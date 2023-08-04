Why Prince William ‘feels even more strongly’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis should embrace ‘unique position’

A royal expert has claimed Prince William 'feels even more strongly' that his children should 'remain close' forever

Why Prince William ‘feels even more strongly’ about his children's bond now. Seen here are Prince William and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at different occasions
(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images// Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
There’s a sad reason why Prince William “feels even more strongly” that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis should embrace “unique position”, according to a royal expert. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been glimpsed more than ever recently as they’ve been gradually introduced to public life. This is especially important for Prince George, who is second in the royal line of succession. It’s been claimed that Prince George is “surprisingly comfortable” with his royal position and that he could be partially aware of the challenging times the Royal Family have faced over the past few years. Now it’s been suggested Prince William “feels even more strongly” that his children should embrace their “unique position” as a result.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Getting candid with OK!, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has expressed her belief that the Prince of Wales will be keen for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to remain close and that the younger two could support their brother as he prepares to become King.

"Hopefully the three of them will remain close for the rest of their lives,” Jennie said, before adding, “I’m sure William feels that even more strongly now that his own relationship with his brother has broken down.”

The royal expert also gave insight into the “unique position” the Wales children have and reflected that King Charles and Princess Anne have showcased how key it can be for a monarch to have a close bond with their siblings.

King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

Jennie explained, "They are in a unique position as future monarch and senior members of the Royal Family. We see now how important the Princess Royal is to King Charles. They are close in age, they grew up together within Palace walls, and now Anne is Charles’ confidante, support and friend, as well as sister.”

Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position was described as “no accident” and sign of His Majesty’s respect for her. They were born just two years apart and Jennie remarked upon how Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are also “close in age” and “for the moment anyway”, go to the same school.

She claimed that the Wales kids are “forging bonds that, hopefully, will last a lifetime” and expressed how “somehow, it makes it even sadder that William no longer has Harry as his wingman."

Members of the Royal Family at at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as working royals, the King's sons have been surrounded by "rift" rumours. Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby earlier this year Prince Harry declared, “I would like to have my brother back”, though sadly they’ve only publicly reunited once since then - at the coronation. Jennie’s suggestion that the distance between them could mean Prince William “feels even more strongly” that his children should remain close is very moving. 

The Wales kids are understood to be close and Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the elder children have been seen at events, including at Wimbledon 2023. Having his sister beside him at high-profile occasions might well be a source of comfort and joy for Prince George as he grows more used to life in the public eye. 

