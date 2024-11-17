I get so many more compliments on this affordable perfume than my luxury scents
With a soapy-fresh 'just stepped out of the shower' scent, Jones Road's fragrance is our beauty writer's go-to...
Finding a perfume that's long-lasting and makes an impression wherever I go, without breaking the bank, seemed like an almost impossible task. But, then I stumbled across Jones Road's 'Shower' Fragrance and it ticked all my boxes...
My fragrance collection makes home to a variety of long-lasting perfumes from a myriad of brands, including drugstore and high-end, meaning you'll often find me flitting between different scents - or layering them on top of each other at once. Although I may be on a journey to find my signature scent, one thing's for certain, perfumes do not come cheap nowadays. In fact, it's hard to find a quality fragrance that doesn't sport a hefty price tag, but that's where Jones Road's 'Shower' comes into play.
Resembling the feeling of having just stepped out of a soapy hot shower, this fresh and clean scent makes the perfect day-to-day perfume. What's more, it's the one standout fragrance in my arsenal that I've had the most compliments on...
My go-to affordable scent that gets me so many compliments
Marking Jones Road's first and only fragrance (so far) within their stellar lineup of cosmetics, the scent arrives housed in a sleek and minimalist glass bottle - which I must give kudos for looking incredibly aesthetically pleasing upon my dressing table. But, it's the fragrance inside that makes the true impact, boasting nearly 2500 reviews on the brand's site, averaging an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5, it's not just me who's a fan of this perfume...
RRP: £40 for 30ml
Jones Road's debut fragrance is nothing short of fresh, fun and totally wearable. Its timeless cocktail of notes, including neroli, citrusy orange blossom and salty sea spray, lends itself perfectly to a pristine fragrance that embodies the 'just stepped out of the shower' feeling. Just a few spritzes are needed on your pulse points and you're all set for a long-lasting soapy clean scent all day.
This scent is probably the most wearable fragrance that I own, it's light and subtle, making it perfect for everyday wear. At first, I didn't think this scent would make a standout impression on anyone thanks to its relaxed and inoffensive nature. However, much to my surprise, I received way more compliments on this fragrance than any of my luxe perfumes.
Although the perfume only arrives in one option of a 30ml bottle, you don't need to spray a lot to make an impact, making it even more of a great value find. However, Jones Road has just launched the new Shower Rollerball Fragrance, a pocket-sized version which would be great for popping in your handbag on the go or as a beauty stocking filler under £25.
What does Jones Road Shower smell like?
When it comes to this fragrance, the clue is exactly in its name. There truly is no better way to describe this scent than it being incredibly reminiscent of having just stepped out of the shower. It's a light, fresh and squeaky clean scent of aquatic citrus notes, minus that bathroom cleaner-esque aroma some zesty fragrances can offer, with a slightly salty edge.
Once dried down, I find it seamlessly transitions into a softer powdery and soapy scent, that boasts a close resemblance to freshly laundered bed sheets. Its combination of neroli, orange blossom, and sea spray makes this such a relaxed and timeless scent that would be suitable for any occasion, day or night, all year round.
Who should buy Jones Road's Shower Fragrance?
This fragrance is set to be a hit with those who, like me, tend to opt for light and fresh perfumes that you can wear day-to-day and will suit any occasion - thanks to its balanced accord of zesty citrus and white floral notes. Equally, if powder perfumes are a firm favourite within your fragrance collection, this scent will make a worthy addition to your arsenal as it dries down leaving a beautifully subtle whiff of fresh laundry.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
