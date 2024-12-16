Words of wisdom from the best loved period drama shows

Who says you can't learn anything from TV? Period dramas transport us to bygone eras filled with sweeping romances, political intrigue, and social struggles, but beyond the corsets and candlelight lie a treasure trove of timeless advice and life lessons.

From navigating power dynamics in the Peaky Blinders to mastering witty repartee in Downton Abbey, these shows offer more than just escapism - they provide astute insights that are just as relevant today.

Whether it’s positive affirmations, relationship tips, or just some good old-fashioned comebacks, here’s a dose of period drama wisdom to empower you.

The best period drama quips, ever

"Principles are like prayers; noble, of course, but awkward at a party."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Downton Abbey's viper-tongued Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham (Dame Maggie Smith) is no stranger to dispensing advice, whether one has asked for it or not. Take for example, her cutting observation, "Principles are like prayers; noble, of course, but awkward at a party." From zingy one-liners, to powerful put-downs, there has yet to be a more formidable Edwardian wit to rival her.

The Queen of Mean's most memorable moments include, "I never argue, I explain," "Hope is a tease, designed to prevent us from accepting reality," and "I'm not a romantic, but even I concede that the heart does not exist solely for the purpose of pumping blood."

“Genius is never appreciated in its own time. Or in its own family.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the Durrell family's writers, Larry is not averse to poetically highlighting his clan's flaws or the differences between himself in ITV's The Durrells, perhaps best captured in this remark, “Genius is never appreciated in its own time. Or in its own family.” On another occasion, Larry, played by Josh O’Connor, declared, "Artists like me need to live outside the normal rules of society. Which in practice, means getting drunk. A lot."

"Pride, Your Grace... It will cost you everything and leave you with nothing"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fan favourite in Netflix's hit show Bridgerton, Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, is adored for her sharp wit and pointedly astute insights. Perhaps none are more impactful than her words of wisdom to the Duke of Hastings (Simon Basset), "Pride, Your Grace... It will cost you everything and leave you with nothing." What else would you expect, Dear Reader, from the character who famously declared, "I sharpened my wit, my wardrobe, and my eye, and I made myself the most terrifying creature in any room I entered."

"Always a mistake to assume just because people are privileged, they lack grit."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Delighting fans of the Royal Family everywhere, Netflix's hit six-season show The Crown offers a treasure trove of memorable words of wisdom. Among them is Olivia Colman's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, who remarks, "Always a mistake to assume just because people are privileged, they lack grit." Strong words from the character, who, in this second incarnation of Her Majesty, also declares, "I don't often get into a fight, but when I do, I want to win."

"What of worth has ever been achieved which did not inspire fear?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forward-thinking and with the soul of an aspiring engineer, Prince Albert was a visionary royal. In the ITV show Victoria, Tom Hughes epitomises the former King's love of progress with the insightful observation, "What of worth has ever been achieved which did not inspire fear?" Beyond his forward-thinking nature, Prince Albert was a devoted husband and father, a role beautifully reflected in his affirmations to his wife, Victoria, in the show. Lines such as, "Nothing that makes you happy could ever be wrong," "It is what corrupts the aristocracy, to have no occupation," and "If our children are going to be of value, it is their duty to be the best. Our duty to make them so," capture his steadfast principles and commitment to his family and his responsibilities as King.

"I don't trust a man who smiles before 9am."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't trust a man who smiles before 9am," declares Nurse Trixie Franklin, portrayed by the brilliant Helen George, in BBC's beloved period drama Call the Midwife. This line perfectly encapsulates Trixie's sharp wit and endearing personality, both of which have made her a fan favourite. Equally poignant is her heartfelt reminder, "We must be kind to one another. And look out for one another. And never let anyone tell us we ought to be ashamed of who we are."

"To act on impulse is to make oneself a hostage to ridicule."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"To act on impulse is to make oneself a hostage to ridicule," declares Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), a quintessential embodiment of the old-money aristocracy in late 19th-century New York in HBO's The Gilded Age. A proud, sharp-tongued, and fiercely traditional matriarch, Agnes is deeply committed to preserving the social order, and with incisive statements like, "Charity has two functions in our world, my dear. The first is to raise funds for the less fortunate, which is wholly good. The second is to provide a ladder for people to climb into society who do not belong there," her agenda is unmistakably clear.

