Incredible health retreats for rest, rejuvenation and wellness

In a world of overstimulation, constant connectivity, heightened stress, and fast-paced living, burnout is a serious concern and one that is taking its toll on even the most resilient of us.

And it’s this fact that might go some way in explaining why and how the wellness sphere has completely exploded in popularity over the past few years, as many of us face stress and emotional burnout as a result of modern-day living. One of the simplest ways to combat this is to reconnect with nature and spend much less time online, but if you need a kickstart to get you back on track, it might be worth considering a health or wellness break.

With numerous retreats popping up in both the UK and around the world, there’s no shortage of ways to boost your health, whether you want to disconnect from the digital world, detox, embrace surfing or cold water swimming, or even spend a few days getting massaged and pampered to the max - there is a health retreat for every wellness interest.

Here, we take a look at the best of the best, from sleep retreats in Denmark to natural healing in Jamaica and more...

The world’s most incredible health and wellbeing retreats

Kurhotel Skodsborg, Denmark

Designed by sleep expert Lisa Klint, Kurhotel Skodsborg’s sleep retreat is the ideal package to kick unhealthy sleeping habits, clear the brain fog and beat burnout. Nestled between The Sound (the strait which forms the Danish–Swedish border) and the UNESCO heritage nature reserve of Dyrehaven, Kurhotel Skodsborg celebrates the fundamental principles for a healthy life - light, air, water, nutrition, exercise and rest with the hotel’s sleep retreat perfectly encapsulating these holistic approaches to health and wellbeing. Consultations, yoga classes, forest bathing, paddle boarding, spa sessions, nutritionally balanced meals and guided meditations are all included in the impressive package that’ll leave you feeling brand new.

Santani, Sri Lanka

Surrounded by the undulating mountains close to Knuckles mountain range and Sri Lanka’s cultural capital, Kandy sits this luxurious wellness retreat where Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Immune-boosting, Detox, and Rebalancing packages are readily available. Ideal for solo travellers, couples, or friends, Santani boasts gorgeously designed suites, sublime views, twice daily yoga classes and an array of both Ayurvedic and Western treatments to indulge in. After an initial consultation with the hotel’s Ayurvedic doctor, meals are tailored specifically, depending on each guest's needs and are prepared using ingredients grown on the hotel’s grounds. Sleep comes easily at Santani but if that’s one area of your life that needs improvement, the hotel’s sleep package that incorporates elements of Ayurveda will aid no end.

Aruna Ratanangiri, UK

This strict silent Buddhist retreat straddling the Scotland-England border is a traditional Theravada Buddhist community situated in the Harnham Buddhist Monastery. Guests can visit Aruna Ratanangiri on a donation basis, yet there’s only space and facilities for approximately twelve residents. During stays, guests must maintain eight precepts; harmlessness, trustworthiness, chastity, right speech, sobriety, restraint, modesty and moderation, which involves refraining from overindulgence in sleep. There’s typically no internet and accommodation is often 'shared dormitory style' making this retreat ideal for anyone seeking complete escape. Three hour work periods are mandatory, as are communal meditations and group daily meals.

Aro Ha Wellness Retreat, New Zealand

With three retreat types to choose from, each designed by Damian Chaparro, Aro Ha Wellness Retreat harnesses the power of nature, nutrition, mindfulness, yoga and functional movement to create programmes that really work. The retreats carefully curated rotation of visiting educators includes top yogis and breathwork specialists, while the accommodation is healing in itself, surrounded by rugged New Zealand countryside and wide open vistas.

Eriro, Austria

Biophilia - the innate connection to nature - is the main focus at this photogenic Alpine retreat in Austria. Shown to lower blood pressure, boost immune function, and reduce stress hormones, embracing nature at a hotel only accessible by cable car seems like a great idea. Nestled at the foot of the Zugspitze mountain range, Eriro offers guided hikes, forest meditation, no TVs or wi-fi and a lush spa, deliberately positioned to showcase the lush meadows, and the Tyrolean forests nearby. Bespoke wellness treatments draw on the wisdom of local herbalists and naturalists, using seasonal, region-specific ingredients like mountain arnica, St. John's wort, and stinging nettle.

