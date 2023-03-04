Sarah Ferguson reveals the Queen's vital piece of advice to her

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about ‘growing closer’ to the Queen during the few years before her death.

This royal news comes after Sarah opened up about how she helps the Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, cope with the loss of their owner.

In a tell-all interview with The Telegraph earlier this week, Sarah Ferguson revealed her relationship with the late monarch grew stronger over the last few years.

When asked what the best advice she ever gave her was, the royal replied, “Be yourself, Sarah. All anyone wants is for you to just be yourself.

“I’ve always found that hard. It’s taken me this long to get there.”

During the interview, Sarah went on to say she and the late Queen Elizabeth bonded during dog walks over the years.

“She was able to completely and utterly dilute chaos,” the Duchess continued.

“And still carry on. And still smile. And still go through everything that she went through.”

Opening up about how she ‘understood but never judged’, Sarah added, “I’ve always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”

In another interview, Fergie told PEOPLE that the Queen was her ‘idol’ and always knew how to ‘make people feel good’.

"She was so brilliant at putting you at ease,” she said, continuing, “She had the most incredible faith of any single person I've ever met.

“She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it on board as about her. It's about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol."

Elsewhere in the chat, the royal revealed she can’t wait to be a part of King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The palace’s statement confirmed the historic ceremony will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry.”

Opening up about the big day, Sarah said, "I think it's very British, and it's very exciting. I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution."