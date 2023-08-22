woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The one thing you should never do in the shower has been revealed by an expert who claims it could be detrimental to your health.

There are a number of things that we've been told we should and shouldn't do in the shower. Recently, the bizarre reason women shouldn't pee in the shower was revealed, shocking many who thought this was a great way to save on water.

In contrast, we have been encouraged to do certain things in the shower, too, such as having sex in the shower - because of all the linked health benefits. People were also encouraged to eat while showering when eating oranges in the shower became the latest bizarre TikTok trend to sweep the internet.

While some of these might be rather comical dos and don'ts, an expert has revealed that there is one thing people should NEVER do while they're taking a shower - and a lot of us probably do it everyday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr Abdul Azizi, Principle Dentist of Harley Private Dentist Clinic has revealed that you should never brush your teeth in the shower.

This is somewhat bizarre as many of us were under the impression that brushing our teeth while showering is a great idea - it cuts down on water, and it kills two birds with one stone as you're cleaning your teeth and body simultaneously. However, Dr Abdul Azizi explained it can be ineffective, unhygienic, and even dangerous...

He explained that the water temperature can damage your brush, leaving it ineffective. "Hot water in the shower can cause the bristles of your toothbrush to soften, which can make it less effective in cleaning your teeth."

Azizi also warned that the practice can be unhygienic because of the quality of the water coming out of your showerhead. "Sharing the same water source for brushing your teeth and cleaning your body can lead to the transfer of germs from other parts of your body to your mouth. This could compromise your immune system and lead to unwanted illness. The showerhead can harbour bacteria, and when you brush your teeth under the showerhead, you may be exposing your toothbrush to those bacteria, again increasing your likelihood of illness."

He also warned that toothpaste is extremely slippery, and could cause you to slip and fall. "Water and toothpaste can make the shower floor slippery, which can increase the risk of falls and injuries," he said.

(Image credit: Future)

He also rebuffed the argument that brushing your teeth in the shower is an eco-friendly choice. "Brushing your teeth in the shower may seem like a way to save water, but in reality, it may not be the most effective way to conserve water," he said. "While brushing your teeth in the shower, you may end up using more water than necessary. For example, if you leave the water running while you brush your teeth, you may waste a significant amount of water."

The dentist concluded, "While brushing your teeth in the shower may be convenient, it's important to be aware of the potential risks and take steps to minimise them. If you do choose to brush your teeth in the shower, make sure to keep your toothbrush away from the showerhead and avoid sharing it with others."

So if you are a fan of brushing your teeth in the shower - it's probably time you kicked the habit!