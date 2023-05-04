The one royal woman who definitely won’t be wearing a dress to King Charles’ coronation

The one royal woman who won’t be wearing a dress to King Charles’ coronation has been revealed and it might come as a surprise.

As speculation rises over what gowns the women in the Royal Family could wear to King Charles’ coronation one of them won’t be wearing one at all.

Princess Anne has a role that requires her to ride on horseback and she recently said her “dress problem” has been solved by it.

As the countdown to King Charles’ coronation day reaches its final stages attention has turned to what we could see the Royal Family wear on this momentous occasion. In particular fans and experts alike have been speculating about what we could see Kate Middleton wear to King Charles’ coronation and the other royal women. This national event presents the perfect opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of some long gowns and perhaps even one or two of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras. But there’s one royal woman who won’t be wearing a dress to King Charles’ coronation - according to the senior royal herself!

(Image credit: Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Despite being the King’s sister and a working royal, Princess Anne won't be wearing a dress for King Charles' coronation. Getting candid in a rare interview at St James’s Palace with CBC (opens in new tab)’s Chief Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault, Princess Anne explained why her coronation outfit was resolved by her brother the King when he made her "Gold-Stick-In-Waiting".

"Is there something we should be looking for, for those of us watching during the coronation? Some of the details are yet to be released," Adrienne asked, to which Princess Anne replied that she’d simply agreed to undertake the role and no longer has to think about a dress.

She explained with a good-natured laugh, "No, I'm waiting to be told. I haven't asked too many questions. I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer.”

(Image credit: Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

"So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes,” she continued, before quipping, “Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

In recent weeks reports have suggested that Princess Catherine and Princess Anne struggled with tiara “rows” as conversations about which senior royal might or might not wear which tiara continued. Now with her new role it seems Princess Anne’s “dress problem” is resolved and perhaps means she won’t wear a tiara either.

The “Gold-Stick-In-Waiting” is a prestigious role and is traditionally awarded to someone the monarch trusts implicitly and is a sort of “protection officer” to them. Princess Anne will be riding on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla as they make their way back to Buckingham Palace on coronation day.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess Royal is also set to lead a procession of members of the armed forces and for this mobile role, she will probably be in some kind of military uniform including a hat. The senior wore military uniform for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last year and over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Although it's possible she could change at some point, given the requirements of her role it seems that Princess Anne won't be wearing a dress to King Charles' coronation. However, her military uniform is spectacular and fans will still get to see some fabulous dresses from the likes of Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine.