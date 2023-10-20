The 'painfully awkward' moment Princess Eugenie orchestrated for Prince Harry and his ex-girlfriend

Princess Eugenie once orchestrated a 'painfully awkward' moment for her beloved cousin, Prince Harry - and we love this rather sweet interaction.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in his book, Spare that his favourite cousin Princess Eugenie - who some claim is his 'go-to' family member and his remaining 'bridge' to the royals - once inadvertently caused an awfully uncomfortable moment for him.

In his book, the Prince wrote that his cousin was the person to first set him up on a date with Cressida Bonas, his girlfriend from 2012 to 2014. He said that after their first date he went in for a kiss, but his 'aim was off' and it made for a rather uncomfortable moment.

In the book, Harry wrote, "She turned, I tried again on the return trip, and we managed something like a graze. Painfully awkward." The Prince then wrote that he called his cousin the next day to let her know how it went, but Cressida spoke to Eugenie before he had the chance to.

Harry wrote, "Discouraged, I told her the date had gone well but the ending had left something to be desired. She didn’t disagree. She'd already spoken to Cressida. She sighed. Awkward."

Harry made some other startling revelations about the Royal Family in his book. In one section, Prince Harry claimed Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' during a physical 'attack.'

The Prince wrote, "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." Harry said that William left and then returned, “looking regretful, and apologised”.

In another part of the autobiography, Prince Harry made a subtle swipe at Princess Anne's 'hardest working royal title.' In Spare, Prince Harry wrote, "The Court Circular was an ancient document, but it had lately morphed into a circular firing squad. It didn’t create the feelings of competitiveness that ran in my family, but it amplified them, weaponized them."

"Though none of us ever spoke about the Court Circular directly, or mentioned it by name, that only created more tension under the surface, which built invisibly as the last day of the calendar year approached," he said.

The Prince then directly spoke about particular individuals becoming 'obsessed' with trying to log the highest number of engagements. Considering Princess Anne is constantly topping the list, it is clear that he is suggesting the Princess Royal was involved in this competitiveness.