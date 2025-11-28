From designer scents to luxe bodycare, we've curated the ultimate guide to Look Fantastic's deals
The Look Fantastic Black Friday sale has us doing a double-take with every scroll we make - but these are our top picks...
Whether you're on the hunt for a new signature scent or to elevate your skincare routine, the Look Fantastic Black Friday deals promise some very tempting discounts - but we've used our savvy savings skills to uncover the very best ones, across all your most-loved brands...
When it comes to Black Friday beauty deals, our team know a thing or two about finding a great bargain, having spent years (and years) covering this very event and others like it, keeping their eyes trained on the biggest brands and retailers to see where the best value for money lies. This year, we're truly spoilt for choice, especially over at Look Fantastic, where we've already spotted the likes of YSL, Elemis, Aesop and Sol de Janeiro all discounted. So, if you're keen to snap up a long-lasting perfume or a few fresh makeup buys ahead of the festive season, the site is definitely worth a visit.
If, though, you're already feeling fatigued with all the sales-y talk and don't want to scroll through all the endless offers in search of the best ones, our team have rounded up their top picks - with up to 75% off to be found...
Look Fantastic deals: The Quick links
For those who want to cut straight to the chase, these links will take you to all the discounts currently live at Look Fantastic across fragrance, makeup, haircare, skincare and bodycare - happy shopping.
- Save 75%: Snag an incredible 70% off on selected products - like the Grow Gorgeous Volume shampoo - and take another 5% off with code SAVE5
- Save 50%: enjoy a rare half-price across an array of luxe skincare finds, fragrance, hair and makeup at Look Fantastic
- Fragrance: score up to 50% off designer scents from YSL, Marc Jacobs, and so many more
- Makeup: right now, you can nab 35% off Estée Lauder's iconic Double Wear foundation and tons of other popular formulas
- Skincare: discover massive savings across brands like Dr Dennis Gross, The Ordinary, Laneige and Elemis
- Haircare: find everything from Shark hair tools to the cult-favourite Color Wow's Dream Coat, all discounted
- Bodycare: Score incredible savings on bodycare gift sets and brands like ESPA, Rituals and Aesop
- Gift sets: enjoy up to 52% off across gift sets and festive-edition buys
Our team's top picks from the Look Fantastic Black Friday sale
These deals were last checked on 28/11/25, and we will continue to do so to ensure that all of the products below are still in stock, still discounted and, most importantly, are the very best deals around at the moment.
This two-piece set features the Wonder Water Treatment and heat protection spray, which work in tandem to promote healthier strands. Wonder Water intensely repairs, while the spray shields your hair from heat. The duo is just £7.99 (50% off), which is a very impressive deal considering a bottle of Wonder Wonder retails for £9.99 on its own.
Worth £56, this set features two of NUDESTIX's best-sellers: Nudies Matte Blush in the shade Body Language and the Nudies Bloom Blush in Sweet Peach Peony, both of which are multi-tasking formulas that can be used on your eyelids, lips and cheeks.
Right now, you can save £65 on the Silk'n LED Mask, which features 100 LEDs and four colour settings: the red light to minimise fine lines, purple to firm the skin, yellow to address uneven tone and blue to promote a clarified complexion
Ranked among the best Sol de Janeiro scents, Cheirosa 68 boasts a gorgeous blend of pink dragonfruit, lychee, Brazilian Jasmine, hibiscus, vanilla and sun musk - and right now, it can be yours for £12 off.
Both of Olaplex's best-selling No.4 and No.5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner can be yours for 30% off. Both formulas feature the brand’s patented bonding actives to deeply nourish and repair your strands.
Boasting a sparkling blend of Moroccan Orange Blossom, lavender, Madagascan Vanilla and white musks, and ranked among the best perfumes for women, this scent is a great gift to shop this Black Friday - be it for yourself or a loved one.
For our nail lovers out there, we've spotted this impressive and rare saving on Manucurist's popular Active Glow, which blends sweet almond oil, raspberry extract and AHAs to hydrate and strengthen your talons, whilst also imparting a pretty, rosy glow.
Touted as one of the best mascaras for short lashes, thanks to its lifting and elongating powers, Maybelline's popular Sky High is also currently discounted and under £10.
Does Look Fantastic do Black Friday sales?
Yes indeed, the retailer does and is currently taking part in the Black Friday sale. This year, Look Fantastic is offering up to 70% off (with an extra 5% available with the code SAVE5) on selected products, as well as discounts on iconic and well-loved brands like Elemis, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, and so many more.
These deals are set to continue well on through until Cyber Monday (December 1st), so don't panic that you've already missed your chance to shop. There's still plenty of time to bag a bargain.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.