“All men are born equal, but they differ greatly in the sequel.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Close friend and confidant of King Henry VIII, Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, saw a meteoric rise, largely due to his unwavering loyalty to the sovereign. In HBO's The Tudors, Henry Cavill masterfully reenacts the Duke, both as an ally and as a foil to the monarch throughout the series, in which he delivers profound insights that reflects his own circumstance as much as they serve to guide others, such as, “All men are born equal, but they differ greatly in the sequel," and "But as to religion, I never read the Gospels and never shall. I'm sure they enlighten you, but I prefer them to remain mysterious."

"I am brilliant, which has often been misconstrued as mad."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am brilliant, which has often been misconstrued as mad," declares the eponymous Catherine (Elle Fanning) in Hulu's The Great, a savagely satirical and darkly comedic take on history. Loosely inspired by the life of Catherine the Great, Russia's longest-reigning female monarch, the show reimagines her rise to power with biting humour and modern sensibilities. Catherine’s character also delivers other memorable lines, such as, "Ever since I was a child, I felt like greatness was in store for me. Like God himself had spat me forth to land on this Earth and in some way transform it."

"Trust requires a little time."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mysterious and haunted James Delaney (Tom Hardy), the complex protagonist of the BBC and FX's co-produced gritty drama Taboo, set in 19th-century London, delivers lines that shift seamlessly from cryptic and ambiguous to no-nonsense and direct. One moment, he offers sage advice, such as, "Trust requires a little time," and on other occasions, he delivers darkly satirical yet astute observations like, "There's nothing like a good hanging to focus the mind."

"Just because you’re used to the finer things doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the simple ones."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As poetic as he is passionate, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the ever-honourable 18th-century Scottish Highlander in Outlander, frequently delivers grounded wisdom, such as, "Just because you’re used to the finer things doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the simple ones." Whether offering heartfelt advice or rallying those around him, Jamie’s words always carry the weight of sincerity and timeless truth.

“Some things can only be perceived one way because they only have one meaning.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claire Foy's award-winning portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown seasons 1 and 2, captivated audiences and reignited global curiosity about the British monarchy, and it's no surprise why, with such open and candid sentiments from Her Majesty including, “Some things can only be perceived one way because they only have one meaning.”

Other blunt yet profound observations include, “In the first flush of a romantic love, we’re all blind. We see only what we want to see," and "When you are making decisions affecting people's lives, you have to ask yourself, 'Am I acting for their benefit, or am I doing this for my own?'"

"Courage is finding the will to overcome your fear, nothing more."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting from playful and sarcastic when bantering with friends to intense and resolute in moments of battle or leadership, The Last Kingdom's Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) lines reflect the character's dual identity, merging the confidence of a Viking warrior with the calculated diplomacy of a Saxon noble. When it comes to inspiring his people, Uhtred has motivation in spades with dialogue that blends a hint of modernity with historical flair, such as, "Courage is finding the will to overcome your fear, nothing more,", plus, “Sometimes doing the right thing is doing the wrong thing," and “To fear death is to fear the choices we have made. I do not fear mine.”

“Life doesn’t always give you what you want, but it often gives you what you need.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Life doesn’t always give you what you want, but it often gives you what you need." Wise words from the warm, resilient and often exasperated matriarch Louisa Durrell, played by Keeley Hawes in The Durrells. Holding together her eccentric family as they build a life away from their native English shores in the idyllic yet chaotic setting of 1930s Corfu, Louisa is always on hand with profound wisdom entwined with sharp humour.

Highlights include, “It’s always the right time to do the right thing, even if it’s completely the wrong time," “Sometimes you have to let go of the life you planned to find the one that’s waiting for you," and “We are a family. A ridiculous, unconventional family, but a family nonetheless." Not to mention what could have been the Durrells family motto, “We may be short on money, but never on love.”

"If you are tired of style, you are tired of life."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimate fan favourite Mr Carson (Jim Carter), the perennially dignified butler in Downton Abbey, is so beloved for his charming yet measured formality, while his dulcet, almost operatic tone enhances his wonderfully-written lines, including, "If you are tired of style, you are tired of life," and "The business of life is the acquisition of memories. In the end that’s all there is."

In fact, his words of wisdom often carry such a profound and emotional elegance, they leave viewers wistfully pining for a bygone age.