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, Bhutan

Exploring Bhutan’s unspoiled landscapes with guided hikes, having personalised consultations with experienced Bhutanese doctors, and experiencing old healing methods that prioritise balance between the body and mind are just a few of Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary’s wellness offerings. Guests can start the day with yoga sessions led by expert instructors, take part in blessing rituals, or indulge in 100% herbal treatments. This Bhutanese sanctuary truly is like no other.

Lopota Lake Resort & Spa, Georgia

Allowing for a complete disconnect, Georgia’s Lopota Lake Resort & Spa offers an array of unique wellness experiences including Vinotherapy, a distinctly Georgian treatment that sees guests soak in wine to help boosting circulation as well as detoxify the skin, while on-trend forest bathing - proven to reduce stress and boost the immune system - is also encouraged at the resort. Surrounded by soaring mountains and exquisite countryside, this really is the place to kick back and forget about the daily grind.

Evian Resort, France

Nestled on the edge of Lake Geneva in France’s original spa town, Evian-les-Bains, this serene retreat boasts world-class facilities and stunning Alpine surroundings for an unmatched escape. Guests can experience a plethora of well-being activities such as hiking, skiing, or even ice diving, followed by tailored treatments like a mineral massage at the stunning Evian Spa.

Regent Bali Canggu, Indonesia

Wake up to the soft glow of Balinese sunlight before harnessing Bali’s rich heritage in health and wellness at the Regent Bali Canggu’s world-class spa where treatments have been designed to help guests reconnect with their mind, body, and spirit. The menu features an array of scrubs, wraps, and massages, alongside advanced skincare sessions utilizing Kerstin Florian beauty products. Guests can expect an alchemy of vibrating crystal energy, healing aromas, and restorative light frequencies.

Arctic Bath, Sweden

Surrounded by frost-covered forests in winter and sunlit landscapes during summer Lapland’s Arctic Bath showcases the endless Arctic beauty while offering a truly immersive experience into the world of contrast therapy. The one of a kind hotel, spa, and restaurant, floating on the serene Lule River in the middle of northern Sweden, is known for its cold bath, saunas, jacuzzis, and treatment rooms, ensuring guests leave feeling fully restored and brimming with energy.

The Gilded Iguana, Costa Rica

Surfs up at The Gilded Iguana where the beauty of Costa Rica is showcased through this idyllic surf hotel and the warm waters of Nosara. Benefitting the mind and body no end, surfing is one of the best ways to become present in the moment, providing a great escape for anyone suffering from low mood or anxiety. What’s more, local surf Instructors are on hand to offer a truly immersive surf experience, whatever your confidence or skill levels. If you're looking for a retreat with a difference, this is definitely worth considering.

Kayaam House, Sri Lanka

Located between the dense jungle and endless expanse of beach, Kayaam House offers bespoke wellness journeys rooted in centuries-old Ayurvedic practices. Beginning with a detailed consultation with an expert Ayurvedic practitioner, programmes are tailored to each individual’s needs, whether staying for a few days or even weeks. Restorative yoga, therapeutic massages, and Ayurvedic treatments that promote both physical and mental rejuvenation are all on offer to revive tired souls and weary travellers.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius

Guests at The Oberoi Beach Resort are invited to indulge in a unique ‘Touching Senses’ programme designed to offer a return to simplicity by engaging all five senses. Encouraging guests to slow down and make some much-needed time to pause and reflect, reduce stress and boost creativity, enriching experiences such as breathing exercises, stargazing, oceanside painting and nature walks through the property’s subtropical gardens are all on offer.

Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morrocco

Royal Mansour Marrakech’s rejuvenation programme, is a transformative, multi-day experience designed to revitalise body, mind, and spirit. Available over three, five, or seven days, the programme combines state-of-the-art beauty treatments, personalised wellness consultations, and holistic rituals, iincluding the traditional Takhlita hair wrap, LPG face and body sessions, Green Caviar facials by Dr. Burgener, and detailed scalp analysis.

GoldenEye, Jamaica

The tropical island of Jamaica is already considered naturally healing with its warm waters, rich tradition of plant medicine, and the magnetic power of the natural environment, which is why FieldSpa at GoldenEye is the place to go for a complete reset. Guests are invited to experience massage, meditation, salt scrubs, herbal wraps and facials conducted using botanical elixirs and essential oils that draw on traditional Jamaican recipes and healing powers of the island’s roots, leaves and herbs.

