Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straightener review: The ultimate time-saver for thick, unruly hair

I see no point in creating any suspense when it comes to my Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straightener review – I think they’re brilliant. And if you have naturally curly, coarse and generally unruly hair, then I’m willing to bet you’ll think the same.

You know that feeling when you make a new friend and you just can’t stop talking about them, driving your family and existing friends to the brink of insanity with stories of the things they’ve done and the things they’ve said? I’m like that with Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straightener. It’s not hyperbolic to say that ever since they landed on my dressing table six months ago I’ve been obsessed, and can’t stop waxing lyrical about my best hair straighteners at any possible opportunity.

I rely on my straighteners every single day to keep my hair sleek, straight and presentable rather than curly, frizzy, and loosely resembling a triangular road traffic sign – and have done since I was about fifteen. Initially, I thought I’d be in a committed relationship with my best ghd straighteners until old age (I was a ghd Platinum+ woman), but about two years ago I had my head turned by Cloud Nine The Wide Iron, and have since upgraded to the Pro, which has the addition of a ‘revive mode’. The Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro has significantly reduced the time it takes for me to style my hair (something my long-suffering husband is thrilled about) and dialled down the damage too, so I don’t have anywhere near as much breakage to contend with. If you’re not already sold on these straighteners, allow me to talk you through the details in a style not dissimilar to an over-excited estate agent and a hot, new-to-market property…

Our Beaty Editor’s Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straightener review

Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro first impressions and technology

My first impressions of Cloud Nine The Wide Pro straighteners were positive. I had the non-Pro version to compare them to, and would say they’re almost identical. Both are heavy enough to not feel flimsy, but lightweight enough that you’re not going to be exhausted by the time you’ve straightened one side of your head. The only real difference is that the Pro has a few metallic accents thrown in, making it feel fancier.

Technology-wise, Cloud Nine The Wide Pro straighteners have pretty much everything you’d expect from a premium straightener. The plates are coated with minerals for a smooth glide at the same time as preventing moisture loss and they’re fitted with predictive heat technology to ensure an even temperature across them. The heat settings are adjustable from 100-200°C, they take just 20 seconds to reach those temperatures and turn off after 30 minutes (music to the ears of anxious types). The only thing they’re missing compared to say, the Dyson Corrale or the Babyliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straighteners is that they aren’t cordless. That doesn’t lose any brownie points for me, as I personally find the faff of remembering to charge my straighteners more hassle than it’s worth, but it might put off someone who likes to style on the go.

What sets the Cloud Nine The Wide Pro straighteners apart from the competition is the clever ‘revive mode’ for between washes. The idea is to break the cycle of breakage by using lower temperatures of 150°C and vibrating plates to refresh your style without the need for excessive heat or pressure. I first turned this feature on by accident (it’s activated by lightly touching the on/off button), and have to admit that I did find the fact that my straighteners were buzzing a little off-putting to begin with. It doesn’t take long to get used to it though, and you feel like you’re getting a lighter touch on the hair by the plates moving compared to when they’re stationary.

How well do the Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straighteners perform?

When I strip it right back, all I want from a hair straightener is for it to make it quick and easy to straighten my hair, and not leave me with a head full of split ends. It doesn’t sound like a lot to ask (especially when there are so many hair straightening products and heat protection sprays around) but this winning combination is harder to find than you might think.

The wide plates of Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straighteners make it possible for me to capture large chunks of hair at a time, which is why I think they’re some of the best hair straighteners for thick hair. And although they’re wide, the plates themselves finish quite close to the edge of the styler (there’s a millimetre or so in it) which also means I can get nice and close to my roots and don’t end up with that dreaded tell-tale line of left-out curls and frizz at the top. I never have to really push down on the plates as I pass them through my hair, and even with minimal effort (my ideal amount) my strands seem to come out the other end shinier, sleeker and (most importantly) straighter. There’s no snagging or dragging either.

It’s not rocket science that the hotter the plates, the more damage you’re going to inflict on your hair, so I like to use as little heat as possible. Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro defaults at 150ºC, and I find that this is more than enough to touch up on day two or three without singeing my hair. When my hair is freshly blow-dried and at its fluffiest, or if I’m adding curls or waves, I need a little extra heat to wrangle it into submission and set the style, but even then I don’t feel the need to go beyond 170ºC. My hair never feels scorching to the touch when it comes out of the plates. In fact, when I made a short-term switch to the ghd Max Hair Straightener for a different review, I was shocked by how hot my hair felt in comparison (for reference, they’re non-adjustable and set at 185ºC).

What’s not so good about Cloud Nine The Wide Pro straighteners?

I barely have a bad word to say for this Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straightener review. However, if I was going to be really picky, I’d say that my only gripes are that they don’t make a noise when they’ve reached the desired temperature (it’s indicated by a light on the side that stops flashing) and that the revive setting takes a bit of getting used to. Really, though, these are niggles rather than deal-breakers and I don’t think they’d put most people off.

Cloud Nine The Wide Pro straighteners review: My verdict

If you haven’t already noticed from my Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Pro straightener review, I am essentially besotted. I’ve been using the original wide version for around two years, and the Pro for the last six months, and in that time I’ve noticed that my hair looks and feels in considerably better health. They work so well that I’m using less heat on my hair in general, as I don’t need to do much touching-up between shampoos and my chosen styles (either poker straight or loosely waved) look just as good as they did when I left the house by the time I arrive anywhere.

Overall, if you’re in the market for a pair of premium straighteners that will make taming thick, naturally curly and very frizzy hair feel more like a part-time consideration than a full-time job, then I couldn’t recommend them more.