Queen Elizabeth’s little-known title that has passed to her ‘favourite’ Duchess Sophie
Queen Elizabeth was once known by a different title and she was the last to use it publicly before her daughter-in-law Duchess Sophie
Queen Elizabeth’s little-known title might surprise some fans and she was the last to publicly use it before it passed to Duchess Sophie.
So many of the royals who are high up in the royal line of succession have been known by different titles at different points in their lives, from the Princess of Wales previously being referred to as Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Camilla as Duchess of Cornwall. The late Elizabeth II might forever be known as the Queen to some fans, but she also used and had several other titles throughout her reign. One of Queen Elizabeth’s little-known titles has since been received by Duchess Sophie, who reports have often suggested was one of her “favourite” royals.
It might come as a surprise to many people, but Duchess Sophie’s current most senior title - Duchess of Edinburgh - was once held by Queen Elizabeth, who was also the last royal to publicly use it before her. She was technically Princess Elizabeth, the Duchess of Edinburgh after her marriage to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.
Duchess of Edinburgh is the title used by the wives of Dukes of Edinburgh and it featured on the official birth announcement for Princess Anne that was attached to the palace gates. As seen in pictures, it confirmed that Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh had been "safely delivered of a Princess". The announcement of King Charles’s birth also gave this as her full title.
After she ascended the throne in 1952 it’s not known if Queen Elizabeth retained the Duchess of Edinburgh title and whilst it’s likely that she did, she no longer used it as her most senior title was, of course, Queen of the United Kingdom. Before Prince Philip had the Duke of Edinburgh title bestowed upon him by Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, before their wedding it hadn’t been used since the 19th century.
This rare title passed automatically to King Charles after Prince Philip passed away, perhaps technically making Queen Camilla also Duchess of Edinburgh. However, she never used this publicly and King Charles’s Duke of Edinburgh title merged with the crown when he became monarch. After much speculation, it was announced in 2023 on his 59th birthday that Prince Edward had become the new Duke of Edinburgh, making Duchess Sophie the new Duchess.
However, the Duke of Edinburgh title cannot be inherited by the couple’s son James, Earl of Wessex as it was granted to Prince Edward for his lifetime only, as a non-hereditary peerage title. After that it will revert back to the crown and the monarch will decide who to bestow it upon.
She might have only used it briefly, but it’s lovely to think that Queen Elizabeth’s Duchess of Edinburgh title was next used by her beloved daughter-in-law Sophie. They are believed to have been very close and after Prince Philip’s death in 2021, a source claimed to The Telegraph that Sophie and Queen Elizabeth had a "mother and daughter" bond.
"Sophie cherishes her relationship with the Queen and not only appreciates her guidance and wisdom throughout her own life, she is very protective of her," they alleged. "Their bond is very like a mother and daughter and the feeling of love and respect is quite mutual. It is very special."
