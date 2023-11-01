Victoria Beckham's loose spiral curls channel mermaid vibes while she rocked a striking black gown with peep toe heels
We're totally enamored by Victoria Beckham's posh new 'do
Victoria Beckham debuted a subtly chic new hairstyle recently while at an event for Victoria Beckham beauty at Selfridge's - some loose spiral curls, which honestly kind of gave us mermaid chic vibes. With this new look, she also wore a slinky black dress, as well as a pair of peep-toe heels for the occasion.
In case you haven't noticed, Victoria Beckham has been out and about a lot recently - between the premiere of Netflix's much-watched Beckham documentary, featuring details of hers and David Beckham's years-long marriage, to the release of her new spring/ summer 2024 collection for her Victoria Beckham fashion line, and even to new launches she's putting out for VB Beauty, she's pretty darn busy. However, no matter how booked she is, she always arrives in style to any event she attends.
On 31 October, Selfridges hosted an event for Victoria Beckham Beauty - which VB herself hosted, of course. The brand just launched their products into Selfridge's retailers (we're internally screaming over this, thank God!), and making an appearance at the event, Posh Spice debuted a brand new hair style that we have some serious heart eyes over - mermaid-chic, loose spiral curls.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
She parted her hair down the middle, as she typically does, and then curled it into loose waves, rather than leaving it straight, or even moderately wavy as she typically does. Luckily, this loose and easy-breezy hairstyle is super easy to recreate, and all you need to do it is your favourite curling wand.
RRP: £26 | This curling wand is a cost effective and perfect way to get fool-proof waves.
RRP: £34 | This automatic curling wand takes the guessing games out of curling - use it for perfect curls like Victoria Beckham's every time.
As for the rest of Vicky B's outfit, she opted for a gorgeous black dress with long sleeves that perfectly fit, helping her achieve that vibe of subtle glamour that she always harnesses so well. She also wore some chic peep-toe slingback heels for the formal occasion, and kept her makeup extremely minimal, going for a neutral, smoky rose vibe on her eyes, lips, and face.
She posted a picture of her outfit to her Instagram, and thanked Selfridge's for their partnership. "What an incredible evening celebrating @victoriabeckhambeauty launching in @theofficialselfridges/ kisses VB," she captioned the touching post.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Crown Princess Mette-Marit just wore the most fabulous floral print gown that's perfect for winter- and her shoulder cape was so chic
We're taking notes for our next formal occasion from Crown Princess Mette-Marit
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The 7 early signs of burnout you should never ignore, according to psychologists
The early signs of burnout can start manifesting early on in a stressful period - these are the ones most people overlook
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Victoria Beckham just revealed the exact eyeliner she uses for her iconic smokey eye and we're buying it immediately
Victoria Beckham's smokey eye is officially our new makeup obsession and we know the exact products she uses...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume she's dubbed 'so chic' will certainly make you smell expensive
Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume features the dreamiest blend of warm floral and citrus notes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This Victoria Beckham-approved LED face mask is over 60% off in the Prime Day sale
The Foreo device is reportedly the exact same one used on models at Victoria Beckham's runway shows - and for one day only, you can get it for under £70
By Emily Smith Published