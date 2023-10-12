We’re totally on board with the valuable life lesson Kate Middleton’s teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We think the valuable life lesson Kate’s teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is an amazing move from the future Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales typically prefer to give Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as much privacy as possible. However, that doesn’t stop the proud parents occasionally revealing enlightening insights about the Wales kids during their engagements. Just a few days ago the Princess of Wales revealed Princess Charlotte’s adorable singing and why it made her “very happy”. Now the devoted mum-of-three has shared fascinating details about the valuable life lesson she’s teaching her children after learning it at university.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s knitted oatmeal co-ord was her cosy autumnal outfit of choice on 11th October as she made an appearance at Nottingham Trent University. Here she discovered how students are being supported with their mental health and the future Queen Consort also reflected upon her experience at St Andrews University.

It was here that she met Prince William and sport-loving Kate went on to reveal how many things she felt free and excited to explore alongside her History of Art studies. As reported by Hello!, she described university as “one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies”.

“I remember university for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now,” she declared. “I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether sports, music, or art.”

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate then went on to reflect how the ethos of “trying out new things” that inspired her so much at St Andrews is a valuable life lesson that she seems to have got Prince George, Charlotte and Louis on board with too.

The Princess of Wales said, “It’s one of the things with my kids too, just trying out new things, and university for me was when I learned to try out because there is so much on offer.”

The senior royal seemed to be suggesting that not being afraid to try things is something she’s keen to encourage her kids to do and perhaps which they do as a family. All three Wales children are known to love various sports - just like Kate - and she mentioned how she particularly enjoyed joining many sports clubs at university.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

“I love being outside and being a part of all the different sports clubs, so doing things like hockey and tennis at university, but I also tried out the photography club at university, which was great and I met totally new friends, and that’s something I continue to love and enjoy now,” she said.

It's possible Kate is happy to encourage and support her children as they explore sports and other hobbies whilst at school. The valuable life lesson of trying new things where you can likely also stands Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in good stead as the children of a future King. Senior royals often have to undertake visits, engagements and tours which involve trying so many new things and if they’re being raised with this ethos anyway, then that is surely likely to help prepare them all for this when they’re older.