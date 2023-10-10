The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has a big discount now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This Biotulin anti-wrinkle serum has the royal seal of approval, with the Princess of Wales reportedly swearing by it and now, it's 31% off for Amazon Prime Day - go, go, go!

When it comes to Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare favourites, just one look at her glowing skin tells us that her beauty recommendations are not to be slept on. So, imagine our delight when we spotted the Biotulin serum amongst the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals.

Along with Kate's go-to Kérastase shampoo, the gel is said to be a staple in Kate's beauty regime and is described as an easy and effective alternative to injectables - all under £31.

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, Was £44.01 Now £30.24 | Amazon Infused with hyaluronic acid, this gel is currently 31% off at Amazon and is described as a simpler alternative to botox injections - offering a similar smoothing and firming effect, minus the needless. It's also said to be a favourite of Kate Middleton's who herself, is known for her radiant complexion.

So, if you're now finding yourself tempted by Kate's anti-wrinkle elixir, you're certainly not the only one, as according to Just Jared, Michelle Obama was also seemingly influenced by the Princess.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

The former First Lady's makeup artist, Carl Ray is quoted as saying: "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton." And while it's unclear when Ray let slip Kate's holy grail lotion, the brand itself has even shared the recommendation.

Formula-wise, the Supreme gel itself is infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and works to firm and smooth the skin within 90 minutes of application.

As mentioned, Biotulin describes the gel as offering 'similar' results to botox injections but minus the needles and numbness. It also won't restrict your facial expressions. Instead, its vegan formula works to smooth the skin, leaving it firmer and more youthful-looking and lasts for up to 24 hours - yes please!

As for application, a little goes a long way, with the brand recommending only a 'small drop' applied evenly to your face and neck.

Right now, you can also score a number of deals on Rosehip oil, which is another well-known essential in Kate's beauty bag, thanks to its super hydrating and natural formula. Her favourite is Trilogy's Rosehip Oil (also available at Amazon) but alas it's not on sale, though there are plenty of other budget alternatives currently included in the Prime Day deals.