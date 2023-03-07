The huge moment Prince William will never experience as heir to the throne - and King Charles did

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a huge moment Prince William will never experience as heir to the British throne, but King Charles did.

Prince William might have taken on his new title in 2022 but he has yet to be officially invested as Prince of Wales.

King Charles was invested as Prince of Wales in 1969 by Queen Elizabeth after spending a month learning Welsh - something Prince William is currently working on.

This royal news comes as we revealed Queen Camilla’s engagement ring’s mysterious history and past as a royal push present.

With King Charles’ coronation day drawing nearer anticipation is mounting as more and more details have been confirmed for this national occasion. Although the royal attendees haven’t been officially announced, plenty of members of the immediate and extended Royal Family are expected to be there - including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

For this significant event, Prince William’s coronation crown could be worn for the first time since he took on his new title last year. But despite being heir to the throne, there’s a huge moment Prince William will never experience as Prince of Wales - and King Charles did.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Prince William is now second in the royal line of succession and became Prince of Wales in September last year, but he hasn’t been officially invested as Prince of Wales. In contrast, King Charles was invested as Prince of Wales in a ceremony that was broadcast live in July 1969. Attended by 4,000 guests, as per the BBC (opens in new tab), the ceremony came after he was created Prince of Wales by the Queen at nine years old and it attracted some political controversy.

During the investiture event the Queen officially gave her eldest child the symbols of this title at Caernarfon Castle in Wales. Queen Elizabeth passed him the sword, ring, rod and mantle of the Prince of Wales, as well as the coronet which Prince William could wear for the coronation in May.

(Image credit: Bettmann via Getty)

King Charles’ investiture ceremony apparently mirrored one held for King Edward VIII in 1911. Given that the two most recent Princes of Wales have been invested at Caernarfon Castle some might have initially expected Prince William to be invested as Prince of Wales too.

However, according to the BBC (opens in new tab), Kensington Palace (opens in new tab) declared last year that an investiture is “not on the table” for Prince William at all. This could potentially be a decision made in consideration of the controversy and polarization of opinions in Wales that surrounded King Charles’ ceremony.

In the months since becoming Prince of Wales, Prince William has showcased his dedication to his new role, just as King Charles did before him. He recently referenced his journey to learn the language during a trip to Wales ahead of St David’s Day 2023, saying he was “working on” it.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst last year, the Reverend Steven Bunting alleged to People (opens in new tab) that the future King discussed learning phrases at a visit in Swansea.

“He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do," Steven claimed, suggesting that “paned” [a cup] and “bara brith” [a Welsh traditional bread] were amongst them.

Although an official Prince of Wales investiture ceremony is a major moment Prince William will never experience, he certainly seems to be wholeheartedly embracing his significant new role.