Royal fans in for a Christmas treat as ‘extraordinary’ surprise revealed – and it’s not been done for over 50 years
Perfect Christmas viewing!
Royal fans will have plenty to look forward to this Christmas, as an “extraordinary” behind-the-scenes documentary will air, shedding light on “landmark moments” leading up to the historic Coronation of King Charles.
While we’re used to seeing the monarch give a Christmas address, this year fans will get even more royal content – including “behind-the-scenes” insight which has “never been seen before.”
Not to mention Kate Middleton hosting her televised carol concert at Westminster for the third year in a row – talk about the perfect time to stay home and get cosy in front of the TV.
The newly announced documentary will follow the preparations for the Coronation and the months that followed, including contributions from “key players” in the royal household.
Titled Charles III: The Coronation Year, the sure-to-be fascinating documentary will run for 90 minutes and will air on the BBC over the Christmas period.
If the prospect of more Coronation glamour and tidbits weren’t glitzy enough, the documentary will have a touch of Hollywood sparkle as it’s narrated by none other than Helena Bonham Carter, who is no stranger to the Royal Family, having portrayed both Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in the Oscar-winning film The King’s Speech.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The BBC has been granted exclusive access to such “landmark moments” to tell the story of the past 12 months “from the inside looking out.”
It promises unrivalled insights from those directly involved as well as “moments of great poignancy and humour.”
Describing the Simon Young, the head of history, factual commissioning, for the BBC, said, “At the heart of this story is a man who is taking on the job that has always awaited him.”
“Everyone wants to know how he takes on that challenge. This film captures a behind-the-scenes view of the King and his Coronation the like of which has never been seen before.”
Kate Phillips, the director of unscripted for the BBC, added that it has been “a real privilege” to be given such “extraordinary behind-the-scenes access” to the first months of the King’s reign.
She added, “It is a remarkable time in history and this documentary will offer a unique insight into King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the preparation and planning leading to their coronation – a momentous ceremony watched by millions around the world.”
This is yet another example of King Charles rewriting the royal rules and doing things that break with the customs set by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
During her historic 70-year reign, the Queen only invited cameras in behind the scenes on one famous – or infamous – occasion.
A documentary called Royal Family aired on both the BBC and ITV in June 1969. While commercially very successful – with reports stating it attracted over 38 million viewers in the United Kingdom, and was sold around the world to seen by an estimated 350 million people – it was accused of breaking the mystique around the monarchy.
The Queen later had the documentary banned and it has not been shown on British TV since 1977. It was one of the last times cameras were given such intimate, unrestricted access to the family.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Subtle clues Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a secret family reunion
Harry and Meghan might have had a British relative visit recently
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton’s adorable gesture as she visits baby bank to help prepare for Christmas
The Princess of Wales was on hand to help many struggling families have a touch of Christmas magic
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Archie and Lilibet 'recorded video singing Happy Birthday' to King Charles
It's claimed Prince Archie and Lilibet recorded a birthday video for King Charles as he turned 75 over a year after he last saw them in person
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute to King Charles has got fans all saying the same ‘sad’ thing
Prince William and Kate's birthday tribute to King Charles featured three photographs and plenty of fans have noticed this about them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The utterly hilarious remark the Queen made of King Charles when he was first born
King Charles turns 75 years old today - and we're still thinking about this funny comment the Queen made of him
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Anne set for bittersweet day as King Charles marks 75th birthday
Princess Anne has a major moment of her own associated with King Charles's birthday and it's possible the day raises mixed emotions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 'horribly awkward' reason Prince Harry not attending King's birthday might be for the best
Prince Harry not attending a celebration for King Charles's 75th birthday could reportedly help avoid a 'dampener' on the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The woman responsible for bringing out the 'best version' of King Charles
A body language expert has spoken about the woman who can be credited with bringing out the 'best version' of King Charles III
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla's 'emotional support and reassurance' from King Charles during State Opening of Parliament amid protests
Queen Camilla's 'emotional support and reassurance' from her husband during a recent engagement has been unveiled by a body language expert
By Laura Harman Published