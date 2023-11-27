Sweet Christmas tradition William and Harry will continue despite feud - and the reason why is heart-warming
Despite everything, the family are coming through for each other this Christmas
Christmas really does bring families together – and the royals are no different.
It’s been suggested that the warring siblings, Prince Harry and Prince William, will still take part in a sweet festive tradition – and it’s all for the sake of their children.
While Prince Harry and his family, including wife Meghan Markle and children, Archie and Lilibet, will be spending Christmas on a different time zone to his family, there’ll be something from William, Kate and the children to make the day special.
Despite Harry possibly enjoying a secret family reunion recently, the Duke of Sussex remains largely cut off from most of his Windsor relatives.
So, as Meghan will be throwing a British Christmas for the homesick Harry, it’s cheering to hear that Archie and Lilibet will get to unwrap gifts sent from their aunt and uncle.
It’s been reported that both of the brothers will uphold the sweet tradition and not exclude any of their nieces or nephews, despite their own current estrangement.
According to the Sunday Times, William and Kate have already sent gifts across the Atlantic for Archie and Lilibet to open on Christmas morning in Montecito, while Harry and Meghan reciprocated and bought presents for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah also revealed they did the same thing last year. “Believe it or not, the Waleses and the Sussexes are exchanging Christmas gifts this year.”
“In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive Archie and Lilibet of a present under the tree. And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis. There will be no presents exchanged between the adults.”
Last Christmas came before Prince Harry published his bombshell memoir, Spare, which came out in January 2023.
In the best-seller, Harry repeatedly hit out at members of his family, in particular his brother, claiming the Prince of Wales physically attacked him.
Harry, in various interviews and the Netflix series (which allegedly prompted a withering response from King Charles) has also claimed William “screamed and shouted” at him during an infamous Sandringham gathering, leaving him “terrified.”
They were last together for the Coronation of King Charles in May 2023. Harry flew to London to witness the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, however, he did not stick around for long. In fact, reports at the time stated that he left straight after and headed to the airport for a flight home.
While the brothers are still at an impasse and haven’t even text each other for months, it was revealed that Harry called his father on his 75th birthday earlier this month.