“Hope is what will kill you, and love is what will bring you back.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marial, played by Phoebe Fox, brings a breath of fresh air to The Great as a quick-witted and sarcastic former noblewoman turned maid, whose biting observations about the world are laced with dry humour. Memorable lines like, “Sometimes I think if God existed, he would have done a better job,” “Power, you’ll find, is like a stubborn stain. Once it touches you, it never really goes away,” and “Hope is what will kill you, and love is what will bring you back” showcase her sharp perspective, not to mention the show’s clever writing.

"Do you ever wonder why good fortune seems to avoid you at every turn? It’s not because of bad luck; it’s because you are blind to it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Do you ever wonder why good fortune seems to avoid you at every turn? It’s not because of bad luck; it’s because you are blind to it," remarks Ross Poldark, played by Aidan Turner, in the BBC's acclaimed 2015-2019 adaptation of Winston Graham's Poldark series. Spanning 12 novels set in late 18th and early 19th century Cornwall, the story is rich with poignant moments and stirring dialogue, such as this, another memorable truth spoken by Ross, "The greatest thing is to have someone who loves you and to love in return. People who haven't got it - or had it - don't believe that, but it's the truth."

"The world is full of love that goes unspoken. It doesn't mean it is felt less deeply or held less dear."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa Redgrave's narration as the older Jenny Lee in BBC's widely revered Call the Midwife provides a reflective voice that beautifully frames the challenges, triumphs, and heartwarming moments faced by the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House. With profound sentiments such as, "The world is full of love that goes unspoken. It doesn't mean it is felt less deeply or held less dear," her narration brings warmth, wisdom, and poignant insight to the series.

“Think about it deeply, then forget it, and an idea will jump up in your face."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enigmatic, yet deeply flawed advertising executive Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm in Mad Men, is a fountain of innovative advice and real-world philosophies. His pearls of wisdom range from insightful gems like, “Think about it deeply, then forget it, and an idea will jump up in your face," and "One great idea can win someone over," to blunt, no-holes-barred reality checks like: "What you call love was invented by guys like me to sell nylons," and "What is happiness? It's a moment before you need more happiness."

Don is the perfect example of someone who projects an image of charm, confidence, and creativity to mask his deep internal struggles and insecurities, with other standout Don-isms including, "If you don’t like what is being said, then change the conversation," "Success comes from standing out. Not fitting in," and "People want to be told what to do so badly that they'll listen to anyone."

"Just because I am small, does not mean I am insignificant."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing tall for the vertically challenged everywhere, Queen Victoria, at just 4 feet 11 inches, proved that great power often comes in small packages. ITV’s dramatisation of her life (Victoria) captures this perfectly, with Jenna Coleman, standing at 5 foot 2 inches, portraying the monarch with regal might, offering many memorable and motivational lines such as, "Just because I am small does not mean I am insignificant," inspiring anyone who has ever felt underestimated because of their physical appearance, to embrace their inner strength and prove people wrong.

“Don’t waste your time looking back. You’re not going that way.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A man of forthright principles, the legendary Norse hero in Vikings, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) lives by powerful words such as, “Don’t waste your time looking back. You’re not going that way.” Known as a cunning and ambitious warrior, Ragnar clearly has brains as well as brawn, sharing sentiments like, “Yes, I have made mistakes. Life didn’t come with instructions,” and “Power is always dangerous. It attracts the worst and corrupts the best.”

“There is, I believe, in every disposition a tendency to some particular evil - a natural defect, which not even the best education can overcome.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying true to Jane Austen's iconic tale of love conquering class, the BBC's 1995 production of Pride and Prejudice became universally beloved, thanks in no small part to Colin Firth's portrayal of the dashing Mr. Darcy, and, of course, that lake scene. Wise, as much as he was initially both proud and prejudiced, Darcy delivers the shrewd observation, “There is, I believe, in every disposition a tendency to some particular evil—a natural defect, which not even the best education can overcome.”

“I’m not bossy. I just have better ideas.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of the show The Durrells adore only daughter Margo, for her sharp wit, eccentric personality and comedic timing. Played by Daisy Waterstone, Margo is the epitome of the Durrell family charm, offering a delightful blend of wit, warmth and whimsy, and more than her fair share of brilliant one-liners, including, “I’m not bossy. I just have better ideas.”, “You're brilliant as a fish, any thoughts as a mother?” and “I just want to be someone who people remember for more than just having a lot of hats.”

