This Middleton family favourite coat colour is the ultimate festive shade and here are our favourite options to shop right now

The best winter coats of the season are often the perfect combination of stylish and warm and whilst many of us might prefer keeping to a neutral colour palette, the Middleton family love another very wearable hue this time of year. The Princess of Wales, her mother Carole Middleton and sister Pippa have all been spotted wearing very similar forest green longline coats in December.

This jewel-tone couldn’t be more beautiful, especially in winter and the festive season especially and the similarity in Kate, Carole and Pippa’s coats over recent years has showcased this is something of a Middleton family favourite.

Whilst they’ve no doubt worn forest green coats on numerous occasions throughout the colder months, one of Kate’s forest green coats really stood out when she wore it back in 2020. Gathering alongside other senior royals and the late Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle to give thanks to local volunteers and key workers, the Princess of Wales wore a coat with a luxurious detachable faux-fur collar.

Falling to a midi-length, she layered up in the cold with a knee-high pair of the best black boots and her Catherine Walker coat was a double-breasted design with military-style buttons. Kate had previously worn it without the collar for a visit to Dublin that March, but it was lovely to see it brought back in December as this shade of green echoes the colour of Christmas trees and holly bushes which couldn’t be more Christmassy.

Meanwhile, Carole and Pippa’s most iconic outings wearing forest green coats of their own came when they attended Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert in 2021 and 2022 respectively. In 2021 it was the future Queen’s sister who wore a green coat. Hers was designed by The Fold and had a double breasted design too, albeit with only two buttons.

It also had a high collar which swept elegantly upwards, though otherwise it was very similar to Kate’s and even fell to the same length which is great for keeping you more covered up in the colder weather. Their mother Carole then went on to wear a forest green Hobbs coat to the carol service in 2022. Hers was single breasted and was an elegant knee length but had a similar formal feel that lends itself perfectly to being worn over a dress for this special occasion.

Whilst this Middleton family favourite coat colour and general style might seem quite bold they’ve shown it’s easy to wear with neutral toned outfits underneath and forest green makes a real statement without being too much. Our Woman&Home Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum believes there’s a reason it’s so popular this time of year.

“When it comes to December there are always certain key hues we can expect to find growing in popularity, and emerald and forest green hues are right up there as a festive colour of choice,” she said. “Reminiscent of Christmas trees and holly leaves, this colour starts to gain traction from the autumn, before its crescendo in mid to late December.”

Rivkie also shared that “deep green hues work well for brunettes” which makes it an especially “perfect choice for the Middleton women”.

“Unlike red - which is equally festive, forest green feels subtle and elegant, so is always befitting for a royal occasion,” she added.

So forest green has Rivkie’s seal of approval if you’re looking to incorporate a festive shade into your wardrobe - as well as the clear endorsement of Kate, Pippa and Carole who all have coats in this colour themselves. Pair over party dresses for a gorgeously smart yet stylish look or dress up a pair of jeans and your favourite jumper with a coat in this “elegant” colour.