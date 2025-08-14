Pamela Anderson has a famously minimal beauty routine - but she's just revealed the lip balm she won’t be without

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Pamela Anderson was asked how she keeps her skin looking 'so dewy and fresh'. The 58-year-old didn’t miss a beat. “I have a skincare line called Sonsie,” she said, holding up a sleek black-and-white tube from the range – before swiping it onto her lips.

Moments later, she turned to her Naked Gun co-star, Liam Neeson and applied it to him, too, much to the delight of the studio audience. But while the gesture was playful, the product itself is something Pamela takes seriously.

After stepping back from her glam 90s aesthetic in favour of a fresh-faced, minimalist approach, the actress has become a natural beauty icon. She now often appears makeup-free at fashion week and red-carpet events, embracing a less-is-more philosophy that resonates with a growing number of women. And this glossy balm? It’s one of the few makeup items she still wears.

The ‘basic’ lip balm Pamela Anderson wears on repeat

Despite its name, there’s nothing basic about the Sonsie Basic Balm. Pamela has described it as the final step in her streamlined beauty routine – a glossy, hydrating lip balm she reaches for whether she’s at home, on set or walking the red carpet.

Formulated with 25% bio-based squalene and a 1% hydrating peptide complex, it smooths and softens dry lips while delivering a subtle, non-sticky sheen. The formula is rich but not heavy, offering a cocooning feel that keeps lips nourished for hours. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free, making it a go-to for sensitive lips or anyone prone to irritation.

"I'm prone to dry lips because I travel so much, and so I am always reapplying lip balm,” she told People in an interview. “But with this, it stays, which is really nice. I don't have to apply it as much."

Sonsie Basic Balm View at sonsieskin.com RRP: $22/£22 This vegan, peptide-infused balm delivers lasting hydration and a subtle, non-sticky sheen. It's no wonder Pamela includes it in her famously stripped-back routine.

Reviews echo the sentiment. From Gen Z beauty fans to over-45s navigating perimenopausal dryness, many call it their daily staple. The smooth texture, lack of scent, and barely-there feel have all earned praise, with some describing it as the perfect in-between of lip balm and gloss. It’s fast becoming one of those word-of-mouth cult products that earns a place in every bag.

Whether she’s wearing it solo or sharing it with Liam Neeson, Pamela’s pared-back approach proves one thing: when it comes to beauty, simple can still make a statement.