"I don't think anything, but I imagine everything."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HBO's The Tudors had a bit of a reputation for being somewhat of a "romp-fest" but acting as a cold shower to all those bedroom antics, is the sobering yet sardonic Cardinal Wolsey. Played by Sam Neill, Wolsey's advice often carries wisdom, manipulation, and sometimes unintended irony, but always highlights his ability to see through situations and navigate them with cleverness and wit, for example, "I don't think anything, but I imagine everything," and "Madam, you should never presume...".

With his imminent demise on the horizon he even opines: "If I had served God as diligently as I served the king, he would not have given me up in my grey hairs."

"You have to be as bad as them above, in order to survive."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They say that behind every great man, there's an even greater woman, and in Tommy Shelby's case, that woman is Polly Gray (Helen McCrory). As the clan's fiercely loyal matriarch, Polly helps steer the Peaky Blinders through the treacherous underworld of crime and power, armed with razor-sharp wit and unflinching resolve, offering advice such as, "You have to be as bad as them above, in order to survive," and, "You have your mother’s common sense but your father’s devilment. I see them fighting. Let your mother win."

She also delivers stark warnings with the same commanding authority, including: "I wear high heels so you can hear my approach on the cobblestones, and have time to repent," and, "May you be in heaven a full half-hour before the devil knows you’re dead."

“Modernity is not always the answer. Sometimes antiquity is, too.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Imelda Staunton's portal of Queen Elizabeth II in her winter years helped bring Netflix's award-winning The Crown, to a compelling close. In seasons 5 and 6, the monarch's enduring resilience is tested during a tumultuous time for the royal family as she navigates the chopping waters of tradition and change, delivering astute lines like: "Modernity is not always the answer. Sometimes antiquity is, too."

"You cannot invite a serpent into the garden and be surprised when it slithers on the ground."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a loyal and compassionate priest, The Last Kingdom's Father Beocca (Ian Hart) is only too happy to dispense both spiritual guidance and heartfelt support in the turbulent world of Saxons and Danes, such as, "You cannot invite a serpent into the garden and be surprised when it slithers on the ground."

The character's faith, matched only by his fierce devotion to lead character Uhtred of Bebbanburg, sees him regularly utter words of solace, including profound statements like, "Revenge will not bring you peace, only death".

"Nothing’s as changeable as a young man’s heart. Take hope and warning from that."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Nothing’s as changeable as a young man’s heart. Take hope and warning from that," declares the no-nonsense, sharp-tongued cook with a heart of gold, Mrs Patmore (Lesley Nicol) in Downton Abbey. Known for dishing out both advice and culinary masterpieces, she shares other pearls of wisdom, including, "If you must pay money, better to a doctor than an undertaker."

“Where there is heroism there will always be hope.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The real Sir Winston Churchill was renowned for his motivational and thought-provoking statements, and his onscreen counterpart in The Crown, played by John Lithgow, doesn’t disappoint. With stellar lines like, “Where there is heroism there will always be hope,” and “If there is one thing I’ve learned in 52 years of public service, it is that there is no problem so complex, nor crisis so grave, that it cannot be satisfactorily resolved within twenty minutes,” the American actor perfectly captures the wit and gravitas of the iconic leader.

“Sometimes you have to go where your heart leads you, even if it’s not wise.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Sometimes you have to go where your heart leads you, even if it’s not wise," warns the ill-fated Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer) in HBO's The Tudors. She also observes, "You are a poet as I am a woman. Poets and women are always free with their hearts, are they not?”

Portrayed as cunning and ambitious, yet vulnerable and mistreated when karma comes calling, Anne’s story serves as a reminder of the timeless truth - "The higher the climb, the harder the fall."

"Family’s not about blood. It’s about who’s willing to hold your hand when you need it the most."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading a group of underground criminals is no easy feat, but Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) commands the Peaky Blinders with measured, often menacing words that cement his place as the head of the family. Whether delivering calculated threats or profound reflections, Tommy's quiet intensity demands attention, offering oratorical gold like, "You can change what you do, but you can’t change what you want," or "Power is just a trick. A shadow on the wall."

“There is no rush to fall in love. The right person will come when it’s time."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straying from the literary path laid by Jane Austen, Netflix's modern rendering of Persuasion takes a contemporary approach to dialogue while still offering its share of thoughtful counsel, with lead character Anne Elliot, played by Dakota Johnson suggesting sage advice such as, "There is no rush to fall in love. The right person will come when it’s time." And witty, yet bittersweet remarks like, "Now we’re worse than exes. We’re friends.”