The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has a big discount now

This Biotulin serum is said to be a firm favourite in Kate Middleton's skincare regime and it's currently 31% off

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood on September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

This Biotulin anti-wrinkle serum has the royal seal of approval, with the Princess of Wales reportedly swearing by it and now, it's 31% off for Amazon Prime Day - go, go, go!

When it comes to Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare favourites, just one look at her glowing skin tells us that her beauty recommendations are not to be slept on. So, imagine our delight when we spotted the Biotulin serum amongst the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals.

Along with Kate's go-to Kérastase shampoo, the gel is said to be a staple in Kate's beauty regime and is described as an easy and effective alternative to injectables - all under £31.

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, Was £44.01

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, Was £44.01 Now £30.24 | Amazon

Infused with hyaluronic acid, this gel is currently 31% off at Amazon and is described as a simpler alternative to botox injections - offering a similar smoothing and firming effect, minus the needless. It's also said to be a favourite of Kate Middleton's who herself, is known for her radiant complexion. 

View Deal

So, if you're now finding yourself tempted by Kate's anti-wrinkle elixir, you're certainly not the only one, as according to Just Jared, Michelle Obama was also seemingly influenced by the Princess.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and wears a green pantsuit as she visits AW Hainsworth, a heritage textile mill established in 1783 which manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles and iconic fabrics on September 26, 2023 in Leeds, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

The former First Lady's makeup artist, Carl Ray is quoted as saying: "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton." And while it's unclear when Ray let slip Kate's holy grail lotion, the brand itself has even shared the recommendation

Formula-wise, the Supreme gel itself is infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and works to firm and smooth the skin within 90 minutes of application. 

As mentioned,  Biotulin describes the gel as offering 'similar' results to botox injections but minus the needles and numbness. It also won't restrict your facial expressions. Instead, its vegan formula works to smooth the skin, leaving it firmer and more youthful-looking and lasts for up to 24 hours - yes please!

As for application, a little goes a long way, with the brand recommending only a 'small drop' applied evenly to your face and neck. 

Right now, you can also score a number of deals on Rosehip oil, which is another well-known essential in Kate's beauty bag, thanks to its super hydrating and natural formula. Her favourite is Trilogy's Rosehip Oil (also available at Amazon) but alas it's not on sale, though there are plenty of other budget alternatives currently included in the Prime Day deals. 

Topics
Amazon
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