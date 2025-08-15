According to Adele's manicurist, you should never commit these 4 nail sins

Nails are a hot topic in beauty - and right now, it's never been cooler to care about nail health.

If you're wondering what the things people with healthy nails always do are, or what the biggest nail mistakes are, then you've come to the right place. Daily life, nail neglect, and suspect social media trends could be some of the reasons your nails are not looking their best right now.

Luckily, we've spoken with Michelle Humphrey, the master manicurist of stars including Adele, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Madonna. With her years of expertise, Humphrey has spotted some common mistakes we could all learn from, so we can get glossy, healthy nails, just like the A-list.

The four nail sins you should never commit, according to a celebrity manicurist

1. Skipping base coat

"I would never recommend skipping a base coat, and doing this can lead to staining of the nail plate," says Humphrey. "Always use a base coat, unless you are using a specific line that does not require a base coat." So, stock up on a good-quality base coat or some healthy nail polishes (which have a base coat included) to avoid nail staining and keep nails looking their best.

Nourishing base coat nails inc. Nailkale Superfood Base Coat $15 at Nails Inc $18.99 at Amazon RRP: £15 Promising to nourish, smooth, add gloss, prevent splitting and breakages, this is a must-have multitasker for damaged nails. It's made using a cocktail of nail-loving ingredients like aloe vera and vitamins A, C, E, F and H Breathable nail polish Max Factor Miracle Pure Nail Polish Lacquer Check Amazon RRP: £7.99 There's no need for a base coat thanks to this vitamin-rich nail treatment that provides both care and colour. Powered by plant-based ingredients, this formula encourages nail strength whilst protecting your nails from damage.

2. Picking gels and cuticles

"Biting or peeling your nails or cuticles can weaken nails and leave them more prone to breakages and snags," warns Humphrey. "For anyone biting and picking the skin around the cuticle, this leaves the area more prone to infection, too." So, not only will biting your nails make them look quite unappealing, but it also contributes to poor nail health, too. Maintaining your cuticles is just as important as the health of your nails, so do your best to stop picking and biting.

3. Filing aggressively

One of the worst nail sins you can commit has nothing to do with nail products but actually how you prep your nails before polish application. Humphrey tells us that, "Over-filing nail plates and getting too excited with the buffer can lead to thinning of the nail and damage to your nails, leaving them feeling weak and bendy."

Gentle nail scissors Brushworks Precision Straight Scissors View at superdrug.com $12.95 at Amazon RRP: £5.99 Instead, gently trim your nails with these scissors. Made from high-quality stainless steel, the precision scissors mean you can keep your nails at your desired length with ease.

4. DIY gel manicures

When painting at home, it may be best to stick with regular polish, according to Humphrey. "I would never recommend using an at-home gel nail kit," she says. "Since lockdown, DIY gel manicures became popular, and there's unfortunately been a huge surge in nail allergies in recent years."

She continues, "Nail technology is often underestimated, and people think it's a case of slapping some gel on and curing it in a lamp! There's so much in-depth science behind it all, and knowledge of the anatomy is so important when applying and maintaining nail products." For these reasons, Humphrey recommends avoiding at-home gel lamps and manicure kits - it's best left to the experts.

How can you tell if you have damaged nails?

"Unhealthy nails can present in so many ways," according to Humphrey. "They can even be an indication of underlying health conditions, so always keep an eye out for any changes that are not related to direct damage."

"Signs of a nail that is not healthy are if they're peeling, bruising, or constantly splitting. Look out for horizontal ridges, discolouration (this can be from polish or indicate an infection), thickening of the nail plate, nail bed separation and soft, bendy nails."

What should you do if you've damaged your nails?

The good news is that even if you think you have damaged nails, there are plenty of ways you can help get them back to full health.

"If your nails keep snagging and snapping, it might be time to cut them short and start again," recommends Humphrey. "But if you have damage to the nail plate, it might take a while before they grow back stronger, whilst you grow the damage out."

Another way to restore health is with a good-quality cuticle oil - Humphrey calls them "100% essential." She also recommends stocking up on nail strengtheners. "They're like a concealer for your nail, and smooth and even the nail plate," she says. Here's how to fix brittle nails.