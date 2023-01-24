Princess Eugenie's phobia since becoming a mother - 'all of a sudden, you totally change'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie's phobia of flying developed after she became a mother and she reveals that it's not only this fear that plagues her when she looks to her son's future.

Princess Eugenie's phobia of flying revealed during her appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The young mother discussed what she's learned about parenthood and the heartbreaking realities of bringing up a child today.

The Princess' parenthood journey began on February 9, 2021 when she and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their bouncing baby boy August into the world. As one of the late Queen’s grandchildren, Eugenie was born into privilege and is using the platform this has provided her to draw attention to the climate crisis.

In a discussion with Reuters IMPACT and Arctic Humanity at Risk Basecamp, which is a non-profit organisation highlighting how climate change is impacting the Arctic, Princess Eugenie opened up about the impact motherhood has had on her work.

Speaking Arctic Humanity founder Gail Whiteman and Reuters editor-at-large Axel Threlfall the Princess said proudly, "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them. I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that 'I do this for my grandchildren.' And that's the same."

The 32-year-old mum explained further that every single choice she makes has to be for her baby boy, "what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

This isn't the only transformation she's endured, said the royal. "But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change," she added. "Your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

As Princess Eugenie is one of Prince Harry’s favorite royals and she appears to be the only member of his family who's visited him in his California home - it's very possible that this journey was heavy with stresses beyond their ongoing family drama.

Fear of taking to the sky could be related to the common fear of flying, but also the devastating impact that air travel has on our environment. Being environmentally conscious is, after all, something that the royal often discusses. She continued, "at home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

Despite the long road ahead to fight the tides of climate change, Princess Eugenie said, "I like to be ‘glass half full’," about the future.

"I’d rather be that way," she continued. "But sometimes the facts and the figures and sometimes having the dinners do give you that sort of sense of frustration and doom and gloom."