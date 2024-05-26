32 best places for a girls' weekend trip if you want a quick getaway

If you're looking for a quick break with your closest ladies, you won't find anywhere better than these diverse destinations for a girls' weekend trip.

Whether you're looking to do a girlie family getaway or spend some time with your friends, choosing a destination for a girls' holiday can be tricky - especially if you only have a weekend to spend out there.

These 32 destinations have something for everyone - and they won't be too much of a hassle to get to...

32 places for the best girls' weekend trip

1. Barcelona, Spain

A reliable getaway for all types of trips, Barcelona offers beaches, charming city streets, good food, nightlife and some of the most iconic tourist attractions in the world. Be sure to get up to Montjuïc for breathtaking views and don't miss Mercado de La Boqueria for a foodie break.

2. Marrakech, Morocco

With high temps even in the low season, Marrakech is a great option for some spring or autumn heat. Live like the locals in one of the city's charming Riads or treat yourself to some luxury in one of their luxury hotels. Don't miss the central medina where you'll find the most beautiful homeware to take back with you - it can be a bit hectic though, so save some time to relax at a Hammam spa afterwards.

3. Berlin, Germany

A great city if you want some interesting history, pretty landmarks and a buzzing energy. It has a great public transport system that makes it easy - and affordable - to get from A to B. And don't miss the many fancy chocolate shops that offer delicious bites for you to take some luxury home with you.

4. Paris, France

One of our closest neighbours from the UK to hop over to for the weekend, Paris is great for getting the most out of your two days. Eurostar is probably your best bet, as the airports are slightly far out from the main city centre. Be prepared for designer shopping, iconic sightseeing and delicious eats and drinks that will stay with you long after you head home.

5. Edinburgh, Scotland

There are easy train links to get to and from Edinburgh - and if you book a seat you could probably even work on the train on the Friday and Monday to get the most out of your weekend. Be sure to peruse the attractions of the historic Royal Mile, explore Edinburgh Castle and check out the views from Arthur's Seat.

6. Rome, Italy

If you want a sunny city break with great cocktails and even better food, Rome is for you. With some of the most historic tourist attractions in the world, pretty streets to peruse and even another whole country in Vatican City to explore, you won't be short on things to do. And the gelato is the stuff of dreams.

7. Greek Islands

If you want guaranteed sun, sea and sand for a few days there's a whole host of Greek islands that would make the ideal weekend destination for a girls trip. Whether you're looking for relaxing hotels, clear beaches, waterside eats, pretty walkways or a touch of nightlife, most of the islands will have something for you.

8. Lisbon, Portugal

A sunny city break with bright and colourful architecture, every corner has a photo opportunity in Lisbon. With beaches, marinas and parks there's ample outdoor space to spend some time in the sun and of course a wide range of wonderful eateries to indulge in.

9. Split, Croatia

Two days is the perfect amount of time for this sunny seaside destination. Spend a morning climbing up to Forest Park Marjan followed by an afternoon of eating and drinking in the area's many traditional but delicious restaurants. Remember to take some time out to explore the palace too and there are a couple of small beaches to relax on when you want a break.

10. Cornwall, UK

If you want a wholesome seaside getaway, this is the place to do it. Book a cosy house to stay in and take some time out to grab a cream tea and get a calming view of the sea. There are also different castles and ruins to visit if you prefer to get historical, or if you like activities, get out on the water with some skiing.

11. Bordeaux, France

If you want a city break alongside some wine tasting then Bordeaux will make for the perfect weekend. A small city with beautiful architecture, pretty gardens and under-the-radar attractions, this will make for a quieter city break than Paris with a similar feel but better wine.

12. Mallorca, Spain

With lovely al fresco restaurants, a beautiful port and easy transport links to numerous beach resorts, this is the ideal Spanish getaway for a sunny and indulgent weekend reset. Try and catch a boat trip to visit the fascinating caves if you can and make sure you don't miss the Old Town.

13. Sicily, Italy

If you want pretty beaches alongside centuries old architecture and luxury holiday hideaways, Sicily will tick all of your boxes. A must-visit destination after the release of The White Lotus season two, this sunny island is home to cobbly towns, small villages and vineyards if you want a touch of wine tasting too.

14. Athens, Greece

Dominated by historic landmarks, if you're interested in Ancient Greece, you'll love visiting this historic city. This is the trip to do if you love walking around and exploring every corner of a city - and of course, there are delicious Greek eateries that will keep you going throughout the day.

15. Algarve, Portugal

Known for its reliable hot and sunny weather and relaxed but affordable beach resorts, the Algarve will give you a quick summer reset to make you feel like you've had more than just a long weekend away. Visit Lagos for nature and beaches, Albufeira for nightlife and Faro for a touch of culture.

