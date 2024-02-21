The royal title Kate Middleton could be next to receive that Queen Camilla will never have
Kate Middleton could be the next royal woman to hold this prestigious title and there's no way Queen Camilla will receive it ahead of her
There’s a royal title that the Princess of Wales could be next to receive and Queen Camilla will never have it.
The Princess of Wales already has multiple titles and honours, from her Scottish title the Duchess of Rothesay to being a Grand Dame of the Royal Victorian Order. When Prince William ascends to the throne she will take on the most prestigious title of all - Queen Consort. She’ll succeed Queen Camilla in this role, however there’s another title that Kate could receive that won’t have been held by another royal since 2002.
If the Princess of Wales is a widow when Prince George eventually becomes King himself, then Kate will be the first Queen Mother for several generations.
The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £8.92 at Amazon
Published in 2011, Katie Nicholl explores the lives of the now-Prince and Princess of Wales. She gives insights into Kate's childhood, her family and how romance blossomed between her and Prince William. It also sheds light on the couple's time living in Wales and the preparations for their 2011 fairytale wedding.
The last Queen Mother - who remains primarily known by this special title to this day - was Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the mother of the late Queen Elizabeth. She passed away in 2002 and no royal woman has taken on this title since and no-one will until Kate potentially does in the future.
The title Queen Mother is used to refer to a woman who was not only the widow of the former reigning King but also the mother of the current monarch. Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother was the widow of King George VI and the mother of Queen Elizabeth II. Although Queen Camilla is currently a Queen Consort just like she was, she will be a Dowager Queen or Queen Dowager if she is a widow when Prince William becomes King.
Queen Camilla is Prince William’s stepmother and so Queen Mother wouldn’t be a title used to refer to her. This means that Kate is the next royal who even has the potential to become a Queen Mother one day as the mother of the future King George and wife of the future King William.
Whilst Queen Mother isn’t a title Queen Camilla will hold before her, several of Kate’s most iconic titles were once held by her stepmother-in-law - including her Princess of Wales title. Queen Camilla never called herself Princess of Wales, reportedly as a sign of respect to the late Princess Diana who is still strongly associated with it.
However, when King Charles was Prince of Wales she did technically have this title as his wife. Her Majesty was also once the Duchess of Cornwall and was known as the Duchess of Rothesay whenever she was in Scotland.
The titles Duke of Rothesay and Duke of Cornwall are traditionally held by the heir to the British throne and so when Prince William inherited them, Kate took on the feminine forms of these titles. She is also still Duchess of Cambridge as Prince William kept his Duke of Cambridge title when he became Prince of Wales.
The change in how they are referred to has also meant a significant switch-up for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. As we can see in the royal line of succession, they are now Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.
The siblings are said to have used Cambridge as their surname at school before switching to Wales. Kate herself is also said to have used Cambridge as a surname in the years before she became Princess of Wales. A source previously claimed to the Daily Mail that Kate replied “Mrs Cambridge” when asked for a name to reserve a wetsuit in a beachside shop 2012.
Today she is primarily known as Catherine, Princess of Wales and will remain so until she becomes Queen Consort and potentially later Queen Mother in the future.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The flattering hair shade experts say will be everywhere for spring - and it looks super expensive
This neutral hair colour is the epitome of cool and is set to be everywhere this season, according to the pros...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The new 'it' bag that's been compared to the Birkin has 'quiet luxury' written all over it
It's a favourite among celebs and has even been dubbed the new Hermès Birkin
By Laura Harman Published
-
Will Pippa Middleton get a title when Kate becomes Queen and what does she do for a living?
Will Pippa Middleton get a title? Here's all we know about what could lie ahead for the Princess of Wales's sister and what she does for a job
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George could attend £47k per year school where 'happiness is the most important thing'
The Prince and Princess of Wales have apparently 'been to have a look' at another potential school for Prince George when he turns 13
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does Carole Middleton have to curtsy to Kate Middleton and which royals does the Princess of Wales have to curtsy to?
Does Carole Middleton have to curtsy to Kate? Here's all you need to know about the etiquette involved in greeting the Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's family life in 'Berkshire mansion' with husband James Matthews keeps bond with Kate 'balanced'
Pippa Middleton and the Princess of Wales have kept their bond 'fairly balanced' over years in the royal spotlight, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Will Carole Middleton be Queen Mother and will she get a title when Prince William is King?
Will Carole Middleton be Queen Mother one day? Here's all you need to know about what Prince William's future reign could mean for her
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Royal fans are 'melting' over Prince William and Cate Blanchett at the BAFTAs as he attends without Kate Middleton
Prince William and Cate Blanchett's close relationship was on full display as the royal and the actress sat next to one another at the BAFTAs
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William's revelation as Kate Middleton misses BAFTAs for first time in years after surgery
Prince William's sweet revelation at the BAFTAs revealed how he and Kate usually prepare for the awards - though it was very different this year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton in 'steady recovery' amid 'very encouraging' change
Kate Middleton's 'steady recovery' has been highlighted by her choice to recuperate at this location
By Laura Harman Published