The best beauty looks Beyoncé has worn over the years – from chic red carpet curls to 90s and 00s trends

Since she hit the scene back in the 90s, Beyoncé has taken the music world by storm, giving us album after album of number one hits.

But she's about much more than just memorable bops, as with each public appearance - be it red carpet, accepting an award, or on stage - the star has given us plenty of hair and makeup inspiration along the way (not to mention the numerous iconic Beyoncé fashion moments).

From glamorous red carpet looks to show-stopping stage appearances, these are Beyoncé's best beauty looks from over the years.

Beyonce's best beauty looks over the years

From gold to platinum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Such a gorgeous look from Queen Bey here with a straight, long, platinum hairdo swept behind her shoulders. We love how she's paired the icy hue with warmer gold tones across her face, from her shimmery eyeshadow to her facial glow.

Turn up the volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is all about the volume. However, while most tend to add volume at their crown, Beyoncé has flipped the look by increasing volume at her ends instead, with curls styled into her hair that become less defined as the frizz factor increases as you move lower.

Brown and braids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gorgeous look from the singer here as she walks the red carpet, styling her hair in small, slicked-back, side-parted braids, while piling her face with warm brown tones. We love the brown smoky eye on this look that is complemented by the bronze glow and terracotta nude on the lips.

Champagne waterfall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our favourite looks from the star, the long, crimped styling of Beyoncé's hair gives off waterfall waves, bringing out her face-framing honey-caramel highlights, while the sweep of champagne shimmer on her lids makes for a stylish twist on a smoky eye.

Golden snatch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this styling of the star’s hair, swept up into a very high updo that sits at the back of the crown, with the hair cascading down over one side. Not only is this the perfect positioning to show off her bright blonde highlights, but the tight, high-updo also gives her face a snatched look that adds some extra definition to her facial features.

Smoky wet look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gorgeous look on the star, this dramatic, smoky, wet look is perfect for making an impact during a performance. With a heavy smoky eye that’s all about slate grey, it’s lightened by the peachy nude lip, while the tousled, wet look, chin-skimming bob adds a slightly beachy feel.

Classic Hollywood bob glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving off red carpet elegance, Beyoncé taps into that classic movie star feel with this Hollywood bob, styled with plenty of texture and volume but going short on the cut with a chin-skimming length. We also love the subtle side bangs that add some extra shape to the cut. Paired with bold spiky lashes, a good dose of black liner, and a glossy nude lip, this look is all about old Hollywood glam.

Micro braids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throwing it back to the 00s with this slick look from the star, styling her long hair in micro braids that are swept away from her face and pulled into a high-up, half-up, half-down do at the back of the crown. A great look to show off the spectrum of brown hues in her hair, while showing off her glowy makeup tones.

Sleek golden brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An understated but glamorous look for the star, this is all about gloss and glow. The straight, super sleek, glossy finish to Beyoncé’s hair adds to the glam of the look, with the dark brown tones of the eye makeup complementing the deep brunette in the hair. And the facial glow and pop of gold on the eyelids add a red carpet finish.

Black and gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With bold black, pigmented shadow all over the eyelids and a touch of sparkle, both emphasised by having her hair swept back, this is a statement look for an evening event. Wearing the dark makeup against the gold hues on display in her hair adds an extra touch of glam.

Natural curls + noughties makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé is often seen with a spectrum of different hairstyles, but we love this one that embraces her natural curls. Parted just off center to create a nice shape, it looks pretty and understated with the star's smoky shimmery eye/glossy lip 00s makeup combo.

Cool-toned glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gorgeous makeup look here from the star, with silver eyeshadow all over the lids, paired with a cool-toned bright pink lip. Throw in the voluminous warm honey curls, and you've got a showstopping look.

Red carpet glow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is all about the glow, with a simple makeup look of winged liner, glossy lips, and a touch of blush that's heavy on the glow. Paired with the super glossy finish on her honey-toned Hollywood curls, it gives off a red carpet feel in the best way.

Power braid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Definitely a power look, the impact of this long-length braid is all in the placement. Sitting at the very top of the back of the crown and styled in a tight updo with all of the star's hair slicked completely back, it creates a sharp, snatched look.

