The sweet reason Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward are standing separately in new Royal Family photo

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward are standing separately in a new Royal Family photo – and there's a very sweet reason for it.

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward are standing separately in a new Coronation portrait released by the Royal Family, sparking plenty of interest from their eagle-eyed fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are pictured alongside the other working members of the Royal Family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Princess Alexandra.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla's secret coronation dress detail you may have missed and it's too cute for words!



Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward are standing separately in a new Royal Family portrait – and there's a very good reason for it.

Buckingham Palace shared an official photo of the working members of the Royal Family on Monday, taken after the King and Queen's Coronation on Saturday.

The image includes King Charles III and the Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are also pictured. The photo was taken by renowned British photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace and is just one of four official photos released by the Royal Family in honor of the Coronation.

An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May. pic.twitter.com/lcOrkVGsd7May 8, 2023 See more

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex also appear in the portrait but, unlike fellow royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton, are notably standing separately from each other. The married duo, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, look to be helping the Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy, to stand for the image. Edward has one hand gently linked around the 86-year-old's arm, while Sophie is making the same gesture of support from the other side.

Royal fans have been quick to praise the VIP couple for the thoughtful act, with many taking to Twitter to share their approval.

"It's so lovely to see that the duke and duchess of Edinburgh helping Princess Alexandra (Lady Ogilvy) to stand," one person wrote.

"It's good to see Princess Alexandra getting support (both literally and figuratively). She's worked hard for the RF all her life, and far too few people know about her," another noted.

God Bless Prince Edward and his wonderful wife, The Duchess of Edinburgh for supporting Princess Alexandra so she could also stand in this picture🥹😍 What a lovely gesture❤️#Coronation pic.twitter.com/vMQ6e6rsuMMay 8, 2023 See more

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Alexandra (Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty Images)

Princess Alexandra may be one of the lesser-known working members of the Royal Family, but that doesn't mean she isn't an essential asset to the Firm. Lady Ogilvy had been a huge supporter of Queen Elizabeth II before Her Majesty's passing in September, attending countless events on behalf of the monarch over the course of her 70-year-long reign. Today, she is the patron or president of over 100 organizations.