16. Budapest, Hungary

A lovely city break that will keep you busy all weekend, Budapest is made up of two areas - Buda and Pest - that each offer something different. Visit Buda for Buda Castle and Matthias Church, while Pest will give you bars, restaurants and interesting walkways. And in the middle, you have the beautiful Danube river that offers fantastic views.

17. Bruges, Belgium

The biggest city in Belgium, Bruges comes complete with delicious food, plenty of museums and copious amounts of beer. Visit the Roman Catholic basilica for a moment of quiet and beauty and visit the building around the city centre to get a real feel for the place. Be sure to cruise the canals to see the city properly.

18. Valencia, Spain

The smaller and more affordable younger sister to Barcelona, Valencia is all about that city centre relaxing. With streets lined with bars and restaurants in the city centre, you won't be short on places to eat. And make sure to head out to the Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias for an architectural treat.

19. Nice, France

Most people dream of the South of France and Nice really does live up to the hype. With beautiful buildings, an abundance of small, delicious eateries and easy links to small seaside villages, this waterfront destination is a must-visit. Just be aware though, if you're wanting to visit other French Riviera favourites like Cannes, Monaco or St. Tropez, they're all a couple of hours' drive away.

20. Florence, Italy

Home to Renaissance Period art and architecture, Florence is steeped in creativity - as well as delicious Tuscan food. Get together an itinerary of museum and gallery visits and make sure to visit the Duomo cathedral too. One for the city break enthusiasts.

21. Brighton, UK

If you want an easy, fun seaside break that won't set you back too much, head to Brighton for a girly weekend. With a blossoming food scene that features a selection of Michelin-star restaurants, you won't struggle for a fancy dinner. Stroll around the shops, grab an afternoon tea and visit the pebble beach for a view of the water or the pier if you want to relive your childhood memories.

22. Porto, Portugal

This historic coastal city is best for a city break with a view of the river and the sea. With mediaeval architecture, a great food scene and lovely outdoor terraces, this is a place for walking around and soaking it all in. It's also home to the Douro Valley wine region, so if you're a fan of bold red wines, you'll find some of the best here.

23. Valletta, Malta

The capital of Malta, Valletta is known for its Baroque landmarks, museums, palaces and grand churches. A small walled city that can easily be done in one weekend, it has beaches for those wanting to relax, lagoons for those who want to explore the water and cliffs and hills for seeing nature and getting your steps in.

24. Reykjavik, Iceland

The most northerly capital in the world, Reykjavik is not somewhere to go if you're looking for warm weather - but if you want eye-catching attractions, a relaxed cosmopolitan feel, some of the most beautiful natural areas in the world and a chance to see the Northern Lights (if you head a bit further out of the city), this is the place for you.

25. Dublin, Ireland

Named a UNESCO City of Literature, Dublin is a hub of art, history and culture - and it's not shy of an old pub or two. Explore the city's cobbled streets, interesting museums and busy boutiques - or take a walk in its nature spots for a moment of fresh air.

26. Amsterdam, Holland

Amsterdam is so much more than what some might have heard of it. With cobbled streets to explore, bars and eateries and museums galore, there's a lot to do here. Don't miss the famous Foodhallen food market and make sure to pop over to the park at some point too. If you want to visit any of the world-famous museums, be sure to check whether you need to book first.

27. Prague, Czech Republic

A beautiful city that boasts historic buildings, cobbled streets and a vast river, this is one for lovers of art and culture. Architecture enthusiasts will love the Romanesque, Gothic, Baroque and Art Nouveau offerings - but those looking to eat and drink won't be disappointed either.

28. Dubrovnik, Croatia

If you want to combine a cobbly, city-walking holiday with a touch of sun and sea, this is for you. The ancient city is packed with old-world architecture and historic learnings, while the sunny weather and gorgeous Adriatic views will give you your summer fix.

29. Vienna, Austria

An artistic city that has been home to Mozart, Beethoven and Sigmund Freud, Vienna is known for its museums, palaces and architecture. A must-visit for those who love art and music, explore the history and culture, catch a concert and wander the Baroque-esque streets.

30. New York, USA

If you can wangle making it across the pond for your weekend getaway (perhaps for a long weekend break), New York will make for a jam-packed three to four days. If you're a first-timer, stick to Manhattan to hit all of the main tourist attractions and museums, or if you've ticked those off before then branch out to Brooklyn for more relaxed family-run bars, breweries and eateries.

31. Copenhagen, Denmark

With world-famous museums, numerous restaurants, cafés and shops, and possibly the most beautiful theme park on the continent, this buzzing capital will give you a fun-packed weekend. The colourful buildings are stunning to look at the relaxed feel will leave you feeling comfortable and with a zest for the city.

32. Venice, Italy

A global landmark whose famous travel system is a curiosity to most, explore this beautiful cobbled city by canal while soaking in the Renaissance and Gothic architecture. And along with all of this comes classic Venetian food and copious amounts of Veneto wines, like Prosecco, Soave and Pinot Grigio.