We’re totally on board with the valuable life lesson Kate Middleton’s teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
There's a valuable life lesson Kate's teaching her children from a young age and it's something she discovered fully during her university years
We think the valuable life lesson Kate’s teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is an amazing move from the future Queen.
The Prince and Princess of Wales typically prefer to give Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as much privacy as possible. However, that doesn’t stop the proud parents occasionally revealing enlightening insights about the Wales kids during their engagements. Just a few days ago the Princess of Wales revealed Princess Charlotte’s adorable singing and why it made her “very happy”. Now the devoted mum-of-three has shared fascinating details about the valuable life lesson she’s teaching her children after learning it at university.
Kate’s knitted oatmeal co-ord was her cosy autumnal outfit of choice on 11th October as she made an appearance at Nottingham Trent University. Here she discovered how students are being supported with their mental health and the future Queen Consort also reflected upon her experience at St Andrews University.
It was here that she met Prince William and sport-loving Kate went on to reveal how many things she felt free and excited to explore alongside her History of Art studies. As reported by Hello!, she described university as “one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies”.
“I remember university for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now,” she declared. “I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether sports, music, or art.”
Kate then went on to reflect how the ethos of “trying out new things” that inspired her so much at St Andrews is a valuable life lesson that she seems to have got Prince George, Charlotte and Louis on board with too.
The Princess of Wales said, “It’s one of the things with my kids too, just trying out new things, and university for me was when I learned to try out because there is so much on offer.”
The senior royal seemed to be suggesting that not being afraid to try things is something she’s keen to encourage her kids to do and perhaps which they do as a family. All three Wales children are known to love various sports - just like Kate - and she mentioned how she particularly enjoyed joining many sports clubs at university.
“I love being outside and being a part of all the different sports clubs, so doing things like hockey and tennis at university, but I also tried out the photography club at university, which was great and I met totally new friends, and that’s something I continue to love and enjoy now,” she said.
It's possible Kate is happy to encourage and support her children as they explore sports and other hobbies whilst at school. The valuable life lesson of trying new things where you can likely also stands Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in good stead as the children of a future King. Senior royals often have to undertake visits, engagements and tours which involve trying so many new things and if they’re being raised with this ethos anyway, then that is surely likely to help prepare them all for this when they’re older.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