Kings Cross Wellness, UK

Over the years Kings Cross has had one of London’s biggest glow-ups and there is now an abundance of top-class health and wellbeing offerings that suit all visitors. For a day retreat with a difference, head to Kings Cross to hop from infrared saunas and cryotherapy chambers at Ten Health and Fitness to a facial workout at Facegym before taking a wellbeing walk by the canal. Kings Cross Wellness also hosts interesting pop ups throughout the year like the much loved Slomo offering that utilises wood-fired saunas and ice cold plunge pools.

Anopura, India

This luxury hideaway, tucked away amid lemon groves, frangipani trees, and marigolds on a tranquil five-acre farm close to Jaipur is something close to heaven. Rooted in Ayurvedic principles, Anopural’s spa offers deeply personalised treatments designed to rebalance the doshas, address individual health concerns, and promote long-lasting holistic wellbeing. Guided by experienced practitioners, therapies utilise handpicked oils, herbs, and techniques tailored to each guest’s unique needs, ensuring transformative benefits that extend beyond the stay.

Chiva-Som, Thailand

The award-winning Chiva-Som has pioneered transformative wellness practices for over 30 years at its flagship resort in Hua Hun, Thailand. Committed to an innovative, holistic approach to wellness, which expertly balances mind, body, and spirt, the resort partners with its guests on highly personalised wellness journeys that focus on complete lifestyle transformations.

Wave House, El Salvador

This oceanfront high-end condo hotel, located in the heart of El Salvador’s surfing hotspot, El Zonte, is the ideal place to get to grips with surfing while unwinding in luxurious surroundings. Wave House’s biomechanic gym, panoramic rooftop deck for yoga and meditation, and cold plunge pool round off the wellness offering in this little-visited part of the world - but it won’t stay under the radar forever.

Bardessono Hotel & Spa, USA

A serene wellness-oriented luxury property in the heart of Napa Valley, Bardessono offers the first and only Spa Suite concept hotel in the region, with each guestroom conveniently transforming into a personal spa, where guests can enjoy customisable treatments in their room or on their private courtyard. The hotel’s rooftop pool deck, outdoor lounging areas and fitness centre ensure guests will have a stay filled with rest and relaxation.

RXV Wellness Village, Thailand

Offering transformative holistic wellness experiences, RXV Wellness Village offers consultations with expert doctors and wellness advisors to assess individual goals, needs, and lifestyle changes. Through diagnostics and holistic analysis, including medical consultations, physiotherapy screenings, strength assessments and traditional Thai evaluations, the resort creates bespoke programmes that target stress and promote rejuvenation.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy

With over 100 years of history as the first hotel on Lake Como, the iconic Grand Hotel Tremezzo, set in an elegant Art Nouveau palazzo, is known for its signature Italian hammam ritual and Moroccan dream hammam that offers a modern take on the age-old therapy. The hero treatment takes guests on a journey of deep purification and relaxation, starting in the subterranean steam room with a black-soap cleansing, followed by a Kassa glove exfoliation and a nourishing Ghassoul clay mask. The experience’s crowning glory – a 50-minute full-body massage – is designed to both soothe and invigorate and it completes this unique wellness journey that cannot be found anywhere else on the lake.

Three Mile Beach, Cornwall, UK

The cold water therapy programme at Three Mile Beach - a collection of luxury beach houses on the North Cornish coastline – teaches guests how to harness the restorative properties of water through bracing surf lessons, adrenaline-fuelled coasteering and private Wim Hof Method workshops. Offering a synergy of breath work, hot and cold therapy, restorative yoga, sound healing and meditation, the retreat is one of the UK’s most exciting offerings, promising to bring a sense of calm and contentment to all who participate.

Wailea Beach Resort, Maui, Hawaii

The epitome of scenic luxury, Wailea Beach Resort impresses with expansive suites and stunning views, but in terms of wellness, it’s Olakino - an exclusive adults-only wellness pool experience - that stands out. Guests can relax on in-water chaises or shaded loungers, indulge in mini spa services like massage and sound healing or start the day with a massage treatment that encompasses meditative soundwave therapy produced by Tibetan and quartz crystal singing bowls. Complimentary wellness classes such as sunrise yoga, pilates, and beach bootcamp are also included.

