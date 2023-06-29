The sweet moment Kate Middleton is asked about her age by little girl - 'I'm 41, don't tell anyone!'

Kate Middleton gave the best response when a little girl asked her age during a royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales has always been passionate about early years, and always takes the time to chat to children at her royal engagements.

On Wednesday, she made a joke with a little girl who asked about her age in a sweet moment.

While Kate was attending the opening of The Young V&A, formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood, she was speaking to a group of children when one young girl asked, "How old are you?" Kate then responded in a whisper,"I'm 41, don't tell anyone!" referring to the fact that she's not part of the museum's target audience, which is 0-14.

The cute moment was caught on camera and shows Kate bending down to speak to the children, as she always does when she visits young people.

During her visit, Kate, who studied art history in college and became the V&A's first royal patron in 2018, also spent time touring the museum's three new galleries — Play, Imagine and Design, each geared toward specific age groups. The galleries house more than 2,000 objects from the V&A's collections, from nostalgic toys to ancient sculptures.

And in another heartwarming moment, one of the children presented the Princess with a mini blue Tardis toy which is a piece of memorabilia from the British TV show, Doctor Who.

The Princess played with the children in the learning space and was even hugging them as they chatted enthusiastically to the royal and learned about the space at the museum. The area has been under construction for some time and following a three-year transformation it will be open to the public on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

(Image credit: Getty)

For this engagement, the Princess wore a pale pink dress from the designer Beulah London. The dress was the 'Ahana' Blush Pink Crepe Midi Dress at typically retails at around £720 ($910).

The dress featured short sleeves with a slight puff at the shoulders to add a sophisticated detail to the top of the look. Six buttons featured at the top of the bodice and cut off at the Princess's waist which was nipped in by a belt in the same shade. The dress then had a slight fit and flare design as it flowed out from the Princess' waist and cut off just below her knee.

The Princess wore a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps with this look, specifically the 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps which retail at around $650. These heels have been seen on the Princess before and added a perfect 80s style to the look which contrasted with her conservative high-neck gown.