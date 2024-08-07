The August 2024 BaByliss hair tool deals have up to £130 off on cordless favourites

Looking to upgrade your go-to hair styling tool without having to break the bank? We’ve found the very best money-saving deals on some of BaByliss’ popular stylers, for you to get your hands on.

Investing in hair tools can be an expensive task, from the best hair straighteners to the best hair dryers, they can often arrive with hefty price tags that require a splurge - and that’s without guaranteeing whether they’ll work for your specific hair type. But that’s where BaByliss comes into play, offering an extensive range of affordable yet quality hair styling tools, perfect for creating sleek straight strands, Hollywood curls or a bouncy blowdry.

Plus, who doesn’t love a bargain? We’ve scoured the internet to find the very best BaByliss hair tool deals, with discounts of up to 72%, that will not only save you money but promise salon-worthy results…

Cordless tools are incredibly handy, whether your bedroom lacks accessible plugs close to your mirror or you're styling your hair on-the-go (think commuting, attending a festival or heading off on your holidays), these nifty tools give you the ability to style your locks wherever, whenever. So, when we stumbled across BaByliss' 9000 Cordless range which has a huge 72% off, we couldn't help but include them as our top picks - especially knowing how much we love using our best cordless hair straighteners.

Get 72% off now BaByliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong: was £180, now £50 (save £130) | Look Fantastic Master flawless curls in a matter of minutes with this cordless curling tong. Boasting a high-performing heating matrix technology to ensure heat is evenly distributed, aiming to prevent damage, this ceramic-coated 25mm barrel creates defined, glossy curly locks with a weightless bounce. With three heat settings and offering up to 40 minutes of use at full charge, this is a great tool for just throwing in your bag for touch-ups throughout the day. Plus, it now has 72% off!

Get 72% off now BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush: was £180, now £50 (save £130) | Look Fantastic If you tend to opt for a bouncy blowdry, this cordless hot brush will be right up your street. With an innovative heating system that offers a constant level of heat, and a 30mm barrel, this tool creates long-lasting results - even when used at a lower temperature. Its bristles help lift the hair at the roots, before brushing through the rest of your locks for a silky smooth finish. Also boasting 40 minutes of use at full charge and now with 72% off, what's not to love?

Get 72% off now BaByliss 9000 Cordless Waving Wand: was £180, now £50 (save £130) | Look Fantastic Save 72% on this tool and say hello to the perfect summer hair, soft beachy waves. Heating up in 15 seconds, the large 28mm ceramic barrel is designed to achieve loose waves, whilst its ionic conditioning helps to lock in moisture for a healthy and frizz-free finish. Sign us up!

Get 72% off now BaByliss 9000 Cordless Waver: was £180, now £50 (save £130) | Look Fantastic If you love the waved hair look, you can now save £130 on this cordless waving tool. With 40 minutes of use on full charge, this tool features a triple barrel design for those mermaid-inspired wave effect. Powered by the brand's heating matrix and lithium ion, the heated plates curve to each barrel with independently controlled temperatures, in order to achieve the perfect curls. It also arrives with a handy travel storage case, heat protection mat and glove, making it the go-to tool for using on the go.

Best Babyliss hair straighteners deals

The best hair straighteners will transform frizzy hair into sleek straight locks, eliminating any unwanted kinks or waves and reducing heat damage, for a glossy finish. Whether you're shopping the best hair straighteners for thick hair or the best straighteners for curly hair, BaByliss offer an extensive lineup of hair straighteners to choose from. They can also be used to create other styles, such as bouncy curls and beachy waves. After much scrolling, we've found some great tools for you to invest in - with some even offering up to half price off...

Titanium Brilliance Straight & Curl Hair Straighteners: was £125, now £65 (save £60) | John Lewis Save £60 on this BaByliss Brilliance tool that effortlessly creates straight or curly styles. The 28mm titanium polished plates make for an easy straightening process as it glides through your hair, whilst its metal exterior is extremely helpful when it comes to curling. The results? A long-lasting, frizz-controlled, sleek finish.

BaByliss Keratin Shine Hair Straightener: was £55, now £40 (save £15) | Argos If achieving healthy shiny locks is your main goal, invest in this hair straightener that's longer plates are coated with keratin-ceramic, to make for fast and pin-straight styling. With three temperature settings to choose from, reaching up to 235°C, its advanced heating system allows the tool to quickly heat up and ensure even heat distribution on each section of hair. If you struggle with the flexibility of tools, you'll be pleased to know that this hair straightener features a helpful 2.5m salon-length cord. Plus, you can now get £15 off!

BaByliss Platinum Diamond 235 Straightener: was £110, now £55 (save £55) | Look Fantastic Speaking of infused plates, this Platinum Hair Straightener boasts diamond-infused ceramic plates that reduce frizz and enable sleek results. Whether you're straightening, curling or adding flicks to the end of your hair, this tool heats up to 235°C in just 15 seconds, meaning you can get to styling right away. It also features a handy auto shut-off setting, which is a huge plus if you're a forgetful person.

BaByliss Hydro Fusion Anti Frizz Hair Straightener: was £100, now £50 (save £50) | Look Fantastic If you tend to struggle with unwanted frizz, BaByliss' Hydro Fusion Hair Straightener included advanced plasma technology that works to balance moisture and combine positive and negative ions, in order to hydrate your locks, control frizz and unlock a high shine. You can now snap it up for half the price of its usual price tag - a huge bonus.

