Planning a trip to Los Angeles? These are the must-do activities you need on your itinerary

Los Angeles might be known for being the home of Western cinema - and a whole community of very famous people - but there’s much more to it than just movie-making and celeb-spotting.

From stargazing above the city and taking in the views during a hike in the hills to discovering craft breweries and exploring diverse food markets, there’s so much to do when visiting this renowned West Coast city.

So whether you’re looking for a foodie getaway, planning an arts and culture holiday, fancy a spot of high-end shopping or want to immerse yourself in the film of the city, here are the best things to do if you’re ever visiting Los Angeles.

32 things to do in Los Angeles

Glimpse the Hollywood sign

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Possibly the most famous icon of the West Coast city, everyone who visits LA should see the Hollywood sign at least once. As an imposing structure above the city, you’ll probably glimpse it from afar as it’s viewable from many tourist destinations, including Paramount Studios and the Academy Museum, but if you want a clearer view, take a hike or drive up to the Griffith Observatory to see it.

Stargazing at the Griffith Observatory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Griffith Observatory is a popular destination to view the city from, where you can see Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean - plus get a good look at the famous Hollywood sign - but if you head up there after the sun goes down, expect a sky full of stars instead. There are free public telescopes or longer guided experiences, where you can enjoy the twinkling sky.

Hike at Runyon Canyon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get your steps in and maybe do a bit of celeb-spotting at the same time in Runyon Canyon. The city-famous 160-acre park is a known celebrity favourite - and it has several different routes available to follow, from a shorter 1.6-mile walk to the scenic viewpoint to a 3.5-mile hike around the whole thing.

Shop at the Grove

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More than just a shopping complex, this high-end outdoor mall is a regular for the local stars who want to head down for a spot of retail therapy. Wander the luxury stores, grab some lunch at a restaurant or even the nearby food market, catch a movie at the famous theatre, and stumble across one of the many pop-ups that are always being set up by up-and-coming brands.

See the famous Paramount Pictures gate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An icon of the film industry that you’ve probably caught in an old photo, classic film or TV show somewhere (modern pop culture TV fans will recognise it from Only Murders In The Building season four), the Paramount Pictures gate is worth seeing, if not just to learn about the Hollywood history behind it. Go on the full studio tour for a real insight into the beginnings of the industry in the area.

Go brewery hopping

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a craft beer fan, Downtown Los Angeles is the place to be. The city’s Arts District is littered with microbreweries alongside bars that sell small-batch beers. And while some are very much focused on the product, others create more of an atmosphere, with bar games like pool, shuffleboard, corn hole and board games.

Wander down Melrose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A recognisable name thanks to the 90s TV show, Melrose Avenue is home to a stream of modern shops, casual restaurants and trendy coffee stops. Peruse the shops and stop for a coffee or some lunch - and you could even finish off with a visit to the area’s renowned rooftop bar E.P. + L.P.

Splurge on Rodeo Drive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re looking to splurge on some major designer fashion or just want to do a bit of high-end window shopping, Rodeo Drive is the place to do it. The Beverley Hills shopping district is known for its pricey retailers, but you can also find a few high street options like & Other Stories, COS and Lululemon, alongside plenty of eateries and even the Fashion Walk of Fame.

Celeb spot at Chateau Marmont

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a classic Hollywood reputation, Chateau Marmont is known for being a celebrity hangout over the past few decades, with stars including Marilyn Monroe, Claudia Schiffer and Elton John said to be among the regulars. Book a meal and take in your surroundings very closely to see if you can spot anyone famous.

Immerse yourself in film at the Academy Museum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of film - whether classic or modern - head to the Academy Museum to immerse yourself in the media and maybe learn a bit about its history. Take a look at the evolution of the Oscars award statue in their dedicated display, explore different aspects of film in their sound, casting and costume rooms, take a glimpse at some very famous props from huge franchises and learn about the background of different films in their rolling exhibitions.

Find a gem in the Larry Edmunds bookshop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A well-known bookstore in Hollywood, the Larry Edmunds Bookshop focuses on film and theatre history. An establishment that’s been running since 1938, it’s filled with historic gems of the industry, including books, magazines and even scripts from big films.

Bar-hop in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a fun afternoon or evening out, there are plenty of bars in Hollywood to keep you entertained. From chic cocktail bars to buzzing rooftop hangouts and casual sports bars, there are plenty of places to grab a drink and soak up the atmosphere of the city.

See the sets from your favourite TV shows at Warner Bros Studio Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most famous studio tours of the area, Warner Bros Studio Tour offers a glimpse of the sets of numerous mainstream films and TV shows. See where they filmed the recent hit Abbott Elementary, walk on the set of Gilmore Girls and cosy up with your loved ones on the actual Friends sofa.

Strut around Beverly Hills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This upmarket area of the city and its very well-known 90210 postcode has been made famous by the run of TV shows that have zoomed in on the neighbourhood and its wealthy inhabitants. Take a walk around the area to get a glimpse at the real thing and maybe enjoy an expensive coffee.

