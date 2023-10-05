The deeply personal royal role Princess Charlotte is destined to take on in King Charles’ reign
King Charles reportedly shared his wish for Princess Charlotte during his first engagement after she was born in 2015
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Charlotte is destined to take on a personal royal role and King Charles reportedly revealed it just days after she was born.
Her older brother might be second in the royal line of succession but Princess Charlotte has a pretty big future ahead of her too. As the daughter of a future King, it’s already been suggested that she could possibly receive Princess Anne’s rare title one day. Whilst reports have also compared Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic to that of King Charles and Princess Anne and how important she could be in supporting her brother. However, it’s during their grandfather’s reign that we could see another very personal responsibility placed upon Princess Charlotte’s shoulders.
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson: £9.23 | Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
As previously reported in The Telegraph, King Charles apparently made a rather enlightening remark just a few days after his granddaughter was born in 2015. This was his first public engagement since she was welcomed and he opened up about his hopes for her as he walked around Poundbury in Dorset.
"She is beautiful,” the monarch reportedly declared adoringly, before adding, “I was hoping for a granddaughter - someone to look after me when I am very old."
Although he perhaps meant this in an unofficial capacity, King Charles’ supposed remark does reveal his genuine joy at having a granddaughter and how nurturing and supportive he hoped she would grow up to be. Whether or not Princess Charlotte will end up being “someone to look after” His Majesty when he’s “very old” remains to be seen.
She is the oldest of King Charles’ granddaughters, though it’s sadly believed he’s only met Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Princess Lilibet once in person. Given how high up Princess Charlotte is in the succession, it’s perhaps at least more likely she’ll continue to grow up and live relatively close to His Majesty, spending time with him and gaining a greater understanding of her own place in the Royal Family.
All of the Wales children are understood to have a close bond with their royal grandfather who they reportedly at one time called “Grandpa Wales”. It’s been claimed that he’s looking out for them in a protective way as they grow up in the royal spotlight.
As per the Daily Mail, in the Channel 5 documentary, The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, Chandrika Kaul, Professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews explained that His Majesty is “keen” for his grandchildren to be able to follow their hearts.
“I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don't make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart,” she claimed. “What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want.”
Whether or not Princess Charlotte does take on the unofficial role of looking after King Charles in his later years, she, her siblings and cousins are clearly incredibly important to him. She would likely want to support him, look out for him and spend time with him as much as she can, both at public royal occasions and during private family moments throughout his reign.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton's 'symbol of power' that shows 'she means business' in ‘new era’ of royal role
The Princess of Wales' style has shifted and she's apparently showcasing her 'confidence' as she prepares for her future role as Queen Consort
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Julia Roberts' best looks, from her many oversized suits to her slinkiest dresses
Julia Roberts has been a fashion icon since the 80s, and we've rounded up all of her best style moments. You're welcome.
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Honestly, we really want a pair of King Charles's cool transparent sunglasses for ourselves
We kind of want to copy King Charles's cool transparent sunglasses
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We're obsessed with these pictures of young King Charles in his 'action' man era
These snaps of King Charles in his 'action' man era might just surprise you as he put his history-making skill to the test...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate’s parenting routine could need an epic overhaul very soon
Prince William and Kate's parenting routine might have to be adjusted in a few years' time once Prince George reaches a huge milestone
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte's 'girlie' moments with Kate Middleton revealed - plus the teen relative who's the perfect role model
Like mother, like daughter!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
King Charles once made this hilarious quip about Prince William's 'not too cushy' university bedroom
It seems King Charles was pleased to find his eldest son's university room lacking in some royal comforts, as he joked that he mustn't have 'too soft a night'
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
King Charles to bring ‘more changes’ to Royal Family as he puts ‘twist’ on late Queen Elizabeth’s traditions
Former royal butler Grant Harrold gave some insider info about some of the Palace's changes
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis's 'intense' school schedule might surprise you - but Lambrook is the 'perfect choice' for the Wales family
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The opportunity Princess Charlotte is getting at school that Kate Middleton never had - and she's really proud of her
Princess Charlotte is getting stuck into something Kate wasn't able to try at school
By Caitlin Elliott Published