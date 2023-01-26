Was this lipgloss the spark behind Meghan and Kate's infamous fallout?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The lipgloss behind Meghan and Kate's infamous fallout might be this lovely product that the Princess of Wales has been spotted using in the past.

In Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, the Duke of Sussex reflected on an incident when his wife Meghan turned to her sister-in-law for 'help' and sparked an awkward moment that caused tension in their relationship.

In the book, Prince Harry penned, "Meg asked to borrow Kate's lipgloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help."

"Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles maybe," he wrote.

It is thought that this incident took place backstage just before the two royal couples appeared on stage at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. But what was the lipgloss that Meghan wanted to borrow from the Princess?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2019, the Princess attended Wimbledon and while she was enjoying the tennis she was snapped using Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in one of the brand's pale pink shades. It is thought that she used the shade, 'Rose Shimmer' and it was this shade (along with many others) that quickly sold out when the Princess was snapped using the brand. But is this the lipgloss in question?

Prince Harry recalls that Meghan squeezed out some product onto her finger and then applied the gloss. Unlike other lipglosses that rely on application wands to dip into the product, this Clarins product is squeezable and a ball of gloss appears at the application part of the tube. This could be a good indicator that this was the product that Meghan used, as has a balm/ gloss hybrid design that allows for finger application.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer, Clarins | £20.50 (opens in new tab) This nourishing formula delivers a tint of shimmering color plus moisture your lips. Smoothes, softens, and visibly plumps lips with Shea Butter, enriched in Vitamin F. Sensorial melting texture glides over lips, and soothes the senses with a delicate vanilla scent. The easy-to-use angled cushion applicator provides the perfect amount of color for an irresistibly pretty pout.

The other factor that suggests that this is the product that sparked a rift between the royal sisters-in-law is the fact that Kate Middleton has not been snapped using any other lipgloss products in public. Therefore it is quite possible that she carries this nude-like shiny gloss for last-minute applications once her make-up look has been professionally crafted.