This photo of a young King Charles pretending to fish is cracking us up but it's his on-trend trench coat that really wows

King Charles's trench coat is the surprising star of the show as we look back on these hilarious photographs of a young Charles performing in a university play.

King Charles attended The University of Cambridge from 1967 until 1970.

Some unearthed photographs from this time showed the King's sense of humor as he took part in a university skit show.

Today, King Charles is seen as a regal figure it may be tricky to cast our minds back and imagine him as a young man at university just looking to make the most of the experience and have a laugh with his friends. However, these unearthed photographs may help us remember that the King was young once too and has a pretty good sense of humor!

When King Charles was a young man and known as the Prince of Wales, he attended a prestigious university in England. In his final years of studying the Prince took part in the Cambridge University revue, a skit show that saw him appear in four different roles during the student production.

In one of the roles in the performance, the Prince stood on a chair and pretended to fish while he shouted out his lines to a completely empty stage. Something about the Prince's stance holding the fishing rod, his formal attire, and the completely dumbfounded look on his face just makes this image an instant classic and we're loving this different side of the King.

Although this photograph has value as pure comedy gold, we are also kind of obsessed with the King's look. Another image showed the lining of his trench coat and revealed that rather than this coat being a cheap prop - it's the real deal!

Burberry's most iconic design is the brown plaid which is featured on so many of their clothing items - particularly in the lining of their coats and jackets. A sneak peek inside the King's coat shows that he is wearing a classic Burberry trench coat which is still considered one of the most on-trend looks right now.

The skit may have been performed in 1970, but the King accidentally rocked a completely timeless look that men and women are still obsessing over 50 years later. If you are looking for the best trench coats for women, a Burberry trench coat is most certainly a contender but there are many other brands that won't be so hard on your purse, and will allow you to emulate the King's accidentally immaculate style from the 70's.