Best Babyliss hair curling wand deals

Arguably, curling wands are the hair tools that BaByliss truly champion, and they certainly don't disappoint when it comes to their deals on the best curling irons. Whether you're looking to achieve bouncy Hollywood curls or soft and subtle waves, you can make huge savings of up to £54 on some of BaByliss' best-selling wands - such as the brand's iconic Curl Secret tool to a Curl and Wave Trio Styler...

BaByliss Curl Secret Rose Gold Gift Set: was £120, now £65.50 (save £54.50) | ASOS Talk about hair innovation, this curler automatically draws the hair into the curling chamber, where it is heated from multiple directions before releasing your locks - essentially doing all the hard work for you. What's more, it also alternates the curl direction, which makes for natural looking curls. You can grab one right now and save over £54.

BaByliss Rose Quartz Conical Wand: was £40, now £32 (save £8) | Look Fantastic With an advanced ceramics heating system, and six heat settings from 160°C - 210°C, this tool is great for creating long-lasting curls in any length hair. The conical ceramic wand is gentle on your strands, measuring from 13mm at the tip to 25mm at the base to help create the perfect curl. Plus, it's currently marked down by £8.

BaByliss Curl & Wave Trio Styler: was £75, now £46.45 (save £28.55) | Amazon If you're looking for an all-in-one curler, this is it. With three interchangeable wands, including those to create volumised curls, mermaid waves and a beachy textured effect, you can achieve an array of styles - making it a great option for those who like the switch up their hairstyles. You can now save over £28 on this tool too!

BaByliss Curl Styler Luxe: was £65, now £43.94 (save £21.06) | Amazon For softer and looser curls, opt for this Curl Styler Luxe which boasts a split barrel design to ensure effortless styling. Its quartz-ceramic plates pre-heat the hair to help form the curl, before the cool-air shot sets it in place for long-lasting results. If you've got your eye on it, you'll be pleased to know that you can save 32%.

Best Babyliss hot brush deals

The best hair dryer brushes have been gaining popularity in recent years, and rightfully so. Combining the heat of a hair dryer with the useful styling benefits of a brush, these tools can be used to both dry and style your locks for added volume and reduced frizz. Some tools even come with added attachments that work to either straight or curl your strands. Plus, there's some great savings to be made!

BaByliss Big Hair 2885U Hot Air Styler: was £49.99, now £43.99 (save £6) | Currys This Big Hair Hot Air Styler is the answer to quick hair styling in the morning. Not only can it dry your hair, but it styles it at the same time. Its rotating ceramic barrel gives you extra control over the styling process, whilst the super ionic frizz control helps to reduce flyaways and leave you with shiny locks. This tool also features two heat settings, plus a cool shot to lock the style in place.

BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 4-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush: was £80, now £53.33 (save £26.67) | Amazon If you're looking for a hair dryer brush that offers more ways to style your strands, this Hydro-Fusion 4-in-1 tool does just the trick. Its blow dry nozzle is great for drying your hair, the large oval brush head adds volume and body, the straightening brush ensures sleek styling, whilst the soft smoothing brush does exactly what you think. It also works to hydrate your hair, locking in the moisture to eliminate frizz and unleash its shine. It currently has 33% off, so snap it up whilst you still can.

BaByliss Corded Electric Air Styler: was £75, now £59.91 (save £15.09) | Amazon Similarly, you can save over £15 on this electric air styler which both dries and styles your locks with its smooth blow dry paddle brush, 50mm volumising barrel brush, a drying nozzle and a conical curling wand - what more could you want. Its smoothing ionic system also helps cut back on the unwanted frizz and allows for a healthy high-shine finish.

BaByliss BAB2638U PRO Ionic Hot Air Styler: was £35, now £29.41 (save £5.59) | Amazon The PRO Ionic Hot Air Styler consists of a ceramic coated barrel, fixed with thermal brush bristles, to add shape and volume to your hair. With 2 heat settings (plus a handy cool shot) and its clever ionic conditioning system, you can neutralise staticity and seal your hair cuticles for smooth and shiny results.

Best Babyliss hair dryer deals

If you're in the market to give your hair dryer a much-needed update, why not invest in a trusty BaByliss tool? Well, good news! We've found an array of tools that boast fast drying capabilities, with powerful yet controlled air flows, increase shine and are currently on sale - what more could you possibly ask for?

BaByliss Platinum Diamond 2300W Diffuser Dryer: was £65, now £43.55 (save £21.45) | Look Fantastic Save over £40 on this Platinum Diamond Diffuser Dryer from BaByliss. Using high-power yet controlled airflow, this hair dryer is infused with diamond ceramic plates that keep on top of frizz and boost shine. Wave goodbye to the dreaded arm ache, this lightweight dryer is designed to be easy to hold throughout the styling process. For those with curly hair, it also offers a detachable diffuser to help add volume and definition.

BaByliss Shimmer 2100W Hair Dryer: was £38, now £28.99 (save £9.01) | Amazon Cut back on drying time with this high wattage Shimmer Hair Dryer. Equipped with advanced airflow technology to create sleek blow dries, this tool features three heat settings, two speed settings and a cool shot, so you can tailor your drying experience to suit you (and your hair's needs). Grab it while it has 24% off!

Super Power 2400 Hair Dryer: was £65, now £45 (save £20) | John Lewis If you thought drying your hair couldn't get any faster, let us introduce you to the Super Power Hair Dryer - which has an impressive 2400 wattage. Not only does it make for ultra-quick drying, it also provides smooth and frizz-free results. If you needed anymore signs to add one to your basket, it now has an impressive £20 off...