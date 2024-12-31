Need New Year's Eve beauty tips? Look to Victoria Beckham's emerald eyes and ponytail with a glam twist
Victoria Beckham's sleek updo with face-framing pieces combined practicality with glamour
Preparing for a New Year's Eve night out and need some beauty inspiration? We're taking notes from Victoria Beckham's sleek ponytail with face-framing pieces and her dazzling emerald eye makeup.
When it comes to getting glam, Victoria Beckham is the queen of keeping things lowkey while still delivering maximum impact.
She's a fashion icon with a style that has become known for its effortless levels of chic - and VB never fails to deliver a masterclass in understated glamour.
With a capsule wardrobe full of simplistic statement pieces that level up her looks, we love seeing how she uses hair and makeup to add even more sophistication.
Shop Victoria's Makeup Look
Victoria Beckham Beauty's Lid Lustre in Emerald is sure to make brown and hazel-toned eyes pop - and is perfect for injecting some sparkling colour.
One of VB's makeup favourites, the Satin Kajal Liner is a beauty stash essential if you're all about eyes.
We were recently enamoured by the way she styled a black blazer, featuring a stunning satin collar, with a gorgeously delicate gold chain necklace and neutral beige scoop neck underneath.
And her effortlessly elegant updo with blown-out face-framing front pieces is a ponytail that's well worth copying if you need hair styling tips for your New Year's Eve night out.
Instead of spending hours on a bouncy blow dry or winding your hair into rollers, keep things smooth and sleek and secure a low ponytail, with volumised front pieces framing your face.
Victoria's peachy makeup look was elevated with the addition of a rich pop of emerald green colour on her eyes - proving that focussing the glamour on the lids is enough to channel some serious beauty power.
"Today I have got my Emerald Lid Lustre on the inside of my eye," Victoria explained in the post shared on Instagram. "I'm really liking the sparkly eye with a tux."
"With its intense gem-like shimmer, Lid Lustre in Emerald brings an incredible pop of green and looks so gorgeous with my signature VB black tux," VB continued in the caption of the post.
"I have always been deeply inspired by rich, opulent greens, which is why I love pairing Emerald with my Satin Kajal Liner in Olive for an added touch of radiance," she added.
The former Spice Girl kept the rest of her face pared-back, opting for a well-groomed arched brow and a glossy pink lip that provided a seriously fresh and youthful feel.
