Jump to category:
Back To Top

From designer scents to luxe bodycare, we've curated the ultimate guide to Look Fantastic's deals

The Look Fantastic Black Friday sale has us doing a double-take with every scroll we make - but these are our top picks...

A collage of products from the Look Fantastic deals including a NUDESTIX duo set, L&#039;Oreal Paris&#039; Wonder Water, the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara and Manucurist&#039;s Active Glow in Blueberry/ all featured on a blue, pink and yellow gradient template with an array of makeup and nail polish product swatches
(Image credit: NUDESTIX/L'Oreal Paris/ Maybelline and Manucurist)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Whether you're on the hunt for a new signature scent or to elevate your skincare routine, the Look Fantastic Black Friday deals promise some very tempting discounts - but we've used our savvy savings skills to uncover the very best ones, across all your most-loved brands...

When it comes to Black Friday beauty deals, our team know a thing or two about finding a great bargain, having spent years (and years) covering this very event and others like it, keeping their eyes trained on the biggest brands and retailers to see where the best value for money lies. This year, we're truly spoilt for choice, especially over at Look Fantastic, where we've already spotted the likes of YSL, Elemis, Aesop and Sol de Janeiro all discounted. So, if you're keen to snap up a long-lasting perfume or a few fresh makeup buys ahead of the festive season, the site is definitely worth a visit.

Look Fantastic deals: The Quick links

For those who want to cut straight to the chase, these links will take you to all the discounts currently live at Look Fantastic across fragrance, makeup, haircare, skincare and bodycare - happy shopping.

Our team's top picks from the Look Fantastic Black Friday sale

Recent updates

These deals were last checked on 28/11/25, and we will continue to do so to ensure that all of the products below are still in stock, still discounted and, most importantly, are the very best deals around at the moment.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Duo
Save 50% (£7.99)
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Duo: was £15.98 now £7.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

This two-piece set features the Wonder Water Treatment and heat protection spray, which work in tandem to promote healthier strands. Wonder Water intensely repairs, while the spray shields your hair from heat. The duo is just £7.99 (50% off), which is a very impressive deal considering a bottle of Wonder Wonder retails for £9.99 on its own.

View Deal
NUDESTIX Pretty Nude Skin Set
Save 50% (£22.50)
NUDESTIX Pretty Nude Skin Set: was £45 now £22.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Worth £56, this set features two of NUDESTIX's best-sellers: Nudies Matte Blush in the shade Body Language and the Nudies Bloom Blush in Sweet Peach Peony, both of which are multi-tasking formulas that can be used on your eyelids, lips and cheeks.

View Deal
Silk'n Facial LED Mask
Save 41% (£65.01)
Silk'n Facial LED Mask : was £160 now £94.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Right now, you can save £65 on the Silk'n LED Mask, which features 100 LEDs and four colour settings: the red light to minimise fine lines, purple to firm the skin, yellow to address uneven tone and blue to promote a clarified complexion

View Deal
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist
Save 33% (£12.54)
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist : was £38 now £25.46 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Ranked among the best Sol de Janeiro scents, Cheirosa 68 boasts a gorgeous blend of pink dragonfruit, lychee, Brazilian Jasmine, hibiscus, vanilla and sun musk - and right now, it can be yours for £12 off.

View Deal
Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Save 30% (£16.80)
Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Set: was £56 now £39.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Both of Olaplex's best-selling No.4 and No.5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner can be yours for 30% off. Both formulas feature the brand’s patented bonding actives to deeply nourish and repair your strands.

View Deal
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum 90ml
Save 30% (£43.50)
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum 90ml: was £145 now £101.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Boasting a sparkling blend of Moroccan Orange Blossom, lavender, Madagascan Vanilla and white musks, and ranked among the best perfumes for women, this scent is a great gift to shop this Black Friday - be it for yourself or a loved one.

View Deal
Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Blueberry
Save 30% (£4.80)
Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Blueberry: was £16 now £11.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

For our nail lovers out there, we've spotted this impressive and rare saving on Manucurist's popular Active Glow, which blends sweet almond oil, raspberry extract and AHAs to hydrate and strengthen your talons, whilst also imparting a pretty, rosy glow.

View Deal
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Save 30% (£3.90)
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara: was £12.99 now £9.09 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Touted as one of the best mascaras for short lashes, thanks to its lifting and elongating powers, Maybelline's popular Sky High is also currently discounted and under £10.

View Deal

Does Look Fantastic do Black Friday sales?

Yes indeed, the retailer does and is currently taking part in the Black Friday sale. This year, Look Fantastic is offering up to 70% off (with an extra 5% available with the code SAVE5) on selected products, as well as discounts on iconic and well-loved brands like Elemis, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, and so many more.

These deals are set to continue well on through until Cyber Monday (December 1st), so don't panic that you've already missed your chance to shop. There's still plenty of time to bag a bargain.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top