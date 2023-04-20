Princess Charlotte’s special role at King Charles’ coronation could be too adorable for words, as a royal expert predicts what could lie in store for her.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter could potentially have an important part to play at His Majesty’s coronation - although not an official one.

Whilst her older brother Prince George will be a Page of Honor, Princess Charlotte could be tasked with looking after Prince Louis.

As the children of a future King and Queen Consort, it came as no surprise to fans that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all set to attend King Charles’ coronation. It’s not known which of the late Queen’s other great-grandchildren will be there too, though sadly Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be remaining with their mom Meghan Markle at their Santa Barbara mansion. Prince George won’t simply be a guest, however, as he’s been announced as one of the King’s Pages of Honor for the big day.

His younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are third and fourth in the royal line of succession, don’t have official roles. However, according to the BBC’s former Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond, it’s possible that Princess Charlotte’s special role on the day could be something very adorable.

Although it would be unofficial, Jennie predicted that she could be asked to look after Prince Louis. Prince Louis will be five and Princess Charlotte 8 on King Charles’ coronation day and Jennie suggested that Princess Catherine might speak with her daughter about her “big sister” role.

"I think she is very much the big sister,” Jennie explained to OK! (opens in new tab). “And maybe Catherine will have had a little quiet word with her daughter about keeping an eye on Prince Louis during the service.”

In the past, fans have seen Prince William and Princess Catherine’s daughter’s confidence shine through at public events. With this in mind, Jennie expressed her belief that this could come shining through at the coronation in the interactions between Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis.

“Charlotte is a confident young girl and I think she will take it upon herself to make sure that Louis, as best as she can, is kept in check,” she said.

Princess Charlotte has performed a similar role before - notably at the Platinum Jubilee. Whilst Prince Louis’ Jubilee moments were the highlight for some fans, his older sister wasn’t afraid to try and keep her brother in check.

She was seen appearing to put her arm on his shoulder during the Jubilee Pageant to prevent him waving quite so enthusiastically and seemed to pull his hand down as they rode in the carriages at Trooping the Color. She also apparently corrected her older brother Prince George’s posture on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Given that he will be undertaking a prestigious official role, it’s certainly possible that Princess Charlotte could be tasked with keeping a caring sibling eye on Prince Louis from their seats in Westminster Abbey.

Jennie’s prediction about Princess Charlotte’s special role could be especially important as Prince Louis hasn’t been glimpsed quite so often in public and likely isn’t as used to events as Prince George and Princess Charlotte are. Fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing all three of them at the coronation and the possible sweet moments that could be spotted.