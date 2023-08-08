The rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart from their fellow royals
There's a role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla alone of all the royal women though their experiences are likely quite different
There’s a rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart from their fellow royals.
- Her Majesty and her niece Princess Beatrice have several things in common, though one of these is something only they share.
- Both are stepmothers which no other immediate Royal Family members are and Princess Beatrice has been open about her role over the years.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the surprisingly modern skill George, Charlotte and Louis can learn at school that could see them take after Meghan Markle.
Within the immediate and extended Royal Family there are plenty of prestigious titles and patronages, though there’s one rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart. The Queen Consort and her niece aren’t regularly seen together in public, as Princess Beatrice isn’t a working royal. For major family occasions like Christmas at Sandringham and Easter at Windsor Castle, the two royal women are glimpsed together. Like Her Majesty, Princess Beatrice is a Counsellor of State to King Charles and both don’t have their ears pierced.
However, they have something else in common too - they are the only stepmothers currently within the Royal Family. Queen Camilla officially became a stepmother to Prince William and Prince Harry when she married King Charles in April 2005.
Fifteen years later - coincidentally on Queen Camilla’s birthday - Princess Beatrice officially became a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Mapelli Mozzi, after they tied the knot. Unlike Her Majesty whose stepchildren were born royals, Princess Beatrice’s stepson wasn’t, however he’s been welcomed by them with open arms.
Her mother Sarah, Duchess of York previously asserted that she had already been a doting grandma before Princess Eugenie’s son August was born, thanks to Wolfie joining the family.
As per the Mail Online, the statement declared, “Wolfie is already a very much-loved member of their family and the duchess is very keen to stress that she sees Wolfie as their grandchild too.”
Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice herself has occasionally made rare comments about how much she loves being a stepmother to Wolfie. Speaking at the Oscar’s Book Prize winner announcement in May, she declared that they “eagerly look forward” to receiving the books and “going through them together”.
“Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky,” she said. “We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive.”
Seven-year-old Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi also spent Christmas with the Royal Family in 2022 and walked with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo to church.
Queen Camilla’s stepchildren Prince William and Prince Harry were 22 and 20 respectively when she became their stepmum and their relationship has sometimes been seen as a little more complicated in light of the history between King Charles, Queen Camilla and the late Princess Diana.
Earlier this year Prince Harry denied accusations he was “scathing” about Queen Camilla in his memoir, Spare, however, he claimed in another interview with 60 Minutes on CBS that at the time he’d thought her marriage to King Charles “was going to cause more harm than good”. Prince William is more often seen alongside Queen Camilla and they appear to get along well as they undertake their busy schedule of engagements.
The rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla and their blended families showcase the modern side of the Royal Family. Although their experiences of step-motherhood might be different, this is a special link between the royals and will remain a huge part of their lives going forwards.
