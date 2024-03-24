How to keep your hairdryer brushes clean and strand-free, according to the pros

Like with all styling tools, our go-to dryer brushes require a little TLC every now and then, but thanks to their volume-boosting bristles, it can be hard to deduce the best method of cleaning...

As someone who uses one of the best hair dryer brushes myself, I am often faced with the dilemma of hair and dust clogging the bristles - and the fear that I'm spreading old oils and product residue through my strands with every brush. Unlike the best hair straighteners and curling wands - the likes of which can be easily wiped clean - these brushes and their tightly packed teeth, pose more of a challenge.

Thankfully though, the experts over at Drybar (the brand behind the popular Drybar Double Shot blow dryer brush) and pro hairstylists from Butchers Salon have shared their cleaning recommendations to keep your styling tool in tip-top, hygienic condition.

Why you need to clean your hairdryer brushes

As Sharley Viola, Lead Educator for Drybar Europe and Middle East explains: "It’s so important to look after your blow-dryer brush by keeping it clean to ensure it continues to run smoothly for maximum efficiency and longevity."

You wouldn't leave your makeup brushes and skincare tools to gather dust and debris, what with them touching our freshly cleansed skin and our hair tools should be no different (though we know it's sometimes easy to overlook them).

They can gather bacteria, dust and of course hair, which can not only transfer back onto our freshly washed locks but also affect the tool's efficiency - and being that they are often one of the more premium buys in our arsenal, that is far from ideal.

How to clean your hair dryer brush, per the pros

While our dryer brushes might look a tad intimidating to clean, the process is actually surprisingly - and refreshingly - straightforward, with the experts suggesting just five steps...

1. Unplug it and wait to cool

First things first, as Susannah Richardson, Director of Butchers Salon reminds us to always, always make sure your brush is unplugged: "Before beginning the cleaning process, always double-check that your hair styling tool is switched off, unplugged from the power source and completely cooled down."

2. Use a comb or scissors on stuck strands

Blow dryer brushes, particularly the Drybar Double Shot as Viola explains: "feature tufted, compact bristles for added tension and control whilst drying, this also means hair can easily get stuck in between the bristles." Thus, Viola says it's best to try and remove any strands after every use - to prevent too much build-up.

To do this, Viola says: "Simply use your fingers or a tail-end comb/brush - like the Drybar Texas Tease - to gently lift out any unwanted hair."

Richardson also suggests carefully using, "nail scissors or the handle of a tail comb to gently and effectively remove any hair tangled around the tool," but reminds us to take out time to ensure 'thorough removal.'

You can also use the tip of the scissors or a small tool to, "carefully dislodge any build-up or gunk accumulated in the vents of the styling tool," as this, Richardson explains, "helps maintain proper airflow and prevents potential overheating issues."

3. Use a toothbrush

Another trick Viola recommends is using a toothbrush, "to remove any trapped lint particles or dust," adding that: "This can be used dry or slightly damp to eradicate more stubborn patches of debris."

4. Use a damp cloth

For the final flourish, Viola suggests wiping down your tool with a, "lightly damp microfibre cloth," before noting that, "Rubbing alcohol can be added to the cloth for an extra deep clean to help eliminate bacteria and germs."

Richardson also advises using a damp cloth - damp not soaking wet - to "gently wipe down the bristles of the styling tool. Work meticulously between the bristles to remove any residue or dirt. Remember, gentleness is key to avoiding damaging the bristles.

"Then take a dry cloth and carefully wipe away any remaining moisture or water droplets from the styling tool. Ensuring that the device is completely dry is crucial to prevent water from seeping into the motor, which could lead to damage."

5. Let it air dry

"Allow the styling tool to air dry naturally for a few hours before considering its next use. This allows any moisture to evaporate fully, ensuring the safety and optimal performance of the device," says Richardson.

And a PSA to all styling tool owners, Richardson says: "Never drop a hot styling tool in water, as this can irreversibly damage the motor," and reminds us to, "Always wait for the device to cool down completely before cleaning."

