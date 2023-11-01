Victoria Beckham's loose spiral curls channel mermaid vibes while she rocked a striking black gown with peep toe heels

Victoria Beckham debuted a subtly chic new hairstyle recently while at an event for Victoria Beckham beauty at Selfridge's - some loose spiral curls, which honestly kind of gave us mermaid chic vibes. With this new look, she also wore a slinky black dress, as well as a pair of peep-toe heels for the occasion.

In case you haven't noticed, Victoria Beckham has been out and about a lot recently - between the premiere of Netflix's much-watched Beckham documentary, featuring details of hers and David Beckham's years-long marriage, to the release of her new spring/ summer 2024 collection for her Victoria Beckham fashion line, and even to new launches she's putting out for VB Beauty, she's pretty darn busy. However, no matter how booked she is, she always arrives in style to any event she attends.

On 31 October, Selfridges hosted an event for Victoria Beckham Beauty - which VB herself hosted, of course. The brand just launched their products into Selfridge's retailers (we're internally screaming over this, thank God!), and making an appearance at the event, Posh Spice debuted a brand new hair style that we have some serious heart eyes over - mermaid-chic, loose spiral curls.

She parted her hair down the middle, as she typically does, and then curled it into loose waves, rather than leaving it straight, or even moderately wavy as she typically does. Luckily, this loose and easy-breezy hairstyle is super easy to recreate, and all you need to do it is your favourite curling wand.

BaByliss Ceramic Curling Wand Pro View at Amazon RRP: £26 | This curling wand is a cost effective and perfect way to get fool-proof waves. Faszin Hair Curler View at Amazon RRP: £34 | This automatic curling wand takes the guessing games out of curling - use it for perfect curls like Victoria Beckham's every time. ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong View at Amazon $205 at Amazon RRP: £134 | Care to splurge on your next curling wand? This one is perfect for those in the market for a high-end curler that will produce effortless results every time.

As for the rest of Vicky B's outfit, she opted for a gorgeous black dress with long sleeves that perfectly fit, helping her achieve that vibe of subtle glamour that she always harnesses so well. She also wore some chic peep-toe slingback heels for the formal occasion, and kept her makeup extremely minimal, going for a neutral, smoky rose vibe on her eyes, lips, and face.

She posted a picture of her outfit to her Instagram, and thanked Selfridge's for their partnership. "What an incredible evening celebrating @victoriabeckhambeauty launching in @theofficialselfridges/ kisses VB," she captioned the touching post.