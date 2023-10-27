The special family tradition Carole Middleton likely has in store for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this weekend

Having run a successful party planning company for decades, it’s fair to say Carole Middleton knows how to make special occasions feel extra special. This weekend – the last weekend before Halloween – it’s very possible she’ll be pulling out all the magic to delight her grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Spooky season is very much underway, and this weekend people all over the world will be dressed up as ghosts, ghouls and all manners of grotesque things.

And yes, royals can dress up for Halloween… Although you are most likely never going to see the likes of King Charles or Prince William donning a fancy dress costume.

While most senior royals won’t dress up to mark October 31st, some of them are known to partake in other celebrations for the holiday – especially those with younger children.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, in 2019, the Prince and Princess of Wales's Kensington neighbours at the time posted an Instagram story showing Kate taking her three young children trick or treating.

As quoted in Hello!, Jay Rutland – husband to billionaire heiress Tamara Ecclestone – posted a snap of Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis ringing at their gate with the caption, "For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween," alongside a pumpkin emoji.

Will they trick or treat now they live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor? That remains to be seen – but they will likely pay a visit to their grandmother, Carole Middleton.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) A photo posted by on

Carole – who has lots to celebrate as her son James Middleton has just welcomed his first child – is known to love Halloween.

In 2022, through her former business Party Pieces’ Instagram account, Carole posted a photo of herself look fresh and autumnal. The caption read, “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me.”

“I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Could that mean William and Kate’s three children – plus Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ children (Arthur, Grace and Rose) – will get to have some hands on pumpkin decorating this Halloween?

For Carole, it could be a perfect way for her to still do what she loves after she sold her business earlier this year following it falling into administration.

Plenty more time and opportunity to get crafty and creative with her growing brood of grandchildren.