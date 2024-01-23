Queen Camilla channels Claudia Winkleman's Traitors style in cosy tartan skirt and statement camel coat

Queen Camilla has channelled Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors style with a gorgeous tartan skirt and statement camel coat in Swindon.

With the UK’s winter weather showing no sign of warming up anytime soon our best puffer jackets and boots are still getting plenty of wear. Many of us have our favourite go-to coat for cold days and Queen Camilla’s Christmas Day camel coat is still getting plenty of wear. She brought it out once again on 22nd January and this paired with Queen Camilla’s tartan skirt was a cosy combination reminiscent of Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For her second day of royal engagements of 2024, Queen Camilla visited Deacon & Son Jewellers in Swindon as they celebrated 175 years of trading. She also marked the 50th anniversary of the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service and visited a women's refuge where she met members of staff, volunteers and families. Stepping out on this important day, Her Majesty wore a stunning tartan skirt that brought a fun pop of colour to her outfit along with her go-to Dressage boots by Russell & Bromley.

Shop Tartan Skirts

The red checked skirt also incorporated shades of earthy green and cream which tied in perfectly with her khaki knitted jumper and white shirt. Queen Camilla often wears tartan in Scotland but here she proved this heritage style is a staple part of her wardrobe wherever she goes. The skirt brought a wintery feel to her look and fell to a modest midi length.

Anyone who’s been keeping up with the hit BBC series, The Traitors, and has been admiring host Claudia Winkleman’s outfits might consider Queen Camilla’s tartan skirt to have channelled a bit of this style. Claudia’s been wearing kilts and other checked items throughout and Her Majesty has shown herself to be a huge fan of this traditional pattern too.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA)

Giving a masterclass in how tartan skirts can be dressed up, the Queen wore hers with a long-line, statement camel coat from Anna Valentine over the top. The intricate thread details that run down the front and along the sleeves draw the eye without reducing the wearability of this classic coat.

Copy Queen Camilla's Cosy Outfit

It’s otherwise very elegant and paired back, with a soft camel shade that is just as easy to wear with spring pastel hues as it is deeper autumn/winter ones. The coat features no obvious fastenings, Her Majesty’s camel coat drapes beautifully down her front and allows a glimpse at her outfit beneath.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She finished off her look for her visit to Swindon with a pair of knee high boots from one of the best boot brands to invest in. Crafted from black suede, they have a rounded toe and block heel and accentuate Queen Camilla’s silhouette alongside her long-line coat and midi skirt. When the weather is miserable, Queen Camilla has proved that pairing a splash of colour and traditional patterns with your favourite neutral coat is a brilliant way to keep warm whilst looking incredibly chic.