Pop of red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gorgeous, glowy look here, with the star's hair swept back into an understated updo, letting her makeup shine. With a shimmery, grey smoky eye and a touch of glow on the cheeks, it really lets the apple red lip pop.

Soft Hollywood curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a departure from shiny, glossy locks and swapping them for a more fluffy finish on her Hollywood curls, this is a soft look that makes a demure impression on the red carpet. Paired with soft nudes across the face, it's pretty but impactful.

The Beyhive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hairdo we rarely see on the star, this beehive-style updo looks so chic. Perfect for a formal evening event (pictured here attending the 31st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2008), it looks elegant and put-together. We love how it's paired with a soft smoky eye and glossy nude lip for a touch of glam.

Copper sleek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going warm and a bit different on the eye makeup with this look, Bey stuns on the red carpet with a copper shimmer on the eyelids paired with minimal liner on the top. With the nude lip and straight hair, it's a glam but easy-to-replicate look.

Crazy in Love

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're crazy in love with this look. The deep but loose ringlets are so gorgeous and paired with the white shimmer on the eyes, dramatic flutter on the lashes, candy pink gloss on the lips, and a touch of glow on the face, it has a romantic feel we just love on the star.

Superstar Halo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The silver eyeshadow, the voluminous curls, the aura of the stage lights, this is a superstar halo look if we ever did see one. We love the headliner feel of this whole look, with the bold silver shadow that matches the exact tone of Beyoncé's outfit and the textured, full-bodied curls.

Glam beach waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we tend to see celebs wearing beachy waves out and about or sometimes on the red carpet, we love how Beyoncé is taking them to the stage here. Paired with gold eyeshadow and a berry red lip, it's elegant but glamorous.

Golden mauve glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With her hair slicked back and out of her face into a braided updo, this look is all about letting the makeup shine. With gold on the lids and a dark, rosy mauve shade on both her lips and eyelids, and even a touch on the cheeks, this offsets the cool tones of her outfit for a glam statement.

Beachy ringlets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking it back to the Millennium with this look, Bey takes these tightly-styled ringlets and makes them beachy with a looser, almost crimped-looking finish. Paired with gold on the eyelids and a slick of sharp liner, it's the perfect Y2K stage look.

Textured bob and evening makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's so much going on in this look, and we love it. First, the textured, slightly wavy bob with a touch of volume on the ends is a great red carpet look for the star. Paired with the slate smoky eye and dark red lip, it's red carpet in the best way.

00s girl next door

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic but cute look on the star, this gives a softness through both the hair and makeup. The haphazard, loose, voluminous waves give off effortless elegance, and the touch of pink on the cheeks and lips adds to the softness of the look.

Making a shadow statement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement look from the star as she attends the Met Gala, she takes a simple base of sleek straight hair, simple face makeup, and matte nude lips, and adds some drama with bold, rigid matte black shadow all over the eyelids.

Patent and Petrol

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her hair in loose, voluminous waves and keeping her skin glowing with a touch of golden highlight, Bey makes a statement with her eye and lip makeup here, wearing petrol black on her eye and a glossy patent-esque burgundy on her lips.

Relaxed low-do

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relaxed and achievable look from the star here as she hits the red carpet, with a side-swept low-do, simple eye makeup, and a glossy nude-pink lip. We love how she adds a touch of glam with the voluminous side bangs swept across her forehead.

Half-up Volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a half-up, half-down hairstyle here, Bey adds some drama to the look with some extra volume to the top. Paired with a simple makeup look of a light grey eye and nude gloss on the lips, this one's all about the hair.

Side-swept glamour curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bey opts for Hollywood curls with this look, enhanced with a load of volume and some added texture for the classic fluffy finish. Swept completely to one side and with a side-swept quiff at the front, it's elegant and glamorous.

Tight textured waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swapping a loose wave for this tighter, but still waved, look, Beyoncé creates a chic but stylish evening look. The added texture creates a really nice shape, and the honey colour works nicely with the soft nude on her lips.

00s Blush & Bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gorgeous way to wear bangs, especially for more casual occasions, the soft wave and added texture in the hair give this a relaxed feel. Paired with the soft blush on the cheeks and the pink gloss on the lips, it has a nostalgic 00s feel that we love.