The weird British word this royal was forbidden from saying on television
A member of the Royal Family was forbidden from saying this specific and unusual word on television - but for a very good reason
One member of the Royal Family was forbidden from saying a specific word when they appeared on television.
- As public figures, many members of the Royal Family have appeared on television over the years.
- However, the Royal Family has restricted some of the words they can use on television in order to protect their reputation.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Suits creator Aaron Korsh revealed that while appearing on the TV show as Rachel Zane, the Royal Family forbade Meghan Markle from saying this one word - but there's very good reason for it!
The creator reflected on his time working on the show which ended in 2019 and explained that he wanted Meghan to say the word 'poppycock' in one scene - but was forbidden by the Royal Family.
"I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, 'poppycock'. Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, 'It’s poppycock'," he began.
"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth." Aaron went on to explain why the Royals may have had reservations about this specific word.
"I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock'. So, we had to change it to 'bullshit' instead of 'poppycock,' and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show," He added that there were a couple of other words that weren't allowed, but nothing memorable. "There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember," he said.
When asked how the Royal Family were informed about what Meghan would be saying on the show, Aaron revealed that he didn't know and certainly wasn't consulting with them. "I don’t know how they got ’em. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them," he said.
When questioned if it was Meghan who was personally telling him that she wouldn't be delivering the lines, Aaron explained that it was a little less direct. "No, Meghan did not call me. I can’t remember. It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it."
He then explained that ultimately he did feel sympathetic towards Meghan as he didn't want her to be mocked because of a line he wrote."But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy," he said.
