The best beauty looks Beyoncé has worn over the years – from chic red carpet curls to 90s and 00s trends

Queen Bey has rocked so many gorgeous beauty looks to inspire us all

three images of Beyoncé on the red carpet
Aleesha Badkar
By
published
in Features

Since she hit the scene back in the 90s, Beyoncé has taken the music world by storm, giving us album after album of number one hits.

But she's about much more than just memorable bops, as with each public appearance - be it red carpet, accepting an award, or on stage - the star has given us plenty of hair and makeup inspiration along the way (not to mention the numerous iconic Beyoncé fashion moments).

From glamorous red carpet looks to show-stopping stage appearances, these are Beyoncé's best beauty looks from over the years.

Beyonce's best beauty looks over the years

From gold to platinum

Beyonce accepting an award on stage

Such a gorgeous look from Queen Bey here with a straight, long, platinum hairdo swept behind her shoulders. We love how she's paired the icy hue with warmer gold tones across her face, from her shimmery eyeshadow to her facial glow.

Turn up the volume

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Beyonce makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

This look is all about the volume. However, while most tend to add volume at their crown, Beyoncé has flipped the look by increasing volume at her ends instead, with curls styled into her hair that become less defined as the frizz factor increases as you move lower.

Brown and braids

Beyonce at an event

A gorgeous look from the singer here as she walks the red carpet, styling her hair in small, slicked-back, side-parted braids, while piling her face with warm brown tones. We love the brown smoky eye on this look that is complemented by the bronze glow and terracotta nude on the lips.

Champagne waterfall

Beyonce accepting an award on stage

One of our favourite looks from the star, the long, crimped styling of Beyoncé's hair gives off waterfall waves, bringing out her face-framing honey-caramel highlights, while the sweep of champagne shimmer on her lids makes for a stylish twist on a smoky eye.

Golden snatch

attends TIDAL X: 1020 at Barclays Center on October 20, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

We love this styling of the star’s hair, swept up into a very high updo that sits at the back of the crown, with the hair cascading down over one side. Not only is this the perfect positioning to show off her bright blonde highlights, but the tight, high-updo also gives her face a snatched look that adds some extra definition to her facial features.

Smoky wet look

onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

A gorgeous look on the star, this dramatic, smoky, wet look is perfect for making an impact during a performance. With a heavy smoky eye that’s all about slate grey, it’s lightened by the peachy nude lip, while the tousled, wet look, chin-skimming bob adds a slightly beachy feel.

Classic Hollywood bob glam

Beyonce at an event

Giving off red carpet elegance, Beyoncé taps into that classic movie star feel with this Hollywood bob, styled with plenty of texture and volume but going short on the cut with a chin-skimming length. We also love the subtle side bangs that add some extra shape to the cut. Paired with bold spiky lashes, a good dose of black liner, and a glossy nude lip, this look is all about old Hollywood glam.

Micro braids

Beyonce at an event

Throwing it back to the 00s with this slick look from the star, styling her long hair in micro braids that are swept away from her face and pulled into a high-up, half-up, half-down do at the back of the crown. A great look to show off the spectrum of brown hues in her hair, while showing off her glowy makeup tones.

Sleek golden brown

Beyonce at an event

An understated but glamorous look for the star, this is all about gloss and glow. The straight, super sleek, glossy finish to Beyoncé’s hair adds to the glam of the look, with the dark brown tones of the eye makeup complementing the deep brunette in the hair. And the facial glow and pop of gold on the eyelids add a red carpet finish.

Black and gold

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: ***EMBARGOED FROM ONLINE USAGE OR PUBLICATION UNTIL END OF LIVE TELECAST*** on stage during the 77th Annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2005 at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

With bold black, pigmented shadow all over the eyelids and a touch of sparkle, both emphasised by having her hair swept back, this is a statement look for an evening event. Wearing the dark makeup against the gold hues on display in her hair adds an extra touch of glam.

Natural curls + noughties makeup

Beyonce

Beyoncé is often seen with a spectrum of different hairstyles, but we love this one that embraces her natural curls. Parted just off center to create a nice shape, it looks pretty and understated with the star's smoky shimmery eye/glossy lip 00s makeup combo.

Cool-toned glam

Beyonce performing on stage

A gorgeous makeup look here from the star, with silver eyeshadow all over the lids, paired with a cool-toned bright pink lip. Throw in the voluminous warm honey curls, and you've got a showstopping look.

Red carpet glow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Winner Beyonce Knowles backstage during the 49th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center, February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.)

This look is all about the glow, with a simple makeup look of winged liner, glossy lips, and a touch of blush that's heavy on the glow. Paired with the super glossy finish on her honey-toned Hollywood curls, it gives off a red carpet feel in the best way.

Power braid

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: attends TIDAL X: 1015 at Barclays Center on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Definitely a power look, the impact of this long-length braid is all in the placement. Sitting at the very top of the back of the crown and styled in a tight updo with all of the star's hair slicked completely back, it creates a sharp, snatched look.

Pop of red

poses in the press room at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

A gorgeous, glowy look here, with the star's hair swept back into an understated updo, letting her makeup shine. With a shimmery, grey smoky eye and a touch of glow on the cheeks, it really lets the apple red lip pop.

