Queen Silvia of Sweden's sparkling sheer gown and plush white pashmina wows in Salzburg

Silvia, Queen of Sweden, looked wonderful at a recent engagement in Salzburg as she stepped out in a sheer navy sequined gown

(Image credit: getty images)
By Laura Harman
published

Queen Silvia of Sweden's sparkling sheer gown was a showstopping look as the Queen attended an important musical engagement in Austria.

The King and Queen of Sweden looked suited and booted as they attended Salzburg Opera Festival 2023 at Grosses Festspielhaus on August 4, 2023. The Queen in particular pulled out a rather fantastic look a she opted for a sheer and sequined belted gown.

Queen Silvia of Sweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty's dress was a full-length close-fitting navy gown that had a sheer overlay that featured a sequined swirling pattern. The dress was belted at the waist which highlighted the Queen's figure and added a fitted style to this look. The dress also featured long sleeves with so the sequin pattern extended all the way to Her Majesty's wrists.

Accessorising the gown, the Queen wore multiple strings of pearls that had a layered look that added a trendy yet regal feel to her ensemble. Her Majesty also pinned a gold and pearl brooch to her dress, a pearl bracelet, a pearl ring, and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings to match the rest of her pearl-heavy pieces. 

Queen Silvia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen also carried in her hand a soft, plush-looking white pashmina which added a fun contrast to the ensemble. 

This piece was also perhaps to ensure that the Queen didn't catch a chill as her sheer ensemble didn't afford her too much coverage, and a warm scarf was the perfect addition to this look to keep her from getting too chilly.

