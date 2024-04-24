The important royal job Kate Middleton could give to Pippa when she's Queen - that Camilla has given her own sister

The Princess of Wales's sister, Pippa Middleton, could be set to take on a special task when she becomes Queen, a royal expert says.

With the Prince of Wales first in the royal line of succession, he will take the throne after his father, King Charles. When he does, the Princess of Wales will take over as Queen Consort and support her husband as monarch.

Of course, Queen Camilla currently holds this title and when Charles ascended the throne, she enlisted her sister, Annabell Elliott, to be one of her six "companions" in a lady-in-waiting type role.

It's predicted that Kate Middleton could do the same when she becomes Queen, honouring Pippa Middleton with a similar role.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert, Phil Dampier, explained that Kate's younger sister would be a perfect trusted loved one to be by Kate's side when Prince William is King.

"I certainly think there could be a role for Pippa as a lady-in-waiting or companion type role," he told the publication, adding, "This needs to be someone the then Queen can trust and rely on, and who better than her sister?

"Pippa has some commercial interests but I’m sure by the time Kate becomes Queen she would be happy to fulfil that role if required," the journalist continued. "It’s not necessarily a full time job so she would be available."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | £10 (was £20) at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

It has also been said that Catherine's mother, Carole Middleton, could be in the running to receive a knighthood when her daughter becomes Queen.

Phile explained, "I can’t see the Middletons getting any titles while Charles is King, and I don’t think they would want any.

"But when William becomes King and Kate Queen things could change," he added, explaining that the pair could be knighted for being so pivotal in providing "stability" for the Wales family, especially after their move to Adelaide Cottage, which is a short distance from the Middletons in Berkshire.

"Both Michael and Carole Middleton are both extremely close to their grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis and have had a major hand in looking after them."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa has previously been hailed as the force that has kept Kate balanced throughout her royal marriage, with royal pro, Jennie Bond, touching on their close sister relationship.

Speaking to OK! last year, Jennie said, "They talk about everything and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together.

"In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny."