When was Queen Camilla's Antiques Roadshow episode filmed, has it been on before and does she watch the BBC show?
Queen Camilla made a very regal appearance on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow and here's all you need to know about this special episode
Queen Camilla is set to appear in this week’s Antiques Roadshow episode and you might remember it being filmed quite a while ago.
The Royal Family might not be actors but that doesn’t mean they haven’t made some iconic appearances in different shows over the years. In 2022 none other than King Charles starred in a special episode of The Repair Shop to mark the BBC’s centenary and that year he and Queen Camilla also appeared in EastEnders for a special street party to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
This isn’t Queen Camilla’s only foray into the world of television as she’s also in an episode of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow. Airing at 8pm on 10th March this episode is one antiques and royal fans alike won’t want to miss - but has it been on before? As you enjoy this royal episode we reveal when it was actually filmed, if it’s a repeat and whether Queen Camilla watches Antiques Roadshow.
When was Queen Camilla’s Antiques Roadshow episode filmed?
The episode of Antiques Roadshow that Queen Camilla appeared in was filmed in 2022. As the weather in the episode might suggest, it was filmed in late summer and so Her Majesty was still Duchess of Cornwall at the time. This Antiques Roadshow episode was filmed in Cornwall at the Eden Project which Her Majesty has a strong connection with and she and presenter Fiona Bruce also discussed her support for The Big Lunch charity project. The Big Lunch was started by the Eden Project in 2009 and encourages people to come together and share a meal with members of their local community once a year.
Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla by Penny Junor |
Was £9.99, Now £7.32 at Amazon
Originally published as The Duchess, Penny Junor's biography delves into King Charles and Queen Camilla's relationship. She presents an account of their love for each other and why King Charles risked so much to have her by his side.
Is the Queen Camilla episode of Antiques Roadshow a repeat?
If this week’s Antiques Roadshow all seems a little familiar it’s because this special episode featuring Queen Camilla is a repeat. It aired for the first time on 5th March 2023, just a few months before she was officially crowned Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey. Now, just over a year later fans are getting another chance to watch Queen Camilla on the Antiques Roadshow. After the episode re-airs at 8pm on BBC One on Sunday 10th March, it will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Does Queen Camilla watch Antiques Roadshow?
Over the years we’ve had a few tantalising insights into what the royals like to watch and Queen Camilla has revealed does tune in to this long-running BBC show at Clarence House. In a moment that was also captured brilliantly in a BBC clip, Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce asked Her Majesty if she watches the show and if she’s a fan. Queen Camilla’s response not only showed she’s a viewer, but that she’s a very dedicated one at that.
She said, “I’ve watched forever and ever and ever”, before going on to describe watching Antiques Roadshow as her “Sunday evening treat”. Queen Camilla also threw herself into the show’s format and brought along a few special items for the experts to cast their eye over - just like all the other people we’ve seen do so over the years.
Elsewhere in the episode, the Queen joined Fiona for a “guess the mystery item” challenge set by Geoffrey Munn, the jewellery specialist. Featuring a piece of rock crystal, two jewelled arrows and a silver plaque decorated with a pair of eyes, they had to try and identify each item’s purpose.
What did Queen Camilla bring to the Antiques Roadshow?
One of the objects brought by Queen Camilla was personal - a copy of Elegy in A Country Churchyard by poet Thomas Gray - and the other was a snuff box from the Royal Collection Trust. The Royal Collection which holds over a million objects and has been assembled by monarchs for centuries. The magnificent objects aren’t owned personally by King Charles or any of his predecessors, but are held in trust by them for the nation and their successors on the throne.
With so much to choose from to bring to the Antiques Roadshow, Queen Camilla ended up making a decision that was entirely fitting given where the programme was being filmed and her own title at the time, Duchess of Cornwall. She brought a rare silver snuff box to show the Antiques Roadshow’s silver specialist Duncan Campbell.
"I wanted to bring along something that was associated with Cornwall," Queen Camilla shared. "And, of course, it doesn't exist now, but in those days there was a silver mine here. The Wheal duchy, just 40 minutes away. And this was the result of Wheal Duchy."
Elaborating a little more on why she felt it simply had to be this silver snuff box that she brought to the Antiques Roadshow, Queen Camilla continued, “And, also, it was given to a forbearer of my husband.”
Queen Camilla’s copy of Elegy in A Country Churchyard by poet Thomas Gray was something that was looked over by expert Justin Croft. The binding was done in 1899 by the Guild of Women Binders and in this episode of Antiques Roadshow Her Majesty expressed her interest and admiration for it. She also talked about her love for the poem itself - something that won’t come as a surprise to anyone given Queen Camilla’s well-known love of literature and reading.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
An expert explains how to wash slippers thoroughly without ruining them
No matter what type you have, knowing how to wash slippers will extend their lifespan and make for more comfortable wear
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
The five stylish nail shapes everyone's wearing for an expensive-looking manicure this spring
From subtle and low-maintenance short nails to timeless almond shapes - these are the manicure styles to consider for spring...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Camilla eats Meghan Markle's 'soul-satisfying' snack 'most days' - but 'hated it' at first
Camilla used to dislike Meghan's nourishing go-to - but her mind was changed when she tried an incredible combination
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton has an iconic title you might not even know about - and it came from Queen Camilla
There's an iconic title the Princess of Wales took over from Queen Camilla when King Charles became monarch - but she doesn't use it often
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's stark advice from Camilla on making her marriage to Prince William last
Queen Camilla reportedly gave the Princess of Wales some advice on how to 'hang on' to Prince William
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Camilla's favourite 'fuss-free' comfort food is seriously unroyal - but proves she's just like the rest of us
Queen Camilla likes to keep things simple when it comes to dinner time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Camilla 'taking break' from royal duties after stepping up following King's cancer diagnosis
Queen Camilla will reportedly be taking a short break from royal duties after leading the Royal Family in public in recent weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Who was Thomas Kingston? Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband dies aged 45 as King Charles and Queen Camilla release statement
Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston has been described by King Charles and Queen Camilla as a 'much-loved' family member
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does Queen Camilla have Ladies-in-Waiting, what do they do and does Kate Middleton have them?
Does Queen Camilla have Ladies-in-Waiting and does Kate? Here's what you need to know about their closest confidantes and their roles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 candid photos of Queen Camilla that perfectly showcase her goofy side
Here are 32 candid photos that showcase the Queen's delightful goofiness...
By Hannah Holway Published