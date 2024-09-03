I thought I wasn't a 'lipstick person' - then I tried this luxe lip cream
Could this be the most perfect, grown-up autumn lippie? Our beauty editor has thoughts...
I know it sounds ridiculous for a beauty editor to say this, but I honestly did not think I was the lipstick type. Then I tried this luxurious lip cream and everything changed...
I have a makeup-related theory that, like cats and dogs, you're either a lip or an eye person. That doesn't mean you can't like both. But when push comes to shove and the Uber's outside, most makeup wearers will either grab their best long lasting lipstick or scribble on a quick eye makeup look and hit the road.
Personally, being a lover of eating, drinking, chatting and kissing, I always saw myself as an 'eye girl'. Top-ups and laser-precise application (the main lipstick tips for lasting success) aren't really my bag. Whereas a messy, smudgy eye can actually be a good thing. Then September rolled in and I rustled around my beauty stash for grown-up, high-pigment, autumn makeup looks, coming across a luxurious lip cream that's not been off my kisser since.
The luxe lip cream I can't get enough of for autumn
Editor's choice
RRP: £35
This soft matte lip cream is infused with Vitamin E to condition the lips while leaving a creamy, non-drying veil of colour that lasts. It comes in seven colours and has a slimline tapered applicator for precise application.
Why I love Hourglass Velvet Story Lip Cream
So how did this product convince me not all lippies are more hassle than they're worth? For one thing, Velvet Story feels amazing. It's got this unique texture, like a rich mousse that applies precisely and stays exactly where you put it, with the smudge-proof power of liquid lipstick. But, unlike 90% of liquid lipsticks I try - which inevitably go a bit dry and tight - this is not just comfortable, It's actively enjoyable to wear.
Finish-wise, we're talking high pigment. Very grown-up, fairly matte, but with a plush soft-focus blur. The shades are cosy season perfection. I have Pure, which is a dusky rose that's not too much for daytime but just enough for an evening. All seven in the range of mostly pink lipstick colours share that muted sophistication - there's nothing wildly trend-chasing or unwearably bright here.
This being Hourglass, the tube is a beaut, too. Fans of this brand's other products, such as our beauty writer's favourite Hourglass Translucent Setting Powder will know these guys do seductive packaging like few others. I've been pulling that baby out and swiping her on morning and night through the weekend, and have stashed it in my work bag as a shortcut to a 'done' office face.
To be honest, Velvet Story is so easy and low-maintenance I'm questioning why I self-limited as an eye girl this entire time. But hey, beauty is a journey and I'm just growing and learning along with the rest of 'em.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim has tried more products than she’s had hot dinners and nothing makes her happier than raving about brilliant finds on womanandhome.com or her instagram grid (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her everything she needed to know (learn about ingredients and employ extreme cynicism). She has since covered every corner of the industry, from interviewing dermatologists and celebrities to reporting backstage at Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.
