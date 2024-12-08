Zara Tindall might just have worn our favourite monochrome outfit ever - her velvet suit co ord made a splash at Princess Catherine's carol service
Zara Tindall stepped out in a festive head-to-toe burgundy look
Zara Tindall stepped out in a stunning take on this season's burgundy trend for Kate Middleton's festive carol service this week and paired a velvet suit co ord with a matching shirt, kitten heels and striking gold clutch bag.
The Royal Family delivered all the Christmas party outfit inspiration we need to get through the festive season in style on Friday, when they turned out in force for Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminister Abbey.
For the service, which will air on Christmas Eve, Zara Tindall opted to wear a stunning velvet suit from American designer Veronica Beard, with her pairing the Veronica Beard Ellette Velvet Dickey Jacket with the matching Veronica Beard Lebone Velvet Pant. The monochrome burgundy look oozed sophistication and Zara leant into the one-toned style by finishing off the outfit with a pair of burgundy kitten heels and a matching wine-toned button up shirt - and we love the pop of metallic gold she brought in with her clutch bag.
Get Zara Tindall's Look
Emulating the silhouette and oh-so luxe look of Zara's designer blazer perfectly with the structured shoulders, sharply tailored collar and stunning deep burgundy velvet, this high-street buy is a festive wear staple. Pair with the matching River Island velvet trousers or add to an all-black look for a pop of colour.
Boasting a comfortable wide-leg silhouette, a flattering and elongating long leg length, and an elasticated waist, these velvet trousers are a festive staple that you'll turn back to time and time again when you want to be comfortable yet still oh-so stylish.
When you're wearing a button-up underneath a blazer like Zara, you have a great opportunity to introduce some subtle pattern that will just peak out from the lapels. This gorgeous burgundy red blouse from Next is a great option to do that with, with its beautiful jacquard floral detailing bringing in texture and a sophisticated flair.
The slingback kitten heel will forever be a party wear staple, making this burgundy pair from New Look a versatile and timeless addition to any wardrobe. The glossy leather-look fabric is so chic and the deep burgundy shade oozes sophistication.
Boasting a stunning and striking oversized leaf design, these MissPap earrings add a gleaming, modern touch to any look. The textured metal surface looks so luxe while the simple stud fastening ensures comfortable wear.
Made from a striking metallic faux leather, this elegant flapover clutch from Mango is a fun and practical accessory that will keep all your essentials safe thanks to the strong magnetic fastening. Hold it as a clutch or clip on the long detachable chain strap and wear it as a crossbody.
Monochrome outfits were everywhere at the carol service, with many royals and celebrities alike opting to wear head-to-toe burgundy outfits for the festive, luxe appeal the colour holds. Zara's stood out though, with the super soft crushed velvet fabric of her suit catching the light and demanding attention.
The wide leg silhouette of her trousers was super flattering, with the style hugging the thigh before flaring out and falling all the way to the floor in a style that created tonnes of movement as Zara walked into the Abbey. We only caught a glimpse of her footwear of choice under the extra-long hemline, which had a clever elongating effect on the leg, but her burgundy, point-toe kitten heels made a brief appearance and we love the streamline effect the matching shoes had against the velvet fabric.
With a burgundy button-up shirt peaking out from the deep V-neckline of her buttoned-up, double-breasted blazer, Zara opted not to add any jewellery and this was a great choice to keep the focus on her two-piece suit - though she introduced some metallic shine in another, very clever way.
As well as carrying a stunning metallic gold clutch bag, Zara debuted a super fun festive manicure for the event, with her short nails being painted in a beautiful golden shimmer shade. Against the gold of her bag, this looked so stunning and the nail colour is a great festive choice that's sure to add a gleaming element into all your looks this season.
Further adding to the golden touches, Zara wore a stunning pair of statement earrings whose contemporary and modern floral leaf design glimmered in the Christmas fairy lights. By pulling her hair back into a chic updo, they could stand out and, by smudging some metallic eye shadow across her lower lash line, this golden element really demanded attention - we can't wait to see more of her look when Together At Christmas airs.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
