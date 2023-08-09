Queen Silvia of Sweden's sparkling sheer gown and plush white pashmina wows in Salzburg

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Silvia of Sweden's sparkling sheer gown was a showstopping look as the Queen attended an important musical engagement in Austria.

King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden and Queen Silvia of Sweden stepped out in Austria this weekend.

The King and Queen were attending the "Orfeo ed Euridice" premiere during the Salzburg Opera Festival 2023.

In other royal news, the rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart from their fellow royals.

The King and Queen of Sweden looked suited and booted as they attended Salzburg Opera Festival 2023 at Grosses Festspielhaus on August 4, 2023. The Queen in particular pulled out a rather fantastic look a she opted for a sheer and sequined belted gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty's dress was a full-length close-fitting navy gown that had a sheer overlay that featured a sequined swirling pattern. The dress was belted at the waist which highlighted the Queen's figure and added a fitted style to this look. The dress also featured long sleeves with so the sequin pattern extended all the way to Her Majesty's wrists.

Accessorising the gown, the Queen wore multiple strings of pearls that had a layered look that added a trendy yet regal feel to her ensemble. Her Majesty also pinned a gold and pearl brooch to her dress, a pearl bracelet, a pearl ring, and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings to match the rest of her pearl-heavy pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen also carried in her hand a soft, plush-looking white pashmina which added a fun contrast to the ensemble.

This piece was also perhaps to ensure that the Queen didn't catch a chill as her sheer ensemble didn't afford her too much coverage, and a warm scarf was the perfect addition to this look to keep her from getting too chilly.