Royal fans in for a Christmas treat as ‘extraordinary’ surprise revealed – and it’s not been done for over 50 years

Royal fans will have plenty to look forward to this Christmas, as an “extraordinary” behind-the-scenes documentary will air, shedding light on “landmark moments” leading up to the historic Coronation of King Charles.

While we’re used to seeing the monarch give a Christmas address, this year fans will get even more royal content – including “behind-the-scenes” insight which has “never been seen before.”

Not to mention Kate Middleton hosting her televised carol concert at Westminster for the third year in a row – talk about the perfect time to stay home and get cosy in front of the TV.

The newly announced documentary will follow the preparations for the Coronation and the months that followed, including contributions from “key players” in the royal household.

Titled Charles III: The Coronation Year, the sure-to-be fascinating documentary will run for 90 minutes and will air on the BBC over the Christmas period.

If the prospect of more Coronation glamour and tidbits weren’t glitzy enough, the documentary will have a touch of Hollywood sparkle as it’s narrated by none other than Helena Bonham Carter, who is no stranger to the Royal Family, having portrayed both Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in the Oscar-winning film The King’s Speech.

The BBC has been granted exclusive access to such “landmark moments” to tell the story of the past 12 months “from the inside looking out.”

It promises unrivalled insights from those directly involved as well as “moments of great poignancy and humour.”

Describing the Simon Young, the head of history, factual commissioning, for the BBC, said, “At the heart of this story is a man who is taking on the job that has always awaited him.”

“Everyone wants to know how he takes on that challenge. This film captures a behind-the-scenes view of the King and his Coronation the like of which has never been seen before.”

Kate Phillips, the director of unscripted for the BBC, added that it has been “a real privilege” to be given such “extraordinary behind-the-scenes access” to the first months of the King’s reign.

She added, “It is a remarkable time in history and this documentary will offer a unique insight into King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the preparation and planning leading to their coronation – a momentous ceremony watched by millions around the world.”

This is yet another example of King Charles rewriting the royal rules and doing things that break with the customs set by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During her historic 70-year reign, the Queen only invited cameras in behind the scenes on one famous – or infamous – occasion.

A documentary called Royal Family aired on both the BBC and ITV in June 1969. While commercially very successful – with reports stating it attracted over 38 million viewers in the United Kingdom, and was sold around the world to seen by an estimated 350 million people – it was accused of breaking the mystique around the monarchy.

The Queen later had the documentary banned and it has not been shown on British TV since 1977. It was one of the last times cameras were given such intimate, unrestricted access to the family.