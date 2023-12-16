Queen Camilla’s huge new project takes inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Queen’s new project will see her following in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan
Queen Camilla is proving she’s not afraid of taking a more modern approach to her reign as it’s been revealed Her Majesty will launch a new podcast series.
Royals doing podcasts might have seemed like an unimaginable concept during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who famously preferred keeping more mystery around the institution. But after their now historic departure from life as working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle scored an epic Spotify deal worth reportedly up to £19.7M ($25M).
While it was hugely anticipated at the time, the pair shared disappointing news earlier this year, confirming there wouldn’t be a second series of their podcast.
So for any royal fans looking to get their fix of podcasts from inside the palaces, Camilla’s newly announced project will be music to their ears.
The podcast was announced by Queen Camilla’s charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, which works to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading.
Announcing the podcast, a spokesperson for the charity revealed, “There is nothing quite like a brilliant book recommendation from a friend; but it’s even better when that person is one of your favourite authors or most admired persons.”
“I hope that this podcast will inspire listeners to new literary adventures and help those wishing to love books a little more, find the books which set their imaginations alight.”
Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla by Penny Junior - £7.99, Amazon.co.uk
In this compelling biography, Britain’s top royal author paints an intimate portrait of the Queen Consort, revealing for the first time why the King went against his mother and risked everything to have Camilla by his side.
With insight and contributions from Queen Camilla herself, the podcast will be split into eight exciting episodes, each one spotlighting a prominent guest.
On what to expect, for example, episode two will feature Absolutely Fabulous icon Joanna Lumley, with the synopsis explaining “Dame Joanna regales us with stories about her own extraordinary book collection, divulges her favourite writers and explains to us why her life would be so different if it weren’t for books.”
That isn’t the only exciting update from the Queen.
The Queen’s Reading Room also announced that The Queen’s Reading Room Festival will return to the stunning surrounds of Hampton Court Palace in 2024.
The 2024 festival will take place on June 8, 2024 and will once again gather authors, experts, actors and literature lovers for a day celebrating the written word, set against the magical backdrop of Hampton Court Palace.
Vouchers for the Festival are now available for purchase, meaning that those looking to treat their loved ones this Christmas can choose a voucher which can later be redeemed against the price of a Festival day ticket when tickets go on pre-sale in February 2024.
A post shared by The Queen's Reading Room (@thequeensreadingroom)
A photo posted by on
Reading has long been a passion of the Queen, who has spoke about her love for the written word in broadening one’s own horizon – and connecting with loved ones.
She once said, “Just as my father read to us as children, I used to read to my own children and now read to my grandchildren. From my own experience, I know how important reading together can be for parents and children.”
