Should we use kombucha on our hair? Experts explain the fermented formula trend

As somebody in pursuit of longer and stronger locks, I am willing to try (nearly) anything. For me, scalp care has become essential in my pursuit of hair growth; healthy hair does begin at the root, after all. That’s why a recent trend has captured my attention: kombucha for hair.

But are fermented formulas – such as the best scalp treatments containing ferments for example – really the key to beautiful strands, or is this just another fad? That’s the exact question I sought to answer through research and by speaking to experts.

Now, I’m a huge fan of kombucha and I like to think I was drinking it before it became trendy. As someone with stomach issues, I believe it has helped my gut and, in turn, my skin (the two have been found to be linked). But I’d never considered it could also have a positive impact on the skin on my head – and thus, my hair.

Is kombucha good for your hair? Here's what the experts have to say

What is kombucha, exactly?

Let’s begin with the basics; we may all be knocking back the stuff these days, but what is kombucha? To put it plainly, it's a fermented drink that’s made with tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. It takes between one and two weeks to create kombucha through the fermentation process, which results in a bubbly drink. Many of your favourite brands will likely add flavours to add to the taste, which is naturally quite 'vinegary' – my favourite is passionfruit.

The main reason why kombucha exploded in popularity was its relatively healthy ingredients list and said ingredient benefits; it makes a great alternative to ultra-processed fizzy drinks. As it’s made from bacterial cultures, kombucha is packed with probiotics, which are good for the gut as they neutralise bad bacteria. It also contains amino acids, polyphenols and antioxidants, as well as a whole host of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and vitamins B1, B3, B12 and C.

Can drinking kombucha have haircare benefits?

A healthy diet is, of course, essential for healthy skin, including that of the scalp. This is why it's thought that drinking kombucha can aid scalp and hair care. It’s the probiotics, especially, which maintain gut microbiomes and skin health – and those vitamins don't hurt either. Maria Sotiriou, co-founder of SILKE London, agrees that kombucha can positively affect overall wellbeing, which in turn benefits our hair. “Studies have proved that fermented foods have a positive effect on our gut health," she says. "Improving our internal health will, in turn, make us look and feel better.”

Does topical application of kombucha help with scalp and haircare?

While little official research has taken place, the American Academy of Dermatology notes that applying probiotics to the skin can improve its condition – particularly due to antimicrobial properties, which help with conditions like acne and rosacea. It’s not much of a stretch to consider that the same could be said for the scalp, particularly with irritated skin that needs soothing, as the bacterial cultures that kombucha is made from could neutralise harmful microorganisms found on the scalp.

Cosmetic physician and skin expert Dr. Emmaline Ashley feels positive, noting that kombucha contains beneficial probiotics, organic acids (such as acetic acid), antioxidants and vitamins. "These elements may soothe an irritated scalp, encourage cellular regeneration, and enhance overall scalp health," she explains. "Acetic acid may [also] act as a mild exfoliant, potentially improving the keratinisation process at the hair follicle level. This may help promote the emergence of stronger, healthier hair strands, reduce breakage, and support overall hair growth.”

Ashley adds that preliminary studies have found that topical application of kombucha extracts to hair and scalp “may promote hair growth by stimulating the anagen phase (the active growth phase of hair) and increasing blood flow to hair follicles.” While clinical studies are still in their infancy and there is a way to go to investigate these claims, it’s still an area of growing excitement and fascination. “The evidence is still early and research is ongoing, [but] it is promising,” concludes Ashley.

How should you use kombucha for hair?

If you’re going to invest in the kombucha for hair trend, it’s likely safer to try a specially designed rinse or styling product, as the research around topical application of kombucha directly onto the hair and scalp is just not there yet. The following products have five-star reviews.

The Rootist Brewed Strength Mini Starter Set for Roots £37.95 at London Loves Beauty RRP: £37.95 The Rootist is not widely available in the UK, but some specialist beauty sites offer a selection of its products. This starter kit is ideal to get a taste of the brand, and to try fermented formulas without any risk. R+Co TEACUP Peacholine Kombucha Detox Rinse £30 at Cult Beauty RRP: £30 R+Co’s rinse promises to “draw out calcium, iron and other mineral deposits as well as boosting the shine and strength of your strands” with its inclusion of kombucha. You use it after shampoo and conditioner and leave it on for three minutes before rinsing out. Paul Mitchell Special Detox Tea Tree Kombucha Rinse £25.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £25.60 Similarly, Paul Mitchell’s rinse is an effectively clarifying, detoxing treatment to remove build-up, excess oil and dead skin cells at the scalp for healthier hair. As well as kombucha, it contains apple cider vinegar for a noticeable shine.

What are the best haircare brands that include kombucha?

One American beauty newbie has built an entire brand around this concept. The Rootist’s strapline reads: "Complete Hair Wellness, Rooted In Fermentation," while its products are described as being like “kombucha for hair.” It harnesses the power of something called "rootbiomic ferment,’ which the brand describes as a “multivitamin superfood that’s crafted through a proprietary fermentation process.” The results, it claims, include “active roots, a hydrated, balanced scalp, and strong, healthy hair.”

While The Rootist is not yet widely available in the UK, several haircare brands have experimented with fermentation. Both R+Co and Paul Mitchell have created versions of kombucha rinses that promise to clarify and detox from scalp build-up. I tried the former for a couple of weeks and felt my scalp was refreshed, cleaner and seemingly free from any build-up or dandruff afterwards. With that said, it’s something I would recommend giving a go if you want to focus on scalp care going forwards.