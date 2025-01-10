This rarely discounted hair mist is our team's favourite anti-frizz buy - and it’s 30% off

As one of the woman&home beauty team's top haircare buys, this luxury hair mist will have you waving goodbye to unwanted humidity-induced frizz - oh, and it's currently on sale with an impressive 30% discount...

Frizz can be a real bugbear, whether you're opting for the best shampoos for fine hair with moisturising formulas or a pre-shampoo treatment to combat unwanted frizz and flyaways, many of us know the struggle of taking one step outside and the weather reversing all the lovely styling we spent precious time on in the morning.

Thankfully we got into the nitty gritty of it all, creating a tried and tested guide to the best hair products for humidity, with the Oribe Impermeable Spray taking the top spot. While it is rarely ever discounted (not even during the Black Friday sale), we've just spotted a stellar 30% saving waiting to be snapped up right now.

Get 30% off now Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray: was £45 now £31.50 at Cult Beauty Global We haven't spotted a single deal on this cult classic haircare buy for months, so we just knew we had to share this rare discount as soon as we spied it. Save a huge 30% off Oribe's Imperméable spray, which works as the finishing touch to your hairstyle, shielding your strands from unwanted frizz.

The anti-humidity spray that prevents the weather from causing havoc on your strands

Boasting a fairly hefty price tag, this mist has amassed a multitude of five-star reviews thanks to its ability to minimise frizz, condition the strands and boost volume - so it comes as no surprise that it is rarely discounted. When we say this nifty buy is rarely ever on sale, we mean it. This is the first saving we've spotted - and it's a significant one, too...

Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray View at Cult Beauty $24 priceLinkAtMerchant $24 priceLinkAtMerchant RRP: £45 Tested in the raring Miami heat and high humidity levels, this iconic Oribe Imperméable finishing spray boasts a weightless formula that adds the finishing touch to any hairstyle. Its innovative formula is enriched with the likes of Vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5 and Oribe's signature complex, which work together to encourage the longevity of any hairstyle while boosting volume, moisturising strands and protecting your locks from the damaging effects of the elements - what's not to love?

How to apply Oribe Imperméable Spray

Although this finishing spray may have a fancy name, it is actually as easy to apply as any regular hairspray. The versatile mist can be used both before styling to boost texture and hold or spritzed onto post-styled strands to help set the look, add texture and block out unwanted frizz.