Queen Maxima’s floral outfit is super on trend – and we love the bold colour coordinated look

During her state visit to South Africa on Friday (October 20), Queen Maxima stepped out in a super floral outfit that has delighted fans on social media. The Queen of the Netherlands’ outfit was made up entirely of repeat pieces we’ve seen before, but the fresh, colour coordinated look gave a pop of something fresh and vibrant for the autumnal weather.

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Florals for autumn? Inspired!

Queen Maxima – who is known to rock a vibrant colour, like her bold orange dress in September – stepped out in South Africa in another dazzling outfit, and we love that she’s perfectly on trend as more and more people consider how to wear red throughout autumn/winter 2023.  

Queen Maxima's floral dress was from Natan Couture, and is over 6 years old

While the Queen of the Netherlands has proved she is more than capable of nailing the more traditional autumn fashion in perfect knee-high boots earlier this month, her latest floral themed ensemble is certainly not the usual autumnal attire – but it is on trend.  

While it might be the season to start investing in the best knitwear brands, there’s a growing trend in not casting your colourful hues to the back of the wardrobe until spring comes back around.

And Maxima’s colour-coordinated look will no doubt inspire more people to take up the trend!

The focal point is her stunning Natan Couture floral dress, which is decorated with a variety of flowers.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited South Africa

The dress – the Natan Couture Floral Sheath Dress – features pops of colours, including blue, but the majority of the flowers are a bold red, contrasting perfectly with the soft white material.

Maxima first wore the couture dress in 2017, during a springtime visit to Berlin. She also wore it a year later, while visiting Mexico.  

While the exact dress Maxima is wearing no longer appears to be on sale, we’ve found a couple of dresses that take inspiration from the style and colours if you’re feeling inspired this autumn.

To complete her look, Queen Maxima paired her dress with shoes from the same designer, Natan Couture’s PVC D'Orsay Pumps in Red Suede and Leather.

The Queen’s gorgeous red hat is another repeat, from one of her favourite hat designers (and royal warrant holder) Maison Fabienne Delvigne. She carried a poppy red clutch and wore earrings which also featured cascading red stones.

