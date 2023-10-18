Princess Victoria just wore the perfect professional Zara blazer - and the 'pumpkin' shade is so on trend right now

Crown Princess Victoria's 'pumpkin' blazer was the perfect upscale piece for autumn as Her Royal Highness stepped out in Stockholm for an important engagement.

On October 17, Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden looked immaculte in one of the best blazers we've seen this years as she attended the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The Princess attended this event as part of her role as a newly appointed goodwill ambassador for this program.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Victoria's 'pumpkin' blazer was perfect for this engagement as she managed to look both fashionable and sophisticated for this important event. The orange hue of the blazer was ideal for the autumnal season that always sees similar shades of orange and brown come back into popular fashion trends.

The single breasted blazer was from Zara, but is no longer stocked by the brand as it was part of their collection in 2022. However, orange blazers in similar shades of pumpkin are available in a variety of different shops right now.

Reiss Celia Blazer Visit Site RRP: £268 | The Celia blazer is crafted from an orange wool blend for equal parts style and comfort. It's single breasted shape and tailored fit allow for sleek outfit building. All Saints Aleida Tri Blazer Visit Site RRP: £83.20 | Tailoring for everyday. The Aleida Tri Blazer is a crowd favourite. Crafted from a lightweight material, it's cut to a regular silhouette – a versatile top layer John Lewis Shirley Long Sleeve Blazer Visit Site RRP: £40 | An elegant layering piece for smart events, this blazer by Soaked In Luxury sits at the hips for practical coverage. Collared for a confident feel, it is made from robust fabric that can be easily thrown on over a smart-casual outfit when the weather's being unpredictable.

(Image credit: Alamy)

To complete her orange blazer ensemble, the Crown Princess paired the piece with black items of clothing, such as a round-neck top, wide-leg trousers, a black YSL bag and stiletto heel leather boots.

She also wore her hair slicked back and a pair of orange and pink earrings to match the blazer. This really allowed her blazer to become the focal point of her look.

A post shared by Kungahuset 🇸🇪 (@kungahuset) A photo posted by on

The Swedish Royal Instagram account shared an image of the Crown Princess. The caption revealed some of the words that the Crown Princess said during the engagement.

In English the post revealed the Princess's speech, "It is a great honor to have been appointed goodwill ambassador for UNDP. It gives me further opportunities to support the work on the global goals for sustainable development. I look forward to delving into UNDP's work on preventing and highlighting many of the difficult challenges facing the world today and affecting people worldwide."