Soft Hollywood curls

Beyonce at an event

Taking a departure from shiny, glossy locks and swapping them for a more fluffy finish on her Hollywood curls, this is a soft look that makes a demure impression on the red carpet. Paired with soft nudes across the face, it's pretty but impactful.

The Beyhive

Beyonce attends the 31st Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Hall of States inside the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 7, 2008 in Washington, DC.

A hairdo we rarely see on the star, this beehive-style updo looks so chic. Perfect for a formal evening event (pictured here attending the 31st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2008), it looks elegant and put-together. We love how it's paired with a soft smoky eye and glossy nude lip for a touch of glam.

Copper sleek

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Going warm and a bit different on the eye makeup with this look, Bey stuns on the red carpet with a copper shimmer on the eyelids paired with minimal liner on the top. With the nude lip and straight hair, it's a glam but easy-to-replicate look.

Crazy in Love

the national "Show Your Helping Hand" hunger relief initiative kickoff at Madison Square Garden on June 22, 2009 in New York City.

We're crazy in love with this look. The deep but loose ringlets are so gorgeous and paired with the white shimmer on the eyes, dramatic flutter on the lashes, candy pink gloss on the lips, and a touch of glow on the face, it has a romantic feel we just love on the star.

Superstar Halo

Beyonce performing on stage

The silver eyeshadow, the voluminous curls, the aura of the stage lights, this is a superstar halo look if we ever did see one. We love the headliner feel of this whole look, with the bold silver shadow that matches the exact tone of Beyoncé's outfit and the textured, full-bodied curls.

Glam beach waves

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 05: performs onstage during the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

While we tend to see celebs wearing beachy waves out and about or sometimes on the red carpet, we love how Beyoncé is taking them to the stage here. Paired with gold eyeshadow and a berry red lip, it's elegant but glamorous.

Golden mauve glam

Beyonce at an event

With her hair slicked back and out of her face into a braided updo, this look is all about letting the makeup shine. With gold on the lids and a dark, rosy mauve shade on both her lips and eyelids, and even a touch on the cheeks, this offsets the cool tones of her outfit for a glam statement.

Beachy ringlets

Beyonce performing on stage

Taking it back to the Millennium with this look, Bey takes these tightly-styled ringlets and makes them beachy with a looser, almost crimped-looking finish. Paired with gold on the eyelids and a slick of sharp liner, it's the perfect Y2K stage look.

Textured bob and evening makeup

Singer Beyonce Knowles poses in the press room during the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. AFP PHOTO/Joe KLAMAR (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

There's so much going on in this look, and we love it. First, the textured, slightly wavy bob with a touch of volume on the ends is a great red carpet look for the star. Paired with the slate smoky eye and dark red lip, it's red carpet in the best way.

00s girl next door

Beyonce accepting an award on stage

A chic but cute look on the star, this gives a softness through both the hair and makeup. The haphazard, loose, voluminous waves give off effortless elegance, and the touch of pink on the cheeks and lips adds to the softness of the look.

Making a shadow statement

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) *** Local Caption *** Beyonce

A statement look from the star as she attends the Met Gala, she takes a simple base of sleek straight hair, simple face makeup, and matte nude lips, and adds some drama with bold, rigid matte black shadow all over the eyelids.

Patent and Petrol

Beyonce performing on stage

Wearing her hair in loose, voluminous waves and keeping her skin glowing with a touch of golden highlight, Bey makes a statement with her eye and lip makeup here, wearing petrol black on her eye and a glossy patent-esque burgundy on her lips.

Relaxed low-do

arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

A relaxed and achievable look from the star here as she hits the red carpet, with a side-swept low-do, simple eye makeup, and a glossy nude-pink lip. We love how she adds a touch of glam with the voluminous side bangs swept across her forehead.

Half-up Volume

Beyonce performing on stage

Wearing a half-up, half-down hairstyle here, Bey adds some drama to the look with some extra volume to the top. Paired with a simple makeup look of a light grey eye and nude gloss on the lips, this one's all about the hair.

Side-swept glamour curls

Singer Beyonce addresses the media during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show press conference at the media center on January 31, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Beyonce will perform at halftime as the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on February 3, 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Bey opts for Hollywood curls with this look, enhanced with a load of volume and some added texture for the classic fluffy finish. Swept completely to one side and with a side-swept quiff at the front, it's elegant and glamorous.

Tight textured waves

Beyoncé at RDG + Bar Annie on February 16, 2013 in Houston, Texas.

Swapping a loose wave for this tighter, but still waved, look, Beyoncé creates a chic but stylish evening look. The added texture creates a really nice shape, and the honey colour works nicely with the soft nude on her lips.

00s Blush & Bangs

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 29: (UK NEWSPAPERS OUT) Singer Beyonce Knowles poses for a portrait in a studio at the "46664 - Give One Minute of Your Life to AIDS" concert at Greenpoint Stadium on November 29, 2003 in Cape Town, South Africa. The concert will benefit the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the fight against AIDS in Africa. It is one of the biggest rock events ever staged in Africa and will also be the most widely distributed media event in history with a potential audience of more than 2 billion people in 166 countries. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Beyonce Knowles

A gorgeous way to wear bangs, especially for more casual occasions, the soft wave and added texture in the hair give this a relaxed feel. Paired with the soft blush on the cheeks and the pink gloss on the lips, it has a nostalgic 00s feel that we love.

