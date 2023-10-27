The special family tradition Carole Middleton likely has in store for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this weekend
Carole Middleton likely has a classic Halloween treat in store for the Wales kids
Having run a successful party planning company for decades, it’s fair to say Carole Middleton knows how to make special occasions feel extra special. This weekend – the last weekend before Halloween – it’s very possible she’ll be pulling out all the magic to delight her grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Spooky season is very much underway, and this weekend people all over the world will be dressed up as ghosts, ghouls and all manners of grotesque things.
And yes, royals can dress up for Halloween… Although you are most likely never going to see the likes of King Charles or Prince William donning a fancy dress costume.
While most senior royals won’t dress up to mark October 31st, some of them are known to partake in other celebrations for the holiday – especially those with younger children.
In fact, in 2019, the Prince and Princess of Wales's Kensington neighbours at the time posted an Instagram story showing Kate taking her three young children trick or treating.
As quoted in Hello!, Jay Rutland – husband to billionaire heiress Tamara Ecclestone – posted a snap of Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis ringing at their gate with the caption, "For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween," alongside a pumpkin emoji.
Will they trick or treat now they live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor? That remains to be seen – but they will likely pay a visit to their grandmother, Carole Middleton.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
Carole – who has lots to celebrate as her son James Middleton has just welcomed his first child – is known to love Halloween.
In 2022, through her former business Party Pieces’ Instagram account, Carole posted a photo of herself look fresh and autumnal. The caption read, “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me.”
“I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”
Could that mean William and Kate’s three children – plus Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ children (Arthur, Grace and Rose) – will get to have some hands on pumpkin decorating this Halloween?
For Carole, it could be a perfect way for her to still do what she loves after she sold her business earlier this year following it falling into administration.
Plenty more time and opportunity to get crafty and creative with her growing brood of grandchildren.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
I tried cutting back on alcohol to help my menopause symptoms - and these are the surprising benefits I found
There are so many benefits of cutting back on alcohol, especially for those going through menopause, as writer Samantha Priestley discovered
By Samantha Priestley Published
-
Queen Maxima looks fabulous in a bold blue trouser suit as she sports one of autumn's biggest nail trends
Queen Maxima just wore one of this season's trendiest nail colours, alongside a seriously chic suit
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Middleton baby joy set to make this gathering even more special for Kate
The Princess of Wales could be set to experience an especially exciting Middleton family gathering very soon
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s ‘Bridget Jones’ dating moment is so relatable- and we’re sure Prince William would agree
Carole Middleton’s ‘Bridget Jones’ dating moment happened when she was trying to 'impress' her now-husband Michael
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton praised for wanting to 'spend more time with her family' after Party Pieces business sale
Carole Middleton is known to have a close bond with her grandchildren and this allegedly inspired a major decision
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's Jackie O-inspired shades and white button-up sprinkle dress will inspire your next shopping trip
Carole Middleton really does *always* show up in style
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress was an occasionwear dream
We love Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress that she sported to Derby Day over a decade ago
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
In a rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton matched in chic black and beige outfits
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton once looked so coordinated for a very special day
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies are chic and durable - and on sale for just £65!
Here's where you can get a pair of Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies at a discounted price
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Catherine borrowed this pair of bold earrings from Carole Middleton - as the pair have a 'shared mother-daughter fashion taste'
Princess Catherine once borrowed a pair of stunning earrings from mum Carole Middleton for an iconic outing
By Laura Harman Published