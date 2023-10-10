The Prince and Princess of Wales face staffing struggles as Prince William's 'closest aide' quits

Prince William and Catherine are facing a shake-up in their staff as it is reported that the Prince of Wales's 'closest aide' has quit

Prince William and Catherine are facing a shake-up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Prince William and Catherine are facing a shake-up in their staff as it has been reported that William's 'closest aide' has handed in his notice.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are facing a new challenge with their staff as a royal correspondent has revealed that Prince William's closest aide who helped him transition into his Prince of Wales role, has handed in his notice. Roya Nikkah, a royal correspondent for The Times, revealed that Jean-Christophe Gray  - who previously worked as David Cameron's spokesperson - will leave the palace in the spring and plans to return to work for the government. 

Jean-Christophe, who is reportedly affectionately called JC, advised the Prince on a number of his current projects, including, to name a few, the Earthshot environmental prize, and the Homewards initiative to end homelessness. 

See more
Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand| £9.90 at Amazon 

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand| £9.90 at Amazon 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may regularly make headlines, but in this enlightening New York Times best-selling biography, Scobie and Durand delve into the unknown details of the couple’s life together. They present an up-close portrait of a royal couple who are unafraid to break with tradition.

View Deal

 It was recently revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were on the hunt for a Chief Executive Officer to join their team of Kensington Palace staff, with a job advert shared by Odgers Berndtson, a UK recruitment firm. At the time it was considered that Kate Middleton and Prince William's big decision showed they were 'taking control' of their lives within the new monarchy, and set to take their own path.

In the advert, the royal couple specified that they were looking for someone with the right personality, and not just the correct background. The advert specified that the new CEO would need to be "emotionally intelligent, with 'low ego', and strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to join young people

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal expert speculated that this recent change in staffing could be attributed to the advert placed by the Prince and Princess last month. 

Roya explained, "Previously, William's private secretary was the most senior member of the team." She added that a source suggested this displacement by a new CEO may have been what ruffled feathers for the aide. "Having a CEO placed above you isn't an optimal job scenario if you are JC and your title is no longer head of the household." The palace has refused to comment on matters concerning staffing so it is unclear how this major change has affected the Prince and Princess of Wales and their plans for their household.

Topics
Prince William
Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