Watch the sun set on a rooftop bar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Something that LA is definitely not short of is rooftop bars. Whether you’re in Hollywood - main, west or the Hills - downtown in the Arts District or further out in Culver City, Echo Park or Santa Monica, there are plenty of rooftop spots to enjoy a leisurely drink as you watch the sun go down.

Laugh your afternoon away at a late night show screening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all love a late-night TV show where we get to see the relatively unseen side of some of our favourite celebs as they’re interviewed by a charismatic and comedic presenter. Get a glimpse behind the scenes and be in the real-life audience by booking a screening. They’re usually filmed around 3-6pm, so keep an afternoon free if you really want to do one.

Find some fashion picks with a story at the thrift shops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With plenty of vintage fashion sitting in the wardrobes of the city’s inhabitants, it’s a great place to go thrift shopping. There are plenty of offerings around in most areas, including some pretty cool flea markets on certain days of the month, so do some research into your location and timings to try and set some time aside for this.

Catch a comedy show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the famous Comedy Store in LA’s West Hollywood district but also plenty of other smaller venues dotted around the city that offer constant shows, there’s always an entertaining evening to be had. Check to see what’s near you and what’s on and keep an eye out for posters and flyers - it’s a great way to see an up-and-coming act or even a live show from one of your favourites.

See a production at the Hollywood Bowl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This famous amphitheatre venue has been a leading venue for live music throughout the decades and has hosted huge stars from The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix to Stevie Wonder and Adele. These days, it also plays host to many film orchestras and even live performances of some of Disney’s favourites.

Sample diverse eats at a food market

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A leading force in the popularisation of food trucks, LA is the perfect place for foodies who want to try out a whole load of different eateries and cuisines. There are so many food markets around - from the farmer’s markets in West Hollywood to Downtown’s Smorgasburg and Grand Central Market, so do some research on where you’re going to be to plan your feasting accordingly.

See the city’s old Broadway theatres

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Head downtown to see the old Broadway theatres - and some even have screenings where you can catch a movie too. Start out at the former Ace Hotel and walk down through to Grand Central Market to see the theatres and check for shows - United Theater usually has the most on.

Explore the many museums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A real hub for culture, art, history and entertainment, LA has plenty of museums to enjoy. LACMA is known for its modern art and The Broad is full of fascinating contemporary masterpieces. If you want to move away from art, check out the Natural History Museum or the California Science Center.

Peruse The Getty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A haven for art and culture fans alike, you can’t visit LA without heading up to this incredible museum. Book out a day to enjoy the many exhibitions, visit the library or wander the botanical gardens. And it’s one of the best places to get an amazing view of the city too.

Don’t miss the daily happy hours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While drinks can be a bit expensive in certain parts of the city, the majority of bars and restaurants actually hold pretty generous happy hours. Whether you’re looking for spicy margaritas, want to sit down with a wine or fancy a few beers, you’re likely to find some sort of happy hour event around where you are.

Do some wine tasting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With one of the biggest wine hubs in the world just a few hours north of Los Angeles, the city is a great place to sip on some favourites or maybe discover some new ones. Find a local wine tasting or head out of the city to visit a vineyard for a fun and unforgettable experience.

Have an adventure at Universal Studios

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you want to go behind the scenes of some blockbuster favourites on the studio tour or get your adrenaline going on the park’s rides and attractions, there’s so much to do at Universal Studios. See what a real working movie studio is like and experience staged natural disasters too.

Feast your eyes in the Arts District

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Head to downtown Los Angeles and you’ll come across the city’s Arts District. While it’s mostly made up of bars, breweries and buzzing restaurants, there’s also plenty to see just walking the streets of the area, with the stylised signs, posters and graffiti.

Indulge in some luxury beauty shopping

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there are plenty of Sephoras around to fill your baskets with, for a more luxury boutique experience, head to Violet Grey, where you can find brands like Augustinus Bader, Diptyque and Victoria Beckham Beauty. There are also a few very chic exclusive brands and products to be found there too - plus you might run into a celeb or two…

Explore Santa Monica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drive across to the coast and enjoy Santa Monica and Venice Beach for a bit more of a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere. Head to the cool eateries, watch the surfers on the water (or have a go at it yourself with a guided lesson), take in the urban beach and laidback arts, and take a walk down the world-famous pier.

Treat your senses at the Disney Concert Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Downtown LA you’ll find the Walt Disney Concert Hall, a music venue created for orchestral music performances. If your itinerary is flexible, check the upcoming events to see if there are any shows that you could book seats for - but if not, just take in the building’s gorgeous design.

Cheer on the locals at a sports game

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The US is renowned for its many sports leagues and iconic sports venues - and Los Angeles is of course home to a whole bunch of them. Enjoy a sunny baseball game at the famous Dodger Stadium or catch an American football game at the huge SoFi Stadium.

Go starry-eyed on the Walk of Fame

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What so many people head to the city to see, getting a glimpse of the renowned Walk of Fame is a must. The sprawling feature has stars for countless legendary actors from the history of cinema. Take a walk down to find all of your favourites and don't forget to take pictures!