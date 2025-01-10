This rarely discounted hair mist is our team's favourite anti-frizz buy - and it’s 30% off
Working to minimise frizz, boost volume and condition your strands, now is the perfect time to bag this luxury haircare essential for less.
As one of the woman&home beauty team's top haircare buys, this luxury hair mist will have you waving goodbye to unwanted humidity-induced frizz - oh, and it's currently on sale with an impressive 30% discount...
Frizz can be a real bugbear, whether you're opting for the best shampoos for fine hair with moisturising formulas or a pre-shampoo treatment to combat unwanted frizz and flyaways, many of us know the struggle of taking one step outside and the weather reversing all the lovely styling we spent precious time on in the morning.
Thankfully we got into the nitty gritty of it all, creating a tried and tested guide to the best hair products for humidity, with the Oribe Impermeable Spray taking the top spot. While it is rarely ever discounted (not even during the Black Friday sale), we've just spotted a stellar 30% saving waiting to be snapped up right now.
We haven't spotted a single deal on this cult classic haircare buy for months, so we just knew we had to share this rare discount as soon as we spied it. Save a huge 30% off Oribe's Imperméable spray, which works as the finishing touch to your hairstyle, shielding your strands from unwanted frizz.
The anti-humidity spray that prevents the weather from causing havoc on your strands
Boasting a fairly hefty price tag, this mist has amassed a multitude of five-star reviews thanks to its ability to minimise frizz, condition the strands and boost volume - so it comes as no surprise that it is rarely discounted. When we say this nifty buy is rarely ever on sale, we mean it. This is the first saving we've spotted - and it's a significant one, too...
RRP: £45
Tested in the raring Miami heat and high humidity levels, this iconic Oribe Imperméable finishing spray boasts a weightless formula that adds the finishing touch to any hairstyle. Its innovative formula is enriched with the likes of Vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5 and Oribe's signature complex, which work together to encourage the longevity of any hairstyle while boosting volume, moisturising strands and protecting your locks from the damaging effects of the elements - what's not to love?
How to apply Oribe Imperméable Spray
Although this finishing spray may have a fancy name, it is actually as easy to apply as any regular hairspray. The versatile mist can be used both before styling to boost texture and hold or spritzed onto post-styled strands to help set the look, add texture and block out unwanted frizz.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
Barbour Mallow Chelsea wellington boots review: “finally, wellies I actually want to wear!”
Rain, mud and style sorted - meet your new go-to waterproof boots
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
Kate Middleton looks radiant in laid-back jeans, shirt and blazer in momentous birthday photograph
The Princess of Wales's off-duty style is every bit as elegant as her formal-wear and her birthday photo outfit is so easy to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Trinny's makeup trick for a lit-from-within complexion is so perfect for January
This clever highlighter hack is Trinny's secret to unlocking a healthy glow (and we're following suit)
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Don't be scared of purple nails! These rich berry tones offer luxury and versatility
From dark plum to grape, these are the purple nail looks that are giving burgundy a run for its money this season
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We admit it: our beauty team cheat 'no makeup days' with these colour correctors
Delivering subtle coverage, this green-hued cream is a staple we can't go without
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to making her skin feel 'tight and lifted' in just 3 simple steps
Her 'daily skincare essentials' make a quick job of getting a radiant and healthy glow
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've tried so many moisturisers, but this is the one that can cure my tired, post-Christmas skin
Our beauty writer relies on this nourishing moisturiser to combat dullness and dryness...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This cult 90s bob is making a comeback for 2025 - and it still looks so fresh
Looking to switch up your look for the new year? This nostalgic bob and fringe combination is making a reappearance...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This lightweight makeup trend is like a breath of fresh air for your skin in 2025
Offering fresh-faced coverage and a lit-from-within glow, this minimal approach to makeup is on our January moodboard
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My £15 haircare secret for boosting my dry winter locks' softness and shine
From minimising breakage to reducing frizz and flyaways, this affordable spritz has 20 haircare benefits...
By Sennen Prickett Published