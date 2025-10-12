The subtle way Kate Middleton wears her scarves is expertly chic - have you ever noticed?
The Princess of Wales tends to stick to two distinct styles with her scarves and I think this one is the most elegant
I don’t care what anybody says, for me, scarves are a must-have for anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe. They’re perfect for pairing with a denim or suede jacket when you want some extra cosiness and when the colder weather arrives they become a dynamic duo with a snuggly coat.
Yet styling them in a chic way that still makes the most of their warmth can be a bit of a challenge. Thankfully, the Princess of Wales knows a thing or two about this and whilst you might never have noticed, she favours only a few ways of wearing scarves.
One of them is something Kate’s been doing for years and it instantly makes a scarf feel like a considered, polished part of an outfit. It’s easy to recreate too, as it simply involves tucking your scarf into the neckline of your coat or jacket.
Shop Elegant Scarves
Shop More Winter Accessories
Looking back at the occasions the Princess of Wales has worn a scarf like this, it seems like she does a simple loop-through method. Fold the scarf in half, drape it around your neck and then pull both ends through the loop.
This is one of the easiest and quickest ways to tie a scarf and also means that the ends are neatly secured by the loop. Once fastened like this, I would hazard a guess that Kate takes the ends and tucks them down inside her coat to create a streamlined silhouette.
Unlike the neck scarf trend which is focused only on the aesthetic, the Princess’s method is also practical as it increases the coverage close to your body. Instead of the ends lying over your coat, having them tucked inside can help to keep the cold air out and keep the warmth in.
The future Queen particularly likes tying scarves in this way when they’re a similar - or sometimes identical - colour to her coat. This makes the scarf seem even more cohesive with the wider outfit which in turn gives the look a sophisticated edge.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Earlier this year Kate used this trick at the 2025 St Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks. She stepped out in a gorgeous teal coat dress and tucked her matching scarf into the top of the lapel collar.
Meanwhile, back in 2022 when she and Prince William visited Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Princess of Wales wore a chocolate brown coat and scarf over her cinnamon spice knitted co-ord from Gabriela Hearst. Of course, you don’t have to colour-match, as a contrasting scarf would also look stylish worn this way.
Having a structured, slightly lower neckline on your outerwear helps to keep everything in place and showcases the scarf at the same time. Because of this, I would recommend recreating Kate’s go-to method with a V-neck collared coat or blazer rather than a high-necked one.
The only key factor to consider is the length of your coat or jacket as you don’t want it to be so cropped that you can see the ends of your scarf poking out the bottom.
In general, the Princess of Wales prefers longline coats so this isn't something she has to worry about. As it's been quite mild so far this autumn in the UK we've yet to see her bring out her cosy accessories, but I predict it won't be long until we see her putting her scarf-tying skills to good use again.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.