Nirjhara, Bali, Indonesia

Tucked away in the junglescape of Kedungu on Bali’s southwest coast, Nirjhara stands out as a sanctuary for seekers of authentic, restorative experiences. Located a stone’s throw from the island’s volcanic sand beaches and the iconic Tanah Lot temple, Nirjhara’s spa, The Retreat immerses guests in time-honoured healing practices like sound healing, breath meditation, and spiritual purification rituals at Sebatu’s sacred springs.

Pulitzer, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Beauty House is Pulitzer’s stunning wellness space, making it ideal for those seeking a boutique-style getaway with plenty of sightseeing opportunities on the doorstep. Spread over three floors, opt for aromatherapy massages, cryotherapy, reflexology, or facials, all the while surrounded by sleek architecture and stunning interior design.

Cap Karoso, Sumba, Indonesia

Cap Karoso’s Shamanic Healing Journey harnesses the wisdom and knowledge of the Sumba’s indigenous Marapu culture on a week-long experience that has been meticulously curated. Treatments, meditation, cultural immersion, and a rare insight into Sumba’s sacred medicinal plants used for healing purposes are all part of the retreat’s itinerary. Towards the end of the week, guests will reach a more open minded and honest state of mind, in time for a raw, authentic encounter with the local shaman; who will unravel truths and bridge the gap between their physical and spiritual lives. The remote Indonesian island of Sumba, long isolated from outside influences, has cultivated and preserved a unique system of beliefs and medicine, deeply rooted in animism, ancestral wisdom, and a profound sense of interconnectedness.

To ensure Marapu culture and to avoid overexposure of local healers and shamans, only two couples or three individual adults will be accepted onto the journey each month.

Arula Chalets, Austria

Breathwork, sound healing, Ayurvedic body treatments and even snowga are all encouraged at Arula Chalets latest restorative mountain experiences. Throughout their stay, guests can explore extensive in-chalet spa and wellness facilities, including the indoor swimming pool, Finnish sauna, steam bath, hot tub and relaxation areas complete with Himalayan salt walls and water beds, as well as sumptuous treatment rooms where hot stone and deep tissue massages await.

ol Donyo Lodge, Kenya

This Kenyan Lodge’s Great Plains renewal package ensures complete relaxation by utilising dry body brushing, exfoliation, and back massage using specially selected products like Marula Neroli Body Polish and Oils that assist with muscle relief and deep relaxation.

The Oberoi, Marrakech, Morocco

At The Oberoi, Ayurveda-inspired wellness treatments have been thoughtfully crafted to cleanse, nurture, and balance or for those who want to delve-deeper, SAHA, the resort’s exceptional, holistic wellbeing programme is worth signing up for. Set in a magical Moroccan setting with an atmosphere of serenity, the SAHA journey promises to evoke inner peace through star gazing, yoga, pranayama, meditation and Qi Gong as well as promote healing through Hammam rituals and personalised treatments that use 100% natural Alqvimia products.

Santo Pure and Santo Mine, Greece

As travellers increasingly prioritise mental wellbeing and seek gentle, restorative escapes from the demands of modern life, Santo Collection’s luxury resorts offer an ideal sanctuary. Located on the serene north side of Oia, Santo Pure and Santo Mine have been thoughtfully designed to provide privacy, tranquillity, and a deeply calming experience. Both emphasise holistic wellness, with spas that specialise in treatments like the tranquillity pro-sleep massage to support restful sleep and a weekly wellness programme that boasts yoga, Pilates, and meditation.

Camiral Golf and Wellness, Spain

'Detox & Cleanse', 'Longevity & Energy' and 'De-Stress & Reset' are just a few of the programmes on offer at Camiral Golf & Wellness. At the heart of the resort is the wellness sanctuary where personalised treatments are on offer to balance the mind and body. Guests are invited to embark on a transformative wellness journey through a holistic approach to rejuvenation, blending wellness expertise with cutting-edge technology like Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Cryotherapy, and PBM Therapy to help reset the nervous system and restore balance.