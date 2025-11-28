From designer scents to luxe bodycare, we've curated the ultimate guide to Look Fantastic's deals

Whether you're on the hunt for a new signature scent or to elevate your skincare routine, the Look Fantastic Black Friday deals promise some very tempting discounts - but we've used our savvy savings skills to uncover the very best ones, across all your most-loved brands...

When it comes to Black Friday beauty deals, our team know a thing or two about finding a great bargain, having spent years (and years) covering this very event and others like it, keeping their eyes trained on the biggest brands and retailers to see where the best value for money lies. This year, we're truly spoilt for choice, especially over at Look Fantastic, where we've already spotted the likes of YSL, Elemis, Aesop and Sol de Janeiro all discounted. So, if you're keen to snap up a long-lasting perfume or a few fresh makeup buys ahead of the festive season, the site is definitely worth a visit.

If, though, you're already feeling fatigued with all the sales-y talk and don't want to scroll through all the endless offers in search of the best ones, our team have rounded up their top picks - with up to 75% off to be found...

For those who want to cut straight to the chase, these links will take you to all the discounts currently live at Look Fantastic across fragrance, makeup, haircare, skincare and bodycare - happy shopping.

Our team's top picks from the Look Fantastic Black Friday sale

Save 50% (£7.99) L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Duo: was £15.98 now £7.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This two-piece set features the Wonder Water Treatment and heat protection spray, which work in tandem to promote healthier strands. Wonder Water intensely repairs, while the spray shields your hair from heat. The duo is just £7.99 (50% off), which is a very impressive deal considering a bottle of Wonder Wonder retails for £9.99 on its own.

Save 50% (£22.50) NUDESTIX Pretty Nude Skin Set: was £45 now £22.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Worth £56, this set features two of NUDESTIX's best-sellers: Nudies Matte Blush in the shade Body Language and the Nudies Bloom Blush in Sweet Peach Peony, both of which are multi-tasking formulas that can be used on your eyelids, lips and cheeks.

Save 41% (£65.01) Silk'n Facial LED Mask : was £160 now £94.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Right now, you can save £65 on the Silk'n LED Mask, which features 100 LEDs and four colour settings: the red light to minimise fine lines, purple to firm the skin, yellow to address uneven tone and blue to promote a clarified complexion

Does Look Fantastic do Black Friday sales?

Yes indeed, the retailer does and is currently taking part in the Black Friday sale. This year, Look Fantastic is offering up to 70% off (with an extra 5% available with the code SAVE5) on selected products, as well as discounts on iconic and well-loved brands like Elemis, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, and so many more.

These deals are set to continue well on through until Cyber Monday (December 1st), so don't panic that you've already missed your chance to shop. There's still plenty of time to bag